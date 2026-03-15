Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming she's devastated by the attack on a Michigan Synagogue by a man connected to Hezbollah is pretty damn far-fetched. We all watched as she wept over Israel being able to defend itself ... how she previously voted against a 2024 resolution condemning the phrase "from the river to the sea" as antisemitic, and voted against a 2023 resolution condemning Hamas.

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And now she wants us to believe she's DEVASTATED?

Yeah, right.

I'm devastated by the antisemitic attack at one of our nation's largest reform synagogues. My heart is with the entire Temple Israel congregation.



Antisemitism has no place in our country. We owe it to our Jewish siblings to stamp it out and ensure they can worship without fear. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 12, 2026

She's running, you guys. We're not sure if it's for Schumer's seat or, God help us, for vice president or even president, but she's definitely trying to switch gears here. Luckily, ain't nobody buying what she's selling.

You voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act.



You’re not devastated, you’re thrilled. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 14, 2026

See?

You are getting what you wanted. We all see you. — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) March 13, 2026

And then this guy took her APART:

AOC voted against U.S. support for Iron Dome and literally cried in Congress when the vote passed. The Iron Dome has saved thousands of innocent Israeli lives since October 7, 2023.



AOC voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act in 2024.



AOC supported the pro-Hamas student… https://t.co/PFeAnW0WME — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) March 14, 2026

Post continues:

... activists at Columbia University after October 7, and said during her visit to the students illegally harassing Jews that she supported only "good Jews." AOC campaigned on behalf of Jamaal Bowman on 2024, who denies rapes occurred on October 7 and invoked antisemitic tropes in campaign events for Bowman. When Bowman lost his primary, he blamed a Jewish conspiracy against him for his loss. AOC has been so blatantly antisemitic in her attacks on Israel that infamous KKK leader David Duke praised her in 2024 on X What are going to believe: A CYA tweet 2 days ago or AOC's consistent actions and statements since October 7 that she is a leading antisemitic member of the woke left.

Oof.

The same people who are "devastated" by attempts to murder Jews have no problem supporting those who want to globalize the intifada.



They don't see the contradiction, but at this point, everyone else should. https://t.co/zdTpXxymsj pic.twitter.com/f7RqHcSeAC — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 13, 2026

Community Notes for the TKO. https://t.co/h0IpUpgYjZ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 13, 2026

And what's the note?

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act (HR 6090).

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Huzzah.

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