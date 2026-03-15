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Sit TF Down: VA Democrat Uses ROTC Cadets Who Stopped ODU Terror Attack to Push Gun Control and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on March 15, 2026
Meme

Over the years, we have seen Democrats make some stupid, embarrassing, cringe, obnoxious gun-grab arguments because, well, that's all they really know how to do when they're not raising your taxes, opening our border, or championing abortion up to and including birth.

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Side note: What an awful party.

Ahem ...

But this argument from Democrat Garrett McGuire, using the brave ROTC students who stopped a terror attack at OCU last week, is the worst.

What a thoughtless wick with a d.

Watch this:

So, give up your guns because you can always put yourself in harm's way if you need to stop a bad guy.

What?

Twitchy favorite and all-around bada*s Cam Edwards was having none of this:

What the Hell is wrong with him?

We've got a list ...

Yup. Democrats know the laws they want are crap, so they just exempt themselves from those laws. And their voters just go along with it. Crazy, we know.

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He's average for a Democrat so yes he's slow.

The same county, Virginia Democrats want to 'run' Virginia with their redistricting efforts.

Indeed.

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Related:

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Abigail Spanberger BODIED for Leaving KEY POINT Out of Post About ODU Shooting That Cost Veteran His Life

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Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

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TX Democrat Wack-Job FAFOs Hard After Peddling Insane 'Married Friend' Sob Story to Stop the SAVE Act Sam J.
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