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Just Another Dem-Funded Riot: A Signal Message Exposed the Organized Machine Behind NJ ICE Facility Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 1:05 PM on May 30, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Over the past week, we've told you about rioters at a New Jersey ICE facility threatening ICE agents and their families. Even Senator Andy Kim got in on the violence and then cried when he was hit by a pepper ball. Now, new information is emerging and it's a lot.

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First of all, DHS is correcting the record. 

It's all just lies, lies and more lies from anti-Trump activists. 

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Now, that is cleared up, let's get to the bottom of who is supporting these 'protestors' who are actually rioters.

This tweep pretended to be a member of the public who wanted to help the protestors. He immediately got the inside scoop.

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Clearly, the protestors are very organized, well-funded, and not just asking for things like water or food. 

That's the tell.

They hate America. 

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DHS ICE RIOTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANDY KIM

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