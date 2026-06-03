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Time’s Up: CBS News Fires Insubordinate Scott Pelley After Clash With New ‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:01 AM on June 03, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

CBS News management’s patience with 'journalist' Scott Pelley officially ran out on Tuesday night. Fed-up network heads fired the insubordinate 60 Minutes host and veteran news correspondent. The termination of his contract ends his 37-year career with CBS News. Pelley's pompous entitlement did him in. On Monday, he clashed with new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton during his introductory staff meeting. Pelley said Bilton and Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss were unqualified for their positions. Bilton tried to smooth things over with him, but he said Pelley refused to work with him.

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Here’s the letter Bilton wrote to Pelley announcing his termination. (READ)

This letter is one of the most devastating takedowns of one of the most arrogant and disgusting journalists, Scott Pelley, ever to host an investigative reporting news show. Pelley's arrogance and contempt always dripped from his entire body. Thank you, Nick Bilton. Your letter was just incredible... GOOD RIDDANCE SCOTT PELLEY!!!

— Frank Ashby (@Veteran196813) June 3, 2026

Pelley made a grave miscalculation, and Bilton buried him.

Bilton was not done. Here’s the letter he sent to his 60 Minutes staff informing them that Pelley’s time with the show and network were over.

Team,

You should hear this from me first. We have parted ways with Scott Pelley.

I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don't say this lightly. I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose.

What I regret most is that this situation interfered with the conversation I had hoped to have with you about Season 59 and the future of this show. I realize this is a great deal of change in a very short time, and I wouldn't pretend otherwise.

I won't relitigate the last week with you here. What I will commit to is this: My unyielding support for each of you, the journalism that you do, and what we will do together going forward.

Nick

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The 60 Minutes staff applauded Pelley during his contentious showdown with Bilton on Monday. Firing them all would be a brilliant idea. You listening, Nick?

Pelley responded to his well-deserved firing exactly as we all expected - like the self-important, arrogant, childish hack that he’s always been. Here’s his statement.

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Pelley has not earned anyone’s respect. He certainly didn’t treat his superiors with any.

Pelley, ever the Democrat activist, is claiming he was told to lie in his stories. Sure, Scott.

What a pompous ass.

“For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them.”

I suspect what Pelley was actually instructed to do was present both sides of a story - versus only the DNC talking point version of a story - and he was not only insubordinate but also brags about it. 

Again, good riddance.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 3, 2026

Up yours, Pelley. 60 Minutes "lost its DNA" ages ago. It's a liberal propaganda hit-piece parade. It's not reporting: it's lying. Anything to attack Trump, including Leslie Stahl lying to his face about not being able to verify the Biden laptop. F*** off. Good riddance.

— Tom Davis (@Mistletoe_Tom) June 3, 2026

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Pelley’s not a true hero in any sense. But ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to elevate him like the recent CBS castoff and DNC mouthpiece Stephen Colbert.

Last week, several 60 Minutes staff were let go. Posters say all ‘journalists’ are replaceable. The days of star power behind the anchor desk or microphone are over. 

It’s unknown what Pelley’s next career move will be. We wouldn’t be surprised if the 68-year-old joins fellow ‘news’ castoffs like Jim Acosta, Don Lemon, Terry Moran, Chuck Todd, Joy Reid, and others in podcast exile. Yet another clueless leftist ranting on camera from his home. Yay.

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