Veterans on X OBLITERATE Bond Trader Rando For Claiming That 'No One In the Military Wants to Serve'



Normally at Twitchy, we don't highlight tweets from your average rando who posts nonsense for clicks. But, on occasion, someone posts a tweet that is so galactically stupid that it goes viral, and we can't let it slide without mocking it into oblivion.

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And it's even better when we can turn over the dragging to our heroes who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This was the case yesterday afternoon when an account who calls himself 'Fixed Income Guy' and purports to be some kind of expert in the bond trading market (which almost assuredly means he will lose you money faster than Jim Cramer) decided to weigh in on the military and who it is who wears our nation's uniform.

Responding to reports yesterday that a Marine Expeditionary Unit is being deployed to the Middle East, and without knowing ANY of the context for those orders, 'Fixed Income Guy' decided that this was the best time to let America and the world know that no one actually wants to serve in our military.

No one in the military ACTUALLY wants to serve



It’s 99% poor kids that had no job prospects and wanted the free benefits / paycheck



None of them want to go fight https://t.co/OYoROvOZZz — Fixed Income Guy (top 0.1% on bloomberg) (@FICMBondTrader) March 13, 2026

Oh. Oh, dear. This poor, sweet summer child.

This was not going to go well for him. Not even a little bit.

But that makes it more fun for us to grab some popcorn and watch him get absolutely BODIED by America's veterans.

Let's start with a simple truth that everyone knows -- or at least should know.

Not only do 100% of the Marines on that MEU want to fight....every single other Marine, active duty and veteran, wishes they could swap places with a Marine on the MEU.



There's a 100+ year old WWII veteran somewhere reading this news wishing he could drop the ramp just one more… https://t.co/p3X500bkcv — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 14, 2026

This is 100 percent true. And anyone who is a Marine, or even anyone who knows a Marine, understands it.

Here’s me in high school 4 years before joining the Army over two decades ago, and another from last August.



You’re right, I wanted to be a Yoga instructor actually. There’s still time for my dream. https://t.co/1kcWizqwGX pic.twitter.com/0j3aCLfpiO — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) March 14, 2026

HA!

Never give up on your dreams.

It was an honor and a privilege to serve my country. Get bent. — Beez (@Beez_P3) March 14, 2026

There was also the lie that the military just 'takes advantage of poor people,' something that has never been true of the all-volunteer military, and was only falsely promoted during the era of the draft.

Of the top 8 Mechanical Engineering graduates from my engineering school (a top 10) program, the Navy nuclear power program got 4. https://t.co/4kSiTGYwDo — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) March 14, 2026

And we can guarantee that all four of them were 100 times smarter than 'Fixed Income Guy.'

Best job I ever had https://t.co/U8FEISHV4X pic.twitter.com/cZIqeG9eBa — Voödoo 6 von Inyanga (@6Voodoo) March 14, 2026

It sure beats trying to scrounge for a few dollars on X by deliberately posting engagement bait.

Replying back to all the blue checks so I maximize my Elon bucks



Iykyk pic.twitter.com/0ImKaJXwsK — Fixed Income Guy (top 0.1% on bloomberg) (@FICMBondTrader) March 14, 2026

Wow, now that's just sad. That's a Krassenstein level of pathetic.

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Maybe if he had served, this account wouldn't be so desperate for a few dollars.

Because your a broke ass loser. — Devils Advocate (@OdoyleRules999) March 14, 2026

We guess that whole bond trading thing isn't going as well for him as he would have everyone believe.

The account made it even worse for himself when he tried to claim that 'he knows someone in the military.'

Be my buddy - Kyle:

-went into air force at 18

-stationed in Kansas

-job is “base fireman” (there’s no fires on base ever)

-plays RDR2 every shift

-gets full disability for “chemical exposure” (sprayed WD40 in his eyes once)

-$3800 a mo tax free for life

-parks in the Lowes… https://t.co/nEnDnLZk2B — Fixed Income Guy (top 0.1% on bloomberg) (@FICMBondTrader) March 14, 2026

OOF.

We're pretty certain that 'Kyle' doesn't exist, but even if he does, we're guessing he's pretty proud of his job.

Be my buddy Mike

Joined the Army at 18

Went to Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star

Went to Delta Force. Saw the world (and saved it many times over)

Became a living legend and internet meme

Lowe’s pays him to shop there



Thank him for his service pic.twitter.com/IHLHmRh38D — Braden (@SGT_B_Dub) March 14, 2026

Sergeant Major Mike Vining, on the other hand, DOES exist, and he is a legend, one of America's greatest living heroes.

I knew from about 6 or 7 that I wanted to be a Soldier. I trained every day hoping to go to war! Sorry your parents raised a weakling https://t.co/gERHmC21Dz — Silverback™🇺🇸 (@Silverback375) March 14, 2026

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His parents are probably pretty ashamed of themselves, too.

My family is far from poor. My youngest son is 20 years old and drives a Model 3 that he worked to pay for himself in his teens. He had no desire to waste money on college. He likes learning useful skills on the job. He started listening to special operator podcasts, pushed… https://t.co/itN16vDh8b — Ælectric Cyberfarmer (@rhensing) March 14, 2026

... pushed himself physically to run a marathon months later and he has enlisted in the Army to become an EW specialist. He ACTUALLY wants to serve. And I’m super proud of him.

That's what a proud dad who did his job right sounds like.

I joined to kill a commie for momey — Mark M1A Scout Squad (@pipsquack638) March 14, 2026

Yeah, I hated serving for 22 years — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) March 14, 2026

They were the best of times and they were the best of times. You could not be more wrong. — Dan (@dmbkparker) March 14, 2026

Explain why I did 20 years & my first 2 reenlistments were so I didn’t miss out on going back to Iraq?

I built industrial automation computers before joining the Army. Money wasn’t the motivation. — Dominie 🇺🇸 (@price_dominie) March 14, 2026

It's never about the money. But 'Fixed Income Guy' can't understand that because that's ALL he cares about.

Don’t presume to speak of the things of men https://t.co/9at5unKG4O — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 14, 2026

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As for the part about enlisting for 'free stuff', he's wrong about that as well, as one of our favorite veterans, Tugboat Phil, pointed out.

Correction: No military benefits are "free." One gives part of their life for them.



Some give parts of their body for them.



And others give their lives and never receive some of them. https://t.co/lraxi7viz4 — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) March 14, 2026

Amen. Add that to the endless lists of things that 'Fixed Income Guy' will never understand.

I didn’t NEED to serve. I served because it was a calling.

Jerk. https://t.co/gKy7resMc8 — Sliced Driver (@GeorgiaMan45) March 13, 2026

There were plenty of other replies using epithets far worse than 'jerk.' Since Twitchy is a family site, we'll just include a couple of them.

Wrong. You're a dumba**. — Johnson, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) March 14, 2026

That's putting it mildly.

That much was obvious right from the beginning.

Tell me you've never met a single Marine 03xx without telling me. https://t.co/6nYcKN8P6X — 🇺🇸Drinking but mostly sober🇺🇸🇮🇪🇸🇯 (@08devildog) March 14, 2026

So was that.

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‘I would have joined but I would have punched a drill sergeant in the face’’ energy. https://t.co/N0Vwa9VGV3 — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) March 14, 2026

LOL.

Every time.

We could keep going on forever, but we'll let one more veteran sum up how wrong 'Fixed Income Guy' was.

Both my grandfathers fought in WW2, one in the Pacific, one in North Africa, Italy, and France. I was born on an Air Force base because my father was in training as a radar technician for the USAF during Vietnam. My uncle Jim did two tours in Vietnam as a Huey pilot. My… https://t.co/wY4kUn5Ack — Ghost Pasha نصراني 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇶 (@R1b11BK1P4) March 14, 2026

... great-uncle Carl was in the 101st Airborne and did a Korea stint as a supply officer. My uncle Ken was a Seventh Fleet naval officer.



I could go on and on, you get the picture. Making those men proud is why I joined the Army. I'm glad they paid me for it, but some days I would have done it for free.

We are grateful to you and all of the men in your family who came before you.

None of whom were desperate cowards like the original poster.

We almost didn't write this story because we know 'Fixed Income Guy' is only happy for the engagement. But we've seen his X paychecks (he posts them online because, of course, he does), and they are pretty measly.

He's not going to get rich off of us. Possibly, he might be able to afford a better brand of tinned cat food for himself.

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On the other hand, his post did give us the opportunity to highlight so many of our veterans, all of whom are far better men and women, and none of whom fit this fictional description of those who serve.

And that's something we really enjoy doing, just so we can thank them all one more time.





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