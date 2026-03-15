LH Grey Goes OFF on Toads Who Doxxed Cynical Publius in Maybe the Most VICIOUS Post We've Ever Seen on X

As Twitchy readers know, cowardly a-holes at War on the Rocks couldn't handle the truth, so they doxxed Cynical Publius, putting him and his entire family at risk because he dared criticize the war college.

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As our readers also know, this did not go well for the toads who have been busy blocking and trying to do damage control since.

They're big and tough when it comes to exposing a man to crazy leftists, but call them out on social media? THEY RUN FAST. Take it from this editor, ahem.

User LHGrey summed up how angry the majority of X is about what the trolls have done - this is damn good:

Ryan. Hi.... It's me again...



how grotesquely arrogant to presume you alone decree whose pseudonym merits protection and whose deliberate veil may be ripped away for sport.



Your smug exoneration of the doxxing of Cynical Publius...unmasked by your own War on the Rocks… pic.twitter.com/wamE7y5VHx — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) March 14, 2026

Post continues:

... platform...is no dispassionate analysis; it is a venomous apologia for digital vigilantism, a lethal rationalization that courts foreseeable harm to a man whose only “crime” was daring to speak from behind the shield he chose. Spare me your selective historiography and your facile “he benefits” dismissal, complete with not-so-subtle nods to Trump-era sinecures. The Founders’ “Publius” was never mere vanity, classical cosplay, or “worst-kept secret” parlor trick, as your cherry-picked citations to Warner and Wood would have you believe if read without ideological blinders. Hamilton, Madison, and Jay deployed that pseudonym as deliberate armor...protection against reprisal, duels, defamation suits, and political violence in a republic still trembling on the edge of collapse. Cynical Publius invoked that exact legacy with purpose. Stripping it does not honor tradition; it betrays it, transforming the arena of ideas into the blood sport the Founders explicitly sought to prevent. Your “live by the sword” sophistry is a grotesque false equivalence: anonymity is not aggression...it is the last bulwark against the very mobs and inquisitors you now cheerlead. Psychologically, your insistence that exposure inflicts “no professional consequences” and may even advance a career is textbook bully pathology: the sadistic thrill of dominance reframed as tough love, the gaslighter’s taunt that dismisses the shattering of agency, the perpetual shadow of targeted malice, and the raw terror of knowing one’s family, livelihood, and physical safety now lie exposed to ideologues, opportunists, and stochastic violence. This is not insight; it is projection born of insecurity...the compulsion to police and unmask because veiled voices pierce the curated narratives you cannot control. You do not get to arbitrate another man’s vulnerability or declare his involuntary outing a net positive simply because political winds have shifted. Legally, while federal statute lacks a blanket “doxxing” crime, your publication and defense tread directly into actionable territory: intentional revelation of identifying information calculated to invite harassment violates cyberstalking provisions (18 U.S.C. § 2261A), intentional infliction of emotional distress, and an expanding lattice of state anti-doxxing torts and criminal statutes...Washington’s civil remedies, broader privacy invasions, and platform rules that explicitly ban precisely this conduct when it foreseeably endangers life or livelihood. Your “none of it applies” posture ignores the asymmetry entirely: the Founders operated among lettered elites with limited reach; we navigate an ecosystem where one article can summon swatting teams or career-ending smears overnight. None of your erudite rationalizations apply because they rest on callous outcome-based ethics rather than principle. You are no guardian of the Republic’s traditions, Evans. You are their Judas...weaponizing historical knowledge to justify modern barbarism the Founders would have recognized as tyranny by another name. The discourse you claim to defend demands better than your venomous hypocrisy and lethal indifference to the very human cost you pretend does not exist.

And boom.

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