Karoline Leavitt Shames Lib Media After ANOTHER Narrative-Busting MN ICE Shooting Video Surfaces

Doug P. | 2:54 PM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on a video of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis that sank some Democrat and media narratives. 

The video that came out yesterday was taken from the officer's perspective: 

Today there's a new angle showing the moments leading up to the shooting.

The Left's talking points have included claims that Good was a mom stuck in traffic who panicked when surrounded by officers, but those claims continue to age badly: 

"This woman was not 'an innocent mother dropping off her child at school.' She was a leftist insurrectionist who was purposefully and illegally obstructing law enforcement operations."

All while Dems including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have already been claiming the ICE officer is guilty of murder. 

That's true. Just yesterday an MS NOW reporter asked why the ICE officer recorded what was happening. They don't like fresh evidence sinking the talking points they want to push. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats and pushing their preferred narratives

