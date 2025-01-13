DNC Taps Kamala HQ Staffers to Run New Rapid Response Initiative Named 'FactPostNews' and BAHAHA

The DNC has decided to tap the geniuses who embarrassed themselves SO MUCH during Kamala Harris's campaign, Kamala HQ to run some sort of fact-checking account on X. If you guys remember, it was a group of like a dozen lefties who got taken apart by three young men on the right who did it for free.
DNC learned NOTHING.
🚨 NEW: Axios reports that the DNC has tapped former Kamala HQ staffers to run a new Rapid Response Initiative named ‘FactPostNews’— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 13, 2025
They will reportedly “try to combat online misinformation and respond to Trump administration actions by pushing out memes, videos and graphics.” pic.twitter.com/0Qf9nbqOQB
We're PRETTY sure this is the account - the timing makes sense: @factpostnews
Not exactly all that creative.
Here's their bio:
Posting facts.
Sure they are.
C'mon. These people wouldn't know an actual fact to post if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.
This is the official rapid response page of the Democratic Party, holding Trump and MAGA extremists accountable.— FactPost (@factpostnews) January 13, 2025
Welcome to FactPost.
Awww, that's adorable.
This should be fantastic.... can't wait. Community Notes are about to camp out here....— Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) January 13, 2025
January 13, 2025
I'm sure I speak for many of us when I say we look forward to destroying your false information— L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) January 13, 2025
Oh yeah, this is gonna be a HOOT.
Left: Trump denying climate change, claiming “it’ll start getting cooler”— FactPost (@factpostnews) January 9, 2025
Right: Devastating natural disasters across the planet getting worse pic.twitter.com/IY5FpsYyWo
THIS is gonna be fun.
