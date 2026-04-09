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Jake Tapper: USC Freshman Loses Eye After Being Shot by Fed at Mostly Peaceful No Kings Protest

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 09, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

This is the second story we've done about an anti-ICE protester losing an eye. Back in January, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that 21-year-old Kaden Rummler insisted "he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed" by federal agents. The video of the incident seemed to show otherwise. Doctors "said it was a miracle I survived," he told the local press.

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Now we have the story of a USC freshman who was just taking pictures at a No Kings Day "protest" outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles and caught a non-lethal projectile in his eye. CNN would have described this as mostly peaceful:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took a personal interest in the story:

As we'd said before, always be skeptical of headlines that end with "family members say" or "his attorney says."

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And if you're not breaking up cement barriers and throwing pieces at federal agents, don't stand next to someone who is.

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But his attorney says he didn't. Who are you going to believe?

Lesson learned: stay out of riots.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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