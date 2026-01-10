Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Surfaces

Yesterday White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on a video of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis that sank some Democrat and media narratives.

Advertisement

The video that came out yesterday was taken from the officer's perspective:

The media smeared an ICE Agent who properly defended himself from being run over by organized leftist protesters who were impeding an active law enforcement operation.



The reason trust in the media is at an all-time low is because they intentionally lie to the public to advance… https://t.co/8ih8O9FyJQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 9, 2026

Today there's a new angle showing the moments leading up to the shooting.

🚨 BREAKING: Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting.



In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn.



Kinda ruins some narratives, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/aXtiTjAtF9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2026

The Left's talking points have included claims that Good was a mom stuck in traffic who panicked when surrounded by officers, but those claims continue to age badly:

Remember when the media called Abrego Garcia an innocent “Maryland Man,” when he was actually an illegal alien, human trafficker, wife beater, and gang member?



Minnesota is a different case, but the legacy media is running the same playbook.



This woman was not “an innocent… https://t.co/ov2Jj4oyka — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 10, 2026

"This woman was not 'an innocent mother dropping off her child at school.' She was a leftist insurrectionist who was purposefully and illegally obstructing law enforcement operations."

All while Dems including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have already been claiming the ICE officer is guilty of murder.

On top of that, the officer in front of the vehicle can't see which way the car is accelerating towards, well put by Sheriff Jones who is a legend..https://t.co/kdqhk6G69t — Matt Rellew (@MRellew) January 10, 2026

The media really hates when footage interrupts a perfectly curated storyline. — 1776Rising (@Save_AmericaUS) January 10, 2026

That's true. Just yesterday an MS NOW reporter asked why the ICE officer recorded what was happening. They don't like fresh evidence sinking the talking points they want to push.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats and pushing their preferred narratives

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!