Jake Tapper: USC Freshman Loses Eye After Being Shot by Fed at Mostly Peaceful No Kings Protest

This is the second story we've done about an anti-ICE protester losing an eye. Back in January, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that 21-year-old Kaden Rummler insisted "he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed" by federal agents. The video of the incident seemed to show otherwise. Doctors "said it was a miracle I survived," he told the local press.

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Now we have the story of a USC freshman who was just taking pictures at a No Kings Day "protest" outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles and caught a non-lethal projectile in his eye. CNN would have described this as mostly peaceful:

Tens of thousands joined No Kings protests around Los Angeles on Saturday, turning violent as agitators hurled rocks, cement blocks, and bottles at police near the Metropolitan Detention Center. At least 75 arrests were made.



pic.twitter.com/2HMKUMNXBk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2026

CNN anchor Jake Tapper took a personal interest in the story:

USC freshman loses eye after being struck by federal agent’s projectile at Los Angeles ‘No Kings’ protest, attorney says https://t.co/PDcdM7P1wh — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 9, 2026

As we'd said before, always be skeptical of headlines that end with "family members say" or "his attorney says."

Please update us when you get the rest of the story. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 9, 2026

Never attack federal agents. — @amuse (@amuse) April 9, 2026

Thanks, Jake. We’ll keep an eye for out the real

story that provides important context. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 9, 2026

You left out the part where they were throwing concrete at the ICE officers... — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) April 9, 2026

If you are going to film a riot wear eye protection. — davidanthonytylerIV (@davetylerdat4) April 9, 2026

And if you're not breaking up cement barriers and throwing pieces at federal agents, don't stand next to someone who is.

That’s what happens when you participate in a riot, Jake. How come you love rioters but hate facts about rioters? — waiting4godot (@kimmyeugene) April 9, 2026

Easy to avoid.



Don't riot in the streets. — LilRascal (@rascal113646) April 9, 2026

Post the footage of what this idiot was doing, Jake. — K20A2 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) April 9, 2026

Didn't mention the fact that law enforcement was assaulted though did you — CHI TOWN NATIVE SON (@miller_dan59816) April 9, 2026

Wow ICE charged into his dorm and shot him in the eye? Jeez that’s terrible. — m (@mikefreemancal) April 9, 2026

All fun and games to go play at the riot until its not. Dumbass is irresponsible. — HumbleBee (@twdjr) April 9, 2026

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Oh man. Better luck next time, USC freshman. — Anti-Communist Achilles (@acachilles10) April 9, 2026

Yeah, consequences happen at riots, Jake. — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) April 9, 2026

"Wrong place, wrong time."



- Jennifer Siebel Newsom



Right? — Aztec86 (@Aztec86233979) April 9, 2026

I saw the entire video. He attacked the agents. Stop — Anthony Talarico 🫡 🇺🇸 (@atalarico1970) April 9, 2026

But his attorney says he didn't. Who are you going to believe?

Terrorist wannabe learns about FAFO — Patrick Omaha (@POmaha88324) April 9, 2026

Lesson learned: stay out of riots.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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