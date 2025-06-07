Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a...
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We...
Groundhog Day: Scott Jennings Likens Dealing with CNN Dems to Living Bill Murray’s...
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above...
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us...
USA Today's Ratio-Palooza Continues (This Time for Spin on 'Maryland Dad' Abrego Garcia)
This Week on Capitol Hill - Elon Goes After President Trump Over the...
Riley Gaines Helps Set USA Today Up for Another HUGE Ratio (This Might...
VIP
He's STILL Doing This? Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Says Trump Owes Abrego...
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X...
Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s...
Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with...

Media Trots Out Obama's Former Doctor to Help Push the 'We Missed It' Excuse on Biden's Cognitive Decline

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on June 07, 2025
Twitchy

Back when Joe Biden's cognitive decline was becoming quite apparent we all remember the Democrat and media effort to say any such claims were "misinformation" and "cheap fake" videos. One of the latest excuses now that everybody knows that wasn't true is that Dems, media and even Biden's doctor "missed it," which is even less believable than the "cheap fakes" thing. 

Advertisement

Now it's time for a different doctor to try and help shore up a narrative that has already crumbled: 

We'll only take Obama's doctor's claims at face value if he can prove he diagnosed his patient as a congenital liar after "if you like your plan you can keep it."

Yeah, none of this is true:

Nope, but that's not keeping them from trying to convince everybody. The new scapegoat seems to be Biden's doctor, who probably also knew Joe's real condition. Now Obama's former doctor has entered the chat:

Joe Biden’s doctor should have given him a cognitive test during his final year as president because of his age, Barack Obama’s former physician said in an interview, contending that the results would have helped the White House and the public understand whether Biden was up to serving another four years. 

A report by White House physician Kevin O’Connor in February 2024 didn’t include any mention of neurocognitive testing for the then-81-year-old Biden. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who held the same job under Obama and has called for cognitive testing for presidents and presidential candidates, said Biden would have benefited from such a test given his age. 

“Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest,” Kuhlman said of O’Connor, Biden’s physician since 2009.

Recommended

Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
Brett T.
Advertisement

Reporters were willing participants in the coverup attempt and they know it. Watching all the excuses come out at the same time is just pitiful. 

It's amazing that they're still trying this. 

Remember this "solution" to help help lower Biden's profile a little?

"We missed it."

Suuuure.

Advertisement

They all knew, and because of the June debate and several other occasions we did too. They're still lying.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement
Brett T.
FBI Director Kash Patel Has a 2-Word Response to L.A. Mayor Karen 'We Will Not Stand for This' Bass
Doug P.
It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above the Law'
Doug P.
Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a Home Depot Near LA (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Just for Fun: The San Andreas Fault and Mt. St. Helens Give Us the X Feud We've ALL Wanted
Grateful Calvin
Groundhog Day: Scott Jennings Likens Dealing with CNN Dems to Living Bill Murray’s Comedy Classic
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement Brett T.
Advertisement