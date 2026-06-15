Replace Your Bettes: Dems Enlist Octogenarian Singer to Counter Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 White House Event

On Sunday night, while President Donald Trump was hosting the UFC Freedom 250 event on the south lawn of the White House, Democrats unleashed their counter-programming offensive. It was offensive in more ways than one. Non-lilting lefties unleashed a sonic weapon at Trump and Americans: Bette Midler and other alleged singers. Dear Lord, our ears!

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Did you ever know you were a zero, Bette?

Libs are counter-programming the UFC event at the White House. With this. pic.twitter.com/H8SXL564TQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2026

I am disgusted and oddly entertained by the lunacy. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) June 15, 2026

The ‘Hunger Games’ just called and wants its outfit back, Jane.

Midler was worse than middling. Posters say that from a distance, there was no harmony, and it sadly echoed through the land.

She has not aged well. Neither has her voice. — Jennifer Miller LPC MHSP (@siblingsoftrans) June 15, 2026

Eeeew. That’s awful. Did Midler forget how to sing? pic.twitter.com/5LzNyloc7f — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) June 15, 2026

Man, has her voice gone to pot… — Virginia S McDevitt (@madmomx5) June 15, 2026

Yeah, it’s been a while since that “wind beneath my wings” era, I guess. — RC (@Pedlar7) June 15, 2026

Yep, we’re a long way from 1989.

Midler was not the end of the audio assault. Despite the lyrics, you’ll be begging to be left behind when you hear this. (WATCH)

In case you are wondering what the Dems are doing.



Their counter-program to the UFC, is like 40 people singing terribly, to a terrible song. pic.twitter.com/AdYyZ8rpJI — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) June 15, 2026

I read the URL as Rise-Ups-In-Gout — RealConservaBear (@RealConservBear) June 15, 2026

Looks like the gout is flaring up there — Gary with a T (@spampots2020) June 15, 2026

9.2 million Americans are diagnosed with gout. Rise Ups In Gout. This is a telethon for Gout awareness, right? — Murray Capybarad 🏴 (@Anarchocapybara) June 15, 2026

How can anyone watch this and think to themselves. "Yeah that's who im voting for" — Based in Ohio (@BasedInOh) June 15, 2026

We have no idea.

Meanwhile, this was what Americans were hearing at White House. (WATCH)

The National Anthem at the White House was absolutely epic!!! 🇺🇸🔥



Wait for the flyover!!!! pic.twitter.com/gNEkSPFkaO — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 15, 2026

The Democratic Party that's filled with Marxists, Communists, Socialists, and now Nazi sympathizers are losing their minds over this. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) June 15, 2026

Patriotism versus leftism? We know which one is the wind beneath our wings.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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