Sit TF Down: VA Democrat Uses ROTC Cadets Who Stopped ODU Terror Attack to Push Gun Control and HOOBOY

Over the years, we have seen Democrats make some stupid, embarrassing, cringe, obnoxious gun-grab arguments because, well, that's all they really know how to do when they're not raising your taxes, opening our border, or championing abortion up to and including birth.

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Side note: What an awful party.

Ahem ...

But this argument from Democrat Garrett McGuire, using the brave ROTC students who stopped a terror attack at OCU last week, is the worst.

What a thoughtless wick with a d.

Watch this:

Dem Del. @GMcGuireVA: "We know that it's not always true that you need a gun to fight back someone with a gun. Because those hero cadets didn't. Leivu Labrescu, ...didn't have a gun when he selflessly gave up his body to prevent the Virginia Tech shooter from entering his class." pic.twitter.com/k9G34CcCtS — Virginia House GOP (@vahousegop) March 14, 2026

So, give up your guns because you can always put yourself in harm's way if you need to stop a bad guy.

What?

Twitchy favorite and all-around bada*s Cam Edwards was having none of this:

This might be the worst pro-gun control argument I’ve ever heard. You dont need a gun because 20 cadets killed a terrorist without one? You don’t need a gun because you can just be shot and sacrifice yourself instead?? What the hell is wrong with you @GMcGuireVA? https://t.co/TSmLYS946t — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 14, 2026

What the Hell is wrong with him?

We've got a list ...

Meanwhile, VA lawmakers exempt themselves from their gun control laws... — 🏴‍☠️Richard D. Sanchez (@R_D_Sanchez_III) March 14, 2026

Yup. Democrats know the laws they want are crap, so they just exempt themselves from those laws. And their voters just go along with it. Crazy, we know.

I ask this sincerely because of what I just heard… Is he “slow”? — Mom-At-Arms: 2A Watchdogs (@mom_at_arms) March 14, 2026

He's average for a Democrat so yes he's slow.

Who is surprised that Del. McGuire is from Fairfax? — Mme. PB (@MmePB) March 15, 2026

The same county, Virginia Democrats want to 'run' Virginia with their redistricting efforts.

Please give this man a microphone more often and in front of larger audiences; he is the best advocate against the anti-2A tyranny.



WOW. — WilliamMunnyOG (@WilliamMunnyOG) March 15, 2026

Indeed.

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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