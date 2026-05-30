Just Another Dem-Funded Riot: A Signal Message Exposed the Organized Machine Behind NJ ICE Facility Chaos

Over the past week, we've told you about rioters at a New Jersey ICE facility threatening ICE agents and their families. Even Senator Andy Kim got in on the violence and then cried when he was hit by a pepper ball. Now, new information is emerging and it's a lot.

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CORRECT THE RECORD: Sanctuary politicians are spreading categorically FALSE smears about ICE’s Delaney Hall facility in New Jersey.



Here are some of the most EGREGIOUS examples of falsehoods being told about the facility: pic.twitter.com/G9l1vKZ61N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

First of all, DHS is correcting the record.

CLAIM: There is a lack of medical care for illegal aliens detained at Delaney.



FACT: It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

CLAIM: There is an ongoing hunger strike among the inmates at Delaney.



FACT: There is NO hunger strike at Delaney Hall. All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day. Meals are certified by dietitians. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

CLAIM: ICE custody deaths have reached a record high under the Trump Administration.



FACT: There has been NO spike in deaths. Consistent with data over the last decade, death rates in custody under the Trump Administration are 0.009% of the detained population. As bed space has… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

It's all just lies, lies and more lies from anti-Trump activists.

CLAIM: Protesters at Delaney Hall, including U.S. Senator Andy Kim, were shot with pepper balls.



FACT: No individuals were directly struck by pepper ball projectiles. On May 25, 2026, rioters obstructed law enforcement from exiting the ICE facility. Officers issued multiple… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

CLAIM: ICE personnel at Delaney Hall have physically attacked detainees, including with the use of pepper spray.



FACT: No detainees were beaten or attacked by ICE. On May 28, 2026, staff responded to a physical fight involving detainees at Delaney Hall. In accordance with… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 29, 2026

Now, that is cleared up, let's get to the bottom of who is supporting these 'protestors' who are actually rioters.

I sent one message on Signal asking how to help the Delaney Hall protesters. Within minutes I had a Venmo link and a supply list.



The supply list wasn’t water bottles.



I followed the Venmo. Then I pulled the 990s. Then it all started to unravel.



One message unraveled the… — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) May 30, 2026

This tweep pretended to be a member of the public who wanted to help the protestors. He immediately got the inside scoop.

Here’s what one Signal message uncovered.



I messaged a group admin asking how my family in NJ could help the Delaney Hall protesters. Within minutes she sent me a supply list and a Venmo donation link.



The supply list wasn’t water bottles. It was P100 respirators (tear gas… https://t.co/nVKg2EV6B1 pic.twitter.com/C770dDc5J8 — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) May 30, 2026

The person in charge of supply drops posted supply drop off locations for today on Threads. pic.twitter.com/xs4seVlFWn — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) May 30, 2026

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Clearly, the protestors are very organized, well-funded, and not just asking for things like water or food.

Well the person I ID'ed last night also works with your person too. pic.twitter.com/IVUBKZOhvN — GunShyMartyr (@jimmy_rustlin) May 30, 2026

That's the tell.

. @bitchuneedsoap has identified one of the frontline money people behind the Delaney Hall protests. https://t.co/Xwst0RQexA pic.twitter.com/rdD6GEW1hy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 30, 2026

Just another democrat paid for operation. https://t.co/vLSCxQzEjm — Ian Astbury (@Ian_Astbury1) May 30, 2026

They hate America.

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