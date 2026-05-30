CBS News: Jill Biden Supported Hunter’s Pardon Because She Didn’t Want Him in...
Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting...
DHS Secretary Ratioed for Thanking NJ Governor for Her Cooperation in Restoring Law...
VIP
Atlantic Drops 'Do Better Than Platner' Bomb as Shipwreckedcrew Warns: DNC Prepping Anothe...
Rioters Dismantle the ‘First Amendment Barriers’ Set Up by New Jersey State Police
Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged His Sexually Explicit Texts With Other...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks for More Posts About James Talarico's Hot Vegan...
Here's a Hilarious Detail About Who Runs the 'Nonpartisan' Texas Polling Firm Showing...
Left Loses it Over Hegseth Wife Workout With Troops — Forgets Jill’s Cabinet...
David Axelrod Spots a 'Hilarious Turn of Events' in TX Senate Race (and...
Just Another Dem-Funded Riot: A Signal Message Exposed the Organized Machine Behind NJ...
CNN’s Smerconish Torches Graham Platner: '18 Years of Nazi Tattoo Was a Daily...
VIP
When Will Talarico Formally Introduce Straight Cisgendered Men in Texas to His Friend...
Tom Steyer Wants Prosecutions After WH Meme Shows Aliens Being Put Back on...

New Yorker: In Nation of MAGA Hats, ‘Patriotism Just Isn’t Cool Anymore’

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 30, 2026
Twitter

Remember back in 2021 when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay recalled on MSNBC a trip she took to Long Island, and how she witnessed "just dozens of American flags," which left her "really disturbed." The message all of those flags sent to her was, "This is my country. This is not your country. I own this." We're fairly certain she wasn't disturbed by all of the American flags at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Advertisement

Arthur Krystal has a piece in The New Yorker about how national pride has plummeted, and asks if it's worth salvaging.

Krystal writes:

Patriotism just isn’t cool anymore. Wokeness, having rightly called attention to racial and gender injustices long endemic to American life, helped chill the left’s admiration for the nation, while its clumsier performances (cancellations, cultural-appropriation scolds, and other exercises in finger-wagging) pushed centrists to the right. Patriotism, you might say, isn’t dead; it’s just dressed up differently. Viking helmets, star-dotted shirts, and military-style jackets, not to mention MAGA caps, are the preferred patriotic attire. Less an ethos than a brand, it makes it hard for the more quietly dressed to own it.

Trump’s America has the virtue of simplicity: no initial divisions; no loyalists and patriots, or Native peoples and settlers, or Federalists and Anti-Federalists. He’s not bothered by labor unrest, unfair imprisonment, white-nationalist undercurrents. Imperfection is for losers, and America is a winner. It had to have been great in the past—otherwise, how could Trump make it great again? After returning to office, he swiftly reinstated the 1776 Commission, to cleanse schools of “anti-American ideologies” through “patriotic education measures” that will instill “a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation.” In practice, this essentially means learning to forget.

Recommended

Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting Trump UFC Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement
Advertisement

"National pride in America has plummeted in the Trump era. Is it worth trying to salvage?" If you believe that and still have to ask the question, it's definitely a you problem.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP USA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting Trump UFC Event
Warren Squire
CBS News: Jill Biden Supported Hunter’s Pardon Because She Didn’t Want Him in Prison Under Trump
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Ratioed for Thanking NJ Governor for Her Cooperation in Restoring Law and Order
Brett T.
Just Another Dem-Funded Riot: A Signal Message Exposed the Organized Machine Behind NJ ICE Facility Chaos
justmindy
Dem Senate Hopeful Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged His Sexually Explicit Texts With Other Women to Campaign
justmindy
Atlantic Drops 'Do Better Than Platner' Bomb as Shipwreckedcrew Warns: DNC Prepping Another Primary Heist
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scar Issue: Dems ‘Forget’ Biden's Post-Op Topless Trans Activists at WH While Blasting Trump UFC Event Warren Squire
Advertisement