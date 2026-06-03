The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trum...
THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally...
'Why Is She Leaving? I Want to Answer Her Questions!' Marco Rubio ROASTS...
VIP
Sunrise Movement Ditches Climate Change for Anti-Semitic Pro-Palestine Priorities
Ohio State Senator ‘Almost Brought to Tears’ by Hateful Rhetoric Against Somalis
Rep. Shri Thanedar Gets Cooked by Markwayne Mullin Over ‘Racist’ DHS Social Media...
Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files...
Joe Crashes Jill’s Gig, Asks Who She Loves Most, Then Announces Book Drop...
MSNow Slips up and Reveals California Mail-in-Ballot Scheme
Meltdown Mode: Dem Al Green Calls Sec. Mullin a Racist, Screams 'SHUT UP!'...
Pelley's Follow-Up Statement Digs the Grave of Entitled, Arrogant 'Journalism' Even Deeper
Big-Eared Dem Rep. Jacobs Tries to Roast Rubio's Shoes, Forgets She's a Mid...
OUCH! Dem Senator Did NOT Like Scott Bessent Spotlighting the Reason He's Slandering...
VIP
Let's Go Back Exactly 6 Years to When Health 'Experts' Decided to Torch...

UFC Freedom 250: CNN’s Sara Sidner Implies Trump’s a Dictator Since Benito Mussolini Liked Sports, Too

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is hosting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14. Trump has invited Ultimate Fighting Championship competitors to battle it out on the South Lawn in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. It sounds like a fun time. But not to one conspiratorial CNN ‘journalist.’ You know who else liked sports? Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and Russian President Vladimir Putin! CNN’s Sara Sidner decided to take UFC President and CEO Dana White to the mat over ‘authoritarian’ Trump’s likely nefarious event.

Advertisement

Here's more. (READ)

CNN’s Sara Sidner attempts to lecture Dana White about sports being used by “authoritarian governments like Mussolini to show power."

Very, very serious journalisming here:

"Do you worry about the confluence of this sport in particular and the Trump administration sort of being intertwined? People might say, look, Trump's using the same playbook as Mussolini or Putin."

Good lord.

This is CNN.

Oh, and check out Sidner's insane MMA fighting style. (WATCH)

No sane person is drawing this comparison. She’s swinging at the air.

Posters correctly surmised the only reason Sidner is making this asinine analogy.

Recommended

The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement
justmindy
Advertisement

‘People might say’ is right up there with ‘sources say.’ Both are conjured up in the imagination of ‘journalists’ who want to put their own words into the mouths of people who don’t exist.

Speaking of conjuring. White looked like he was being interviewed by Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Sit for a spell, Dana!

Sidner looked like a paraplegic belly dancer.

Sidner responded to Western Lensman’s thread with the typical ‘just asking objective questions’ countermove. He easily blocked it and delivered a fatal blow to her nonsense.

Advertisement

Sara, you were attempting to tie Trump to fascism under the guise of a history lesson about Mussolini, sports, and authoritarian displays of power while gesticulating like it was a TED Talk.

The “Trump is a fascist” trope has been a legacy media staple for 10 years now.

No one is buying the “just asking objective questions” stuff here.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2026

Sidner and other ‘journalists’ should know not to bring their tired moves into the online ring. They’ll get easily knocked out every time.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP SPORTS VLADIMIR PUTIN WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement
justmindy
Code Pink Thug Slaps Rep. Anna Paulina Luna After Hearing — Luna Files Charges and Demands Ban
justmindy
'Why Is She Leaving? I Want to Answer Her Questions!' Marco Rubio ROASTS House Dem As She Flees the Scene
Doug P.
THEY MAD: SCOTUS Rules Alabama Can Use Map Lower Court Judge Called ‘Intentionally Discriminatory’
Brett T.
Rep. Shri Thanedar Gets Cooked by Markwayne Mullin Over ‘Racist’ DHS Social Media Posts
Brett T.
Big-Eared Dem Rep. Jacobs Tries to Roast Rubio's Shoes, Forgets She's a Mid 5 Who Should Stick to Policy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Face That Launched a Thousand Scowls: Trump Publicly Diagnoses Kaitlan's Terminal Trump Derangement justmindy
Advertisement