Trump's (and X's!) Reaction to Iran's New, 'Probably Gay,' Supreme Leader Is Hilarious PERFECTION

Wait a tic... Iran's new supreme leader is probably gay?

Iran?

REALLY?

Hooboy.

Trump briefed that Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is probably gay - and president has priceless reaction https://t.co/FoqZWam61y pic.twitter.com/iJNEfe9zuP — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

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From the New York Post:

President Trump was stunned to learn last week that US intelligence indicates new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay — and that his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, feared his suitability to rule the Islamic Republic for that reason, The Post can reveal. Trump couldn’t contain his surprise and laughed aloud when he was briefed on the intel, according to sources. Others in the room also found it “hilarious” and joined the president’s reaction, while one senior intelligence official “has not stopped laughing about it for days,” said one person familiar with the briefing.

Gosh, that's something you don't hear every day.

Especially since it's ... Iran. We hardly blame Trump for being surprised and laughing because, HELLO, Iran?!?!

Are we being punked? Because we feel like we're being punked.

X was equally amused:

And now, we're dead.

Does he get stoned before sex? — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 16, 2026

*cough cough*

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Somehow this feels like a Babylon Bee headline. — News2A (@News2ATeam) March 16, 2026

And yet, it's not.

Exactly ... but still.

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