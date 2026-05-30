New Yorker: In Nation of MAGA Hats, ‘Patriotism Just Isn’t Cool Anymore’

Remember back in 2021 when New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay recalled on MSNBC a trip she took to Long Island, and how she witnessed "just dozens of American flags," which left her "really disturbed." The message all of those flags sent to her was, "This is my country. This is not your country. I own this." We're fairly certain she wasn't disturbed by all of the American flags at Joe Biden's inauguration.

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Arthur Krystal has a piece in The New Yorker about how national pride has plummeted, and asks if it's worth salvaging.

In a nation of plummeting pride and MAGA hats, “patriotism just isn’t cool anymore,” Arthur Krystal writes. https://t.co/GpVt5kc1Lm — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 29, 2026

Krystal writes:

Patriotism just isn’t cool anymore. Wokeness, having rightly called attention to racial and gender injustices long endemic to American life, helped chill the left’s admiration for the nation, while its clumsier performances (cancellations, cultural-appropriation scolds, and other exercises in finger-wagging) pushed centrists to the right. Patriotism, you might say, isn’t dead; it’s just dressed up differently. Viking helmets, star-dotted shirts, and military-style jackets, not to mention MAGA caps, are the preferred patriotic attire. Less an ethos than a brand, it makes it hard for the more quietly dressed to own it. … Trump’s America has the virtue of simplicity: no initial divisions; no loyalists and patriots, or Native peoples and settlers, or Federalists and Anti-Federalists. He’s not bothered by labor unrest, unfair imprisonment, white-nationalist undercurrents. Imperfection is for losers, and America is a winner. It had to have been great in the past—otherwise, how could Trump make it great again? After returning to office, he swiftly reinstated the 1776 Commission, to cleanse schools of “anti-American ideologies” through “patriotic education measures” that will instill “a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation.” In practice, this essentially means learning to forget.

Have you ever been west or south of New York? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 29, 2026

Has Mr. Krystal tried loving his country no matter who the president is? Because I managed it when that red diaper baby spent 2009–2017 pissing on everything this country holds dear. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 30, 2026

Patriotism is cool, awesome and practiced regularly outside Americas big cities, particularly the northeast hell hole people are fleeing. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 30, 2026

Patriotism isn’t a trend. It’s eternal. 🇺🇸 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 29, 2026

Patriotism isn’t a trend. Dumb to even describe it as cool or not cool like a pair of sneakers or the latest hang bag.



It’s classic. Forever.



Like gratitude. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 30, 2026

It’s cool for those who aren’t perpetually outraged. Little do you unhinged fuckers realize, you live in a rapidly shrinking bubble. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 29, 2026

I'm not remotely interested in what your dumb ass thinks is cool. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 29, 2026

Don’t think you have been paying attention… pride in country is rebounding, recruitment in the military historically high, beautification of DC’s landmarks moving apace… seems more like projection New Yorker than national trends — Brent D. Sadler (@brentdsadler) May 30, 2026

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Your patriotic act didn’t work, so I guess it’s back to openly despising your country again pic.twitter.com/bKMndJ3cc2 — GoshuAAAA (@Skipper1913) May 29, 2026

I’d be willing to bet Arthur Krystal, whoever he is, has never thought patriotism is cool. Because patriotism is not a fad. You either have it or you don’t — Matt Horine 🇺🇸 (@Matt_Horine) May 29, 2026

Imagine explaining to your grandfather who fought in WWII that patriotism is now considered problematic by a luxury magazine. — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) May 30, 2026

"National pride in America has plummeted in the Trump era. Is it worth trying to salvage?" If you believe that and still have to ask the question, it's definitely a you problem.

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