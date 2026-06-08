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Acosta and Phang Beg Pelley to Join Their Broadcastaways on the Podcast Islands of the Salty Substack Sea

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:11 AM on June 08, 2026
Twitter

Jettisoned ‘journalists’ Katie Phang and Jim Acosta were recently patting themselves on the back for being such incredible podcast exiles. Is their hard work of sitting on their butts in their homes ever over? So brave! The firing of Scott Pelley has the Democrat duo excited that the CBS News broadcastaway could soon be spending 60 minutes or more each day hosting his own Substack podcast. Oh, goody!

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They really hope to add Pelley to their illustrious rejects roster. (WATCH)

Imagine how bad a ‘journo’ has to be to rankle the higher-ups at CNN, ABC News, etc.

Posters say they have no choice but to be ‘independent’ since no one wants to hire them.

Katie Phang fired by MSDNC ? 

this b**** was unhinged

— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) June 7, 2026

At least when it comes to all these loony leftists no longer wanted by the legacy media.

Commenters say podcasting is a graveyard of sorts for these 'news' castoffs. Soon Acosta, Don Lemon, Terry Moran, and the rest will fade from memory.

Nothing would make me happier than to watch all these woke morons congregate into a single voice, then slink away once they are forced to realize that no one ever really agreed with them. 

Without the megaphone of the broadcast networks, my bet is these whiners will slowly disappear.

— Dan Haymore (@DanHaymore) June 7, 2026

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It’s like a digital asylum for ‘journos.’

Posters wonder if Pelley can make the transition.

Pelley might crack a tooth on his new thicker frames with his signature eyeglasses-in-mouth schtick. Be careful, Scott.

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60 MINUTES CBS NEWS CNN JIM ACOSTA MSNBC

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