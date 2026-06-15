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Replace Your Bettes: Dems Enlist Octogenarian Singer to Counter Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 White House Event

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:50 AM on June 15, 2026
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

On Sunday night, while President Donald Trump was hosting the UFC Freedom 250 event on the south lawn of the White House, Democrats unleashed their counter-programming offensive. It was offensive in more ways than one. Non-lilting lefties unleashed a sonic weapon at Trump and Americans: Bette Midler and other alleged singers. Dear Lord, our ears!

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Did you ever know you were a zero, Bette?

The ‘Hunger Games’ just called and wants its outfit back, Jane.

Midler was worse than middling. Posters say that from a distance, there was no harmony, and it sadly echoed through the land.

Yep, we’re a long way from 1989.

Midler was not the end of the audio assault. Despite the lyrics, you’ll be begging to be left behind when you hear this. (WATCH)

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We have no idea.

Meanwhile, this was what Americans were hearing at White House. (WATCH)

Patriotism versus leftism? We know which one is the wind beneath our wings.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC SPORTS

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Reid’em and Weep: Ex-MSNBC Host Tells Leftist Crowd That Fired ‘Journos’ Exiled to Substack Are Winning Warren Squire
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