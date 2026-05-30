WaPo: Pentagon Moving to Recruit Hundreds of Troops to Be Spectators at White House UFC Match

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, CNN panelist Harrison Fields reminded the other guests who were criticizing President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for mid-June at the White House that President Joe Biden hosted topless transgender people, both showing off their fake boobs and their mastectomy scars on the South Lawn.

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If you were looking closely, you might have noticed the chyron CNN was running under the segment: "Defense Official: No 'Fattys' From Military Invited to UFC Event." The Washington Post has more on that.

Breaking news: The Pentagon is moving to recruit hundreds of troops to appear as spectators at President Trump’s UFC cage-fighting event on the White House lawn, and requiring those who attend to pay their own way and meet height and weight requirements. https://t.co/zOSM2ac8Kk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 29, 2026

They make it sound as if the Pentagon is trying to scrounge up troops to act as seat fillers to prop up attendance. Dan Lamothe and Alex Horton report:

The Defense Department in recent days has solicited volunteers across the services to attend the June 14 event in uniform. Officials are seeking junior enlisted personnel and junior officers specifically, according to internal messages that make clear travel costs will be “member-procured,” meaning neither the Defense Department nor the UFC intends to pay for their arrangements or accommodations. Junior troops make up the military’s lowest pay grades. One memo, circulated within the Air Force, stipulates that to be eligible, personnel “MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard.” Troops will be required to wear their short-sleeve dress uniforms, the memo adds. Another message posted on a social media page popular with troops touched on similar themes, calling the effort to identify troops to attend the White House event a “quick-turn tasking.” “Tickets must be distributed to genuine UFC fans, not solely to high-ranking DVs,” the message said, referring to distinguished visitors.

And if the Defense Department were paying travel costs for the troops, The Post would have a story on that scandal.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell set The Post straight:

Another disingenuous Washington Post story.



The White House and UFC are generously offering tickets for service members and their families to attend this once in a lifetime experience, not “appear as spectators” as WaPo describes in bad faith. Demand for these tickets are so… https://t.co/TcH1jHcyF7 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) May 30, 2026

The post continues:

… that waitlists have been created as a result. Service members also have to meet fitness standards every day they wear the uniform, not just to attend special events. This is not a surprise to anyone unless you are not in active duty. We look forward to rewarding our troops with a UFC spectacle they will never forget in honor of America 250! 🇺🇸

It’s astonishing how many people here don’t realize that in the military you lose privileges if you don’t do your job properly – and part of that job is maintaining your physical fitness to military standards. — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) May 29, 2026

That’s a weird way of saying they’re reserving seats just for military personal who want to attend. WaPo is truly a putrid & vile organization. — Char ⚖️ (@GenXAlumni1) May 29, 2026

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This post is so misleading it's almost fiction.



Those are reserved seats for servicemen, and you can't buy tickets to the South lawn.



Whoever wrote this is a lying divisive hack. — The Brane Show! (@BraneShow) May 30, 2026

More fake news inasmuch as how the fake news wants to frame this.



1,200 of the 4,300 available tickets were intentionally allocated to active-duty service members) as a “thank you” tied to America’s 250th.



The WaPo is garbage.



Oh, and soldiers are held to height and… https://t.co/k0LxIuGslW — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 29, 2026

A lot of comments from people who are not familiar with active duty and the rewards/punishments received for not meeting standards. — Airborne (@abnheel) May 30, 2026

What an amazing way to frame that he's offering tickets to the troops. — coyote (@m1ndhunter_x) May 30, 2026

You guys must down to bottom of the barrel with employees by now… — Louis J Sipes (@lsipes1965) May 30, 2026

Ya’ll are SO stupid. 😂 service members have to meet physical standards as a condition of being a service member. Every day.



Jesus… did you guys really not know this? How? — War Horse Tactical (@WarHorseTac) May 30, 2026

Do you produce a truthful, accurate, unbiased story? EVER?



And the fact that you continue to malign our troops just makes you all bigger pieces of shit every time you do it.



Go fuck yourselves. — Matt (@Matt0733) May 30, 2026

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Half of the replies to The Washington Post are something along the lines of, "Trump is ORDERING troops to attend like his little toy soldiers, and they have to meet height and weight requirements like a North Korean military parade." Again, it's a weird way of saying they're reserving tickets for the military.

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