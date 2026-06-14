President Trump: Iran Deal is Now Complete

President Trump announced via Truth Social that a deal has been reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran. While details of the agreement have not been released, the President's announcement states that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened and that the United States military will end the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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“The Deal with Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RdSwyEdEtO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 14, 2026

BREAKING: Trump says the U.S. and Iran have reached a peace deal. FOX News' @TreyYingst has the latest. pic.twitter.com/wlEpFSfw1y — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

Pakistan, which mediated talks between the two nations, announced that the agreement would be signed at an official ceremony on Friday, June 19th, in Switzerland.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

The rest of the Prime Minister's post:

Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.

Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News shortly after news of the peace deal broke, saying that the deal ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

JUST IN: VP JD Vance reacts to the completion of the U.S.-Iran peace deal, calling it a "big win." pic.twitter.com/sQAFUKIIqK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

This isn't the first time Iran has made an agreement with the U.S. or the international community. Could this be the first time they actually adhered to one? The VP says the United States will take a 'trust, but verify' approach.

The end of hostilities in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could be a big win for the President heading into the midterms.

President Trump got the deal done on his birthday. That's my President. 🔥🔥🔥 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 14, 2026

This Is What I Voted For 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5lsDRxxdzY — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 14, 2026

‘Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!’ Such a HeavyPulp kind of statement!



I absolutely love it 🍊 pic.twitter.com/gvhURh7PF2 — VibenBeach (@VibenBeach) June 14, 2026

It's important to remember that this is Iran, and we've seen this show before, but the administration appears to be cautiously optimistic.

Others, not so much.

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Forgive me but I don't beleive it. You can't trust the Iranians regime. — 💫Dana Cohen💫 (@momof331) June 14, 2026

I don't know. Where's the reporting from Iran? We've been here before. pic.twitter.com/o7Z2ZeBOVQ — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) June 14, 2026

Can’t trust Iran. — DebAgain (@DeborahGinn10) June 14, 2026

The pessimism is understandable given Iran's history.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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