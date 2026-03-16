Candace Owens BRAVELY Demands X 'Ride With Her at Dawn' to Save Tucker Carlson annnd LOL, We Got Nothin'

This is all starting to feel like performance art. No way anyone can be this absolutely insane, right?

RIGHT?!

We don't know what happened to Tucker Carlson after he left Fox News, and we've been unsure about Candace Owens for longer than that, but things don't seem to be getting any saner in this circle. In fact, it only seems to get worse.

Advertisement

Case in point, Owens was trying to rally the troops to ride at dawn and save Tucker Carlson from Bolshevik descendants.

No, really.

If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn.

Really nothing else to say here.



We’re not doing the gulags 2.0 with these Bolshevik descendants. https://t.co/Q90F0k3osu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2026

Again, this has to be an act, yes? A grift even?

Because if not, woof. Although if this editor is being fair, the one year we went to CPAC, we watched Owens speak about how black people are literally cannibals (seriously), so perhaps this is how she's always been, and the shiny Daily Wire veneer hid it.

Either way, yikes. All the yikes.

And X agrees with us:

Does anyone have a clip of Candace trying to pronounce “cavalry”? — Magills (@magills_) March 15, 2026

We have FARA laws in our country. Tucker isn’t above the law. If he is found to have violated the law he should be jailed. What makes you think Tucker is above the law? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 15, 2026

So, there could be more here. Interesting.

When you say you ride at dawn, is that some new Dollywood rollercoaster? — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 15, 2026

What ever happened to that assassination plot by the French government with all the Egyptian planes? — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) March 16, 2026

Weren't there some ninjas involved as well? No? Was that a different yet still insane post? It's hard to keep it all straight.

Also, to add to the insanity, Marjorie Taylor Greene is also claiming that this is all happening becasue we're scared Carlson will run for president.

If you’re noticing Tucker Carlson being attacked from literally every direction of the political machine.



It’s because they are terrified of him running for president.



Because he would win and they know it.



And that’s why I’m deeply concerned for my friend Tucker Carlson and… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 15, 2026

Post continues:

... and his family. These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone and everyone who reveals the truth.

Did you guys know Carlson also claims he was attacked by a demon? No, really.

Tucker Carlson's "demon attack" seems like evidence of a mental break

At FOX he was on the edge but under control

2 months after leaving – this 👇



Then increasingly unhinged commentary & associations w/ kooks

Add a new hate of Jews and love of Islamists and... pic.twitter.com/S4kCLAuW2X — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

============================================================

Related:

Trump's (and X's!) Reaction to Iran's New, 'Probably Gay,' Supreme Leader Is Hilarious PERFECTION

TX Democrat Wack-Job's Anti-SAVE Act Sob Story About Her 'Married Friend' Gets Even STRANGER As She Spins

Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Whining About MUH 1st AMENDMENT and Screeching FASCIST Backfires Hilariously

Seth Dillon DROPS Iranian-Sympathizing Nutball Tucker Carlson for Claiming He Tried Bribing Charlie Kirk

LH Grey Goes OFF on Toads Who Doxxed Cynical Publius in Maybe the Most VICIOUS Post We've Ever Seen on X

============================================================