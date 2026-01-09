MS NOW Reporter Asks Why ICE Officer Was Filming After New Video Busts Lefty Narratives

Jon Favreau's Eyeballs Have Officially Ghosted Him As He Misses the ICE Officer...
Doug P. | 4:43 PM on January 09, 2026
Meme screenshot

MSNBC has now been rebranded as MS NOW, but don't worry, there might be a new name but they still have the same media malpractice on full display on a regular basis. 

A new video has been released about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis that shows the scene from the perspective of the officer. This doesn't appear to be body cam footage but rather from a cell phone the officer was holding in one of his hands. Suffice to say that some of the Dems' narratives have been busted. 

The Washington Post and New York Times had already reported that their analyses concluded that the ICE officer was in no danger at all, and then another video was released:

So much for the "she was trapped, scared and just trying to get away" claims.

Now that the new video is out, prepare for more of this:

Which leads us to the upcoming big pivot.

Up next we're going to hear a lot more lefty media, who used to demand that all police wear or carry cameras (that has largely backfired on them), complain that officers not wearing body cams are taking it upon themselves to record what's happening. 

Pretty soon we're going to be seeing demands from the Left into investigations as to why ICE officers are recording what's happening and ruining the talking points Dems are after (via @WesternLensman): 

YEESH.

We're about to go from "everything officers do should be recorded" to "it should be illegal for officers to record their actions" in record time. 

*****

