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WaPo: Pentagon Moving to Recruit Hundreds of Troops to Be Spectators at White House UFC Match

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 30, 2026
Journalism meme

As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, CNN panelist Harrison Fields reminded the other guests who were criticizing President Donald Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 event scheduled for mid-June at the White House that President Joe Biden hosted topless transgender people, both showing off their fake boobs and their mastectomy scars on the South Lawn.

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If you were looking closely, you might have noticed the chyron CNN was running under the segment: "Defense Official: No 'Fattys' From Military Invited to UFC Event." The Washington Post has more on that.

They make it sound as if the Pentagon is trying to scrounge up troops to act as seat fillers to prop up attendance. Dan Lamothe and Alex Horton report:

The Defense Department in recent days has solicited volunteers across the services to attend the June 14 event in uniform. Officials are seeking junior enlisted personnel and junior officers specifically, according to internal messages that make clear travel costs will be “member-procured,” meaning neither the Defense Department nor the UFC intends to pay for their arrangements or accommodations.

Junior troops make up the military’s lowest pay grades.

One memo, circulated within the Air Force, stipulates that to be eligible, personnel “MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO and current physical fitness standard.” Troops will be required to wear their short-sleeve dress uniforms, the memo adds.

Another message posted on a social media page popular with troops touched on similar themes, calling the effort to identify troops to attend the White House event a “quick-turn tasking.”

“Tickets must be distributed to genuine UFC fans, not solely to high-ranking DVs,” the message said, referring to distinguished visitors.

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And if the Defense Department were paying travel costs for the troops, The Post would have a story on that scandal.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell set The Post straight:

The post continues:

… that waitlists have been created as a result. 

Service members also have to meet fitness standards every day they wear the uniform, not just to attend special events. This is not a surprise to anyone unless you are not in active duty. 

We look forward to rewarding our troops with a UFC spectacle they will never forget in honor of America 250! 🇺🇸

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Half of the replies to The Washington Post are something along the lines of, "Trump is ORDERING troops to attend like his little toy soldiers, and they have to meet height and weight requirements like a North Korean military parade." Again, it's a weird way of saying they're reserving tickets for the military.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DONALD TRUMP MILITARY WASHINGTON POST

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