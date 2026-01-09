MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts Lefty Narratives

MSNBC has now been rebranded as MS NOW, but don't worry, there might be a new name but they still have the same media malpractice on full display on a regular basis.

A new video has been released about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis that shows the scene from the perspective of the officer. This doesn't appear to be body cam footage but rather from a cell phone the officer was holding in one of his hands. Suffice to say that some of the Dems' narratives have been busted.

The Washington Post and New York Times had already reported that their analyses concluded that the ICE officer was in no danger at all, and then another video was released:

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

So much for the "she was trapped, scared and just trying to get away" claims.

Now that the new video is out, prepare for more of this:

"Release all the footage. No not that way!" pic.twitter.com/LrPVPcH9fv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2026

Which leads us to the upcoming big pivot.

Up next we're going to hear a lot more lefty media, who used to demand that all police wear or carry cameras (that has largely backfired on them), complain that officers not wearing body cams are taking it upon themselves to record what's happening.

Pretty soon we're going to be seeing demands from the Left into investigations as to why ICE officers are recording what's happening and ruining the talking points Dems are after (via @WesternLensman):

The main takeaway from MSNOW’s Brandy Zadrozny on the new video showing the ICE Agent’s POV?



“Why is this person filming??"



Leftists suddenly don’t seem to like law enforcement POV footage. pic.twitter.com/XNKlsNRfzN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

YEESH.

They don’t like that he’s filming to protect himself and preserve the truth.



That tells you all you need to know about their intentions and the evil they are trying to accomplish. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 9, 2026

They’re mad he was filming the thing they want to put him in prison for — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

We're about to go from "everything officers do should be recorded" to "it should be illegal for officers to record their actions" in record time.

*****

