Media Trots Out Obama's Former Doctor to Help Push the 'We Missed It' Excuse on Biden's Cognitive Decline

Back when Joe Biden's cognitive decline was becoming quite apparent we all remember the Democrat and media effort to say any such claims were "misinformation" and "cheap fake" videos. One of the latest excuses now that everybody knows that wasn't true is that Dems, media and even Biden's doctor "missed it," which is even less believable than the "cheap fakes" thing.

Now it's time for a different doctor to try and help shore up a narrative that has already crumbled:

“Biden’s doctor should have given him a cognitive test during his final year as president because of his age, Barack Obama’s former physician said in an interview…’Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest,’ Kuhlman said. https://t.co/hDpibJdahz — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 7, 2025

We'll only take Obama's doctor's claims at face value if he can prove he diagnosed his patient as a congenital liar after "if you like your plan you can keep it."

Yeah, none of this is true:

Nope, but that's not keeping them from trying to convince everybody. The new scapegoat seems to be Biden's doctor, who probably also knew Joe's real condition. Now Obama's former doctor has entered the chat:

Joe Biden’s doctor should have given him a cognitive test during his final year as president because of his age, Barack Obama’s former physician said in an interview, contending that the results would have helped the White House and the public understand whether Biden was up to serving another four years. A report by White House physician Kevin O’Connor in February 2024 didn’t include any mention of neurocognitive testing for the then-81-year-old Biden. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who held the same job under Obama and has called for cognitive testing for presidents and presidential candidates, said Biden would have benefited from such a test given his age. “Sometimes those closest to the tree miss the forest,” Kuhlman said of O’Connor, Biden’s physician since 2009.

Reporters were willing participants in the coverup attempt and they know it. Watching all the excuses come out at the same time is just pitiful.

The continued attempts at gaslighting us are hilarious. Everyone knew he was a disaster. EVERYONE. Some of us called it out. Those who didn’t were liars. Period. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) June 7, 2025

It's amazing that they're still trying this.

Same people who were swapping out shoes, hiding him on walks to helo, taping out routes, canceling events before 10 & after 4, not holding meetings for year, providing ?'s before events, calling vids deepfakes, calling it a stutter, etc all want us to believe they had NO idea. https://t.co/lYi9AGjMJV — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 7, 2025

Remember this "solution" to help help lower Biden's profile a little?

"We missed it."

Suuuure.

Jfc you all said he was fine — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) June 7, 2025

The good doctor is at least five years late to the party



As were all the Dems



As were all the “journalists”



Intentionally late to the party — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) June 7, 2025

They all knew, and because of the June debate and several other occasions we did too. They're still lying.