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President Trump: Iran Deal is Now Complete

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 PM on June 14, 2026
Townhall Media

President Trump announced via Truth Social that a deal has been reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran. While details of the agreement have not been released, the President's announcement states that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened and that the United States military will end the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

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Pakistan, which mediated talks between the two nations, announced that the agreement would be signed at an official ceremony on Friday, June 19th, in Switzerland.

The rest of the Prime Minister's post:

Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. 

We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. 

With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.

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Vice President JD Vance appeared on Fox News shortly after news of the peace deal broke, saying that the deal ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

This isn't the first time Iran has made an agreement with the U.S. or the international community. Could this be the first time they actually adhered to one? The VP says the United States will take a 'trust, but verify' approach.

The end of hostilities in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could be a big win for the President heading into the midterms.

It's important to remember that this is Iran, and we've seen this show before, but the administration appears to be cautiously optimistic.

Others, not so much.

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The pessimism is understandable given Iran's history.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated.

  • Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join [Insert Site] VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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