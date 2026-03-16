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Candace Owens BRAVELY Demands X 'Ride With Her at Dawn' to Save Tucker Carlson annnd LOL, We Got Nothin'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on March 16, 2026
Twitchy Meme

This is all starting to feel like performance art. No way anyone can be this absolutely insane, right?

RIGHT?!

We don't know what happened to Tucker Carlson after he left Fox News, and we've been unsure about Candace Owens for longer than that, but things don't seem to be getting any saner in this circle. In fact, it only seems to get worse.

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Case in point, Owens was trying to rally the troops to ride at dawn and save Tucker Carlson from Bolshevik descendants.

No, really.

Again, this has to be an act, yes? A grift even?

Because if not, woof. Although if this editor is being fair, the one year we went to CPAC, we watched Owens speak about how black people are literally cannibals (seriously), so perhaps this is how she's always been, and the shiny Daily Wire veneer hid it.

Either way, yikes. All the yikes.

And X agrees with us:

So, there could be more here. Interesting.

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FuzzyChimp
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Weren't there some ninjas involved as well? No? Was that a different yet still insane post? It's hard to keep it all straight.

Also, to add to the insanity, Marjorie Taylor Greene is also claiming that this is all happening becasue we're scared Carlson will run for president.

Post continues:

... and his family. These people are vicious and evil and will attempt to destroy anyone and everyone who reveals the truth.

Did you guys know Carlson also claims he was attacked by a demon? No, really. 

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Don't look at us, man. We just work here.

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Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK COMMUNISM IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TUCKER CARLSON

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