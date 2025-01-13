Hilariously TRAGIC: Mark Zuckerberg Allowing Free Speech on Facebook Has Greatly Upset the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on January 13, 2025
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

The DNC has decided to tap the geniuses who embarrassed themselves SO MUCH during Kamala Harris's campaign, Kamala HQ to run some sort of fact-checking account on X. If you guys remember, it was a group of like a dozen lefties who got taken apart by three young men on the right who did it for free.

DNC learned NOTHING.

We're PRETTY sure this is the account - the timing makes sense: @factpostnews

Not exactly all that creative.

Here's their bio:

Posting facts.

Sure they are.

C'mon. These people wouldn't know an actual fact to post if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Awww, that's adorable.

Oh yeah, this is gonna be a HOOT.

THIS is gonna be fun.

