Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Blinded 'Dare to Struggle' Member Who Rushed Cops Says Doctors Say It's a Miracle He's Alive

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 15, 2026
grok

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday night, a protester in California was shot in the face by law enforcement with a non-lethal weapon. FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that 21-year-old Kaden Rummler insisted "he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed." The video seemed to show otherwise.

We're not sure what outlet tracked him down, but he says that he's blinded for life in one eye and that the doctors said it was a miracle that he survived. 

No, this wasn't in Minneapolis … this was in Santa Ana, California. And if you saw the video of the incident, in which was not being violent, you probably still have the sound of that girl screaming "Leave him alone!" over and over and over. It sure looked like he rushed the cops.

He's allegedly with a group called "Dare to Struggle," whose website says they're "committed to standing with the people subjected to the horrors of the American nightmare" … capitalism, climate change, the justice system, etc.

We're not seeing a lot of sympathy in the comments. Let's see what the comments look like over at FactPost, which used to be Kamala HQ:

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

