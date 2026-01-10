Greg Gutfeld Roasts 'Affordability' Dems Now Claiming Cheaper Oil Will Be Bad for Americans

Being a congressional Democrat during the Trump presidency means automatically taking the opposing side of any issue, even if that means defending criminal illegals from deportation, opposing the arrest of a dictator who illegitimately took office (all while ironically being on the "No Kings" bandwagon) and trying to protect drug runners for the cartels.

The Dems forcing themselves to oppose everything Trump does also dictates that they try and find a way to spin what's happening in Venezuela, which will eventually mean more oil on the market and lower energy prices. Democrat Rep. Jimmy Panetta said all that will make America less secure.

Democrats now making the case that too much oil and lower energy prices are bad for Americans.



How do you turn that into a bumper sticker for the midterm elections? pic.twitter.com/jPIZxyx7os — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 9, 2026

Greg Gutfeld had something to say about what the Dems, including Jessica Tarlov, are pushing. Watch:

🚨 GUTFELD: “Only a Democrat would come out against cheap gas…” — Fox’s @greggutfeld BLASTS Dems for crazy reaction to Trump being ready to drill in Venezuela which’ll send gas prices plummeting.



“It shows you that the mantra of affordability was just a mantra. They talk about… pic.twitter.com/D6e5ljFTBb — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 10, 2026

As Fox News' David Asman pointed out above, the Dems are providing the GOP with an endless supply of midterm ad material.

