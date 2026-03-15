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Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming she's devastated by the attack on a Michigan Synagogue by a man connected to Hezbollah is pretty damn far-fetched. We all watched as she wept over Israel being able to defend itself ... how she previously voted against a 2024 resolution condemning the phrase "from the river to the sea" as antisemitic, and voted against a 2023 resolution condemning Hamas.

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And now she wants us to believe she's DEVASTATED?

Yeah, right.

She's running, you guys. We're not sure if it's for Schumer's seat or, God help us, for vice president or even president, but she's definitely trying to switch gears here. Luckily, ain't nobody buying what she's selling.

See?

And then this guy took her APART:

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Post continues:

... activists at Columbia University after October 7, and said during her visit to the students illegally harassing Jews that she supported only "good Jews."

AOC campaigned on behalf of Jamaal Bowman on 2024, who denies rapes occurred on October 7 and invoked antisemitic tropes in campaign events for Bowman. When Bowman lost his primary, he blamed a Jewish conspiracy against him for his loss.

AOC has been so blatantly antisemitic in her attacks on Israel that infamous KKK leader David Duke praised her in 2024 on X 

What are going to believe: A CYA tweet 2 days ago or AOC's consistent actions and statements since October 7 that she is a leading antisemitic member of the woke left.

Oof.

And what's the note?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act (HR 6090).

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Huzzah.

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Related:

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Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of With Her Fake Prayers for MI Synagogue

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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