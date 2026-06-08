Acosta and Phang Beg Pelley to Join Their Broadcastaways on the Podcast Islands of the Salty Substack Sea

Jettisoned ‘journalists’ Katie Phang and Jim Acosta were recently patting themselves on the back for being such incredible podcast exiles. Is their hard work of sitting on their butts in their homes ever over? So brave! The firing of Scott Pelley has the Democrat duo excited that the CBS News broadcastaway could soon be spending 60 minutes or more each day hosting his own Substack podcast. Oh, goody!

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They really hope to add Pelley to their illustrious rejects roster. (WATCH)

Katie Phang and Jim Acosta encourage Scott Pelley to join them in the ranks of independent media.



Phang mentions Joy Reid and Terry Moran as other examples.



She has a point. Pelley would fit right in with this crowd. pic.twitter.com/MhV6Q2lMWE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

A truly legendary group of no-longer-employed-by-corporate media hacks she rattles off here — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

Imagine how bad a ‘journo’ has to be to rankle the higher-ups at CNN, ABC News, etc.

Posters say they have no choice but to be ‘independent’ since no one wants to hire them.

Katie Phang fired by MSDNC ? this b**** was unhinged — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) June 7, 2026

Lib Indie Media: When you’re too unhinged for CNN and MSNOW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2026

The new definition of Independent Media is ‘unemployable’. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 8, 2026

At least when it comes to all these loony leftists no longer wanted by the legacy media.

Commenters say podcasting is a graveyard of sorts for these 'news' castoffs. Soon Acosta, Don Lemon, Terry Moran, and the rest will fade from memory.

Nothing would make me happier than to watch all these woke morons congregate into a single voice, then slink away once they are forced to realize that no one ever really agreed with them. Without the megaphone of the broadcast networks, my bet is these whiners will slowly disappear. — Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) June 7, 2026

She does have an excellent point.



Keep the biased media on podcasts and out of the Nielsen family living room, so to speak.



You could’ve started a betting pool with this one —



How long before Pelley joins the sub-ranks with the likes of Acosta and DingleBerryDon. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 8, 2026

Join them in the ranks of the unwatched and forgotten — The Good Dissident (@GoodDissident) June 7, 2026

Good idea, keep all the fake journalist losers in one place! — Holly (@Holly2360) June 8, 2026

It’s like a digital asylum for ‘journos.’

Posters wonder if Pelley can make the transition.

Pelley will need to get different glasses… — MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) June 7, 2026

Pelley can get the big black glasses favored by crazies these days. — Paalraal (@paalraal) June 7, 2026

Pelley might crack a tooth on his new thicker frames with his signature eyeglasses-in-mouth schtick. Be careful, Scott.

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