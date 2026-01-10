'Disgusting': Video Proves Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Flat-Out Lying About the Minneapolis ICE...
Leftists Trying to Destroy the Rule of Law in Minneapolis
Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America...
And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News...
Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the...
Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's...
End Times Confirmed: AOC Agrees 'We Support Hamas' Is Antisemitic – Cue the...
'Drain the Minnesota Swamp': USDA Suspends Funding to Walz's State Until Fraud Proof...
CNN Legal Analyst Says Latest Minneapolis ICE Shooting Video Doesn’t Support Self-Defense...
Fanning the Flames: AOC Lies That JD Vance Supports ICE Agents Assassinating Americans...
VIP
Why Is the Western Legacy Media Ignoring Iran? A Rhetorical Question
Terrifying Road Risk: Over Half of North Carolina's Immigrant Trucker Licenses Ruled Illeg...
Democrats' New Low: Doctored Clip Turns Violent Car Attack on ICE Officer into...
Shouting F-Bombs at ICE Didn't Work: Minneapolis Gets 1,000 Extra Border Patrol as...

Greg Gutfeld Roasts 'Affordability' Dems Now Claiming Cheaper Oil Will Be Bad for Americans

Doug P. | 1:54 PM on January 10, 2026
Screenshot via Fox News

Being a congressional Democrat during the Trump presidency means automatically taking the opposing side of any issue, even if that means defending criminal illegals from deportation, opposing the arrest of a dictator who illegitimately took office (all while ironically being on the "No Kings" bandwagon) and trying to protect drug runners for the cartels. 

Advertisement

The Dems forcing themselves to oppose everything Trump does also dictates that they try and find a way to spin what's happening in Venezuela, which will eventually mean more oil on the market and lower energy prices. Democrat Rep. Jimmy Panetta said all that will make America less secure. 

Greg Gutfeld had something to say about what the Dems, including Jessica Tarlov, are pushing. Watch: 

As Fox News' David Asman pointed out above, the Dems are providing the GOP with an endless supply of midterm ad material. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and incessant lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff
Grateful Calvin
Dem Explains Why Abundant Oil and Lower Energy Prices Are Bad for America (Get This in a GOP Midterm Ad!)
Doug P.
'Disgusting': Video Proves Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Flat-Out Lying About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting
Doug P.
Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting
Doug P.
And There Was Much Rejoicing! PBS Announces the End of Its Weekend News Program
Grateful Calvin
Jack Smith Trampled Trump's First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHAT?!
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff Grateful Calvin
Advertisement