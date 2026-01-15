Blinded 'Dare to Struggle' Member Who Rushed Cops Says Doctors Say It's a Miracle He's Alive

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday night, a protester in California was shot in the face by law enforcement with a non-lethal weapon. FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that 21-year-old Kaden Rummler insisted "he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed." The video seemed to show otherwise.

We're not sure what outlet tracked him down, but he says that he's blinded for life in one eye and that the doctors said it was a miracle that he survived.

ICE protester who lost his vision while attempting to stop an arrest in Minneapolis:



“I will be blind for life. I have fractures in my skull that they can't fix…They said it was a miracle I survived.”



pic.twitter.com/R4DsqSFhPZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 15, 2026

No, this wasn't in Minneapolis … this was in Santa Ana, California. And if you saw the video of the incident, in which was not being violent, you probably still have the sound of that girl screaming "Leave him alone!" over and over and over. It sure looked like he rushed the cops.

There's a lesson here, kid.



Don't run at a cop with a pepper ball gun in his hands. https://t.co/7dldHgFj0t — RBe (@RBPundit) January 15, 2026

I lost it when I heard the voice 🤣🤣🤣 — drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) January 15, 2026

The is the FO part that they warned you about on the side of the cereal box. — JTGArizona (@ArizonaJTG) January 15, 2026

I wonder what could've been done to avoid this. — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) January 15, 2026

Good. Hopefully he learned something from it and can pass it onto his kids.



Stop interfering in ongoing ICE / police bussines. — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) January 15, 2026

Wait a minute… 🤔



If he would have just stayed home, he would still have his vision 🤯 — Optimus (@TeslaAIBot) January 15, 2026

He's allegedly with a group called "Dare to Struggle," whose website says they're "committed to standing with the people subjected to the horrors of the American nightmare" … capitalism, climate change, the justice system, etc.

Kids, stay in school, work hard, get a job, don’t attack law enforcement…….. pretty simple…….. — GW, MD (@porterguy1) January 15, 2026

Played a stupid game, won a stupid prize — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 15, 2026

Life is better enjoyed when you don't make stupid choices. — Hermes Lux (@HermesLux) January 15, 2026

Should have stayed at home in the basement. — dixie dodd (@dixieldodd) January 15, 2026

We're not seeing a lot of sympathy in the comments. Let's see what the comments look like over at FactPost, which used to be Kamala HQ:

The important thing is, she learned a lesson. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 15, 2026

If only there was some way to avoid this happening. — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) January 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

