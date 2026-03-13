The Free Press Does the 'Norm': The REAL Problem in America Is the GOP's Anti-Muslim Bigotry



When Bari Weiss, now head honcho at CBS News, founded The Free Press, her mission statement declared that the new media site would be fiercely independent, including opinions from across the political spectrum.

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The publication has lived up to that objective, which means that sometimes, it publishes some opinions that are pure, reeking garbage.

Yesterday was one of those times.

After two terror attacks from radical Muslims rocked Virginia and Michigan yesterday, staff writer River Page wrote an article declaring that the REAL problem isn't 'the religion of peace,' but rather, the Republican Party's bigoted 'Islamophobia.'

Norm Macdonald would be so proud!

Republican lawmakers face no penalty for bigoted remarks against Muslims, so don’t be surprised when the hate spreads to other groups, writes River Page. https://t.co/jjZkhz2pas — The Free Press (@TheFP) March 12, 2026

We can't post too much from the article, because it is firewalled, but suffice it to say that Page is very upset that Republicans insult Zohran Mamdani (who once cheered on globalizing the intifada).

Needless to say, we haven't seen any articles from Page denouncing Democrats for calling their political opponents Nazis, or being concerned about how that type of hateful rhetoric could metastasize into something very dangerous in America.

Color us shocked.

Also, needless to say, Page's fretting about 'anti-Muslim bigotry' didn't land very well with people who, you know, live in the real world.

Talk about winning big at the Bad Timing Awards!

4 Islamic terror attacks this past two weeks but you better shut up about it, whitey.



LOL https://t.co/dMiqLbTpFW — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) March 13, 2026

It's getting to the point where people who say, 'But that's not real Islam!' sound exactly like the ones who say, 'But real Communism has never been tried!'

2 radical Islamists committed terrorist attacks against the American people…



…and you’re concerned about bigotry right now????



You know what’s worse than speech you don’t like?



Murdering people.



Which is what these 2 radical Islamists did. We can call them whatever we want. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 13, 2026

The scary part is that leftists don't believe that murdering people is worse than speech they don't like.

For many of them, murdering people is the solution to speech they don't like.

I watched kindergarten teachers post videos laughing about our best and brightest guy being murdered.



I'm good. We can stop pretending now. https://t.co/lXQ7PEO28B — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) March 13, 2026

Charlie Kirk is all the evidence we need (even though there is a lot more).

Not that Kirk's assassin was a radical Islamist, but we've all seen how, for the left, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. That's where the batpoop insane 'Queers for Palestine' posters come from.

We don't give even the tiniest one.

Because they will never, EVER call out bigotry that goes in the other direction.

Hate spreading to other groups like who, White people? https://t.co/1jXaCEFLMW — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 13, 2026

Nope. That doesn't count, and writers like Page will never call that bigotry or hate.

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River Page is why I unsubscribed to the FP. Totally unserious person. — BearsBeavs (@BearsBeavs) March 12, 2026

Who would ever pay to read dreck like this?

What does Islam say about tolerance towards other cultures? — Jason Rumley (@JasonRumley_) March 13, 2026

Hmm, good question. But that's another article that Page will never write.

And it's not even because he wouldn't want to. It's because it would never even occur to him to write it.

Just in case anyone forgot the legendary Macdonald meme.

Ooh so this is what a ratio is! https://t.co/AbZkD5EK5u — Adam (@ajjson84) March 13, 2026

That's the only good news from this trash article.

Page and The Free Press are getting taken to the woodshed with a gigantic ratio.

Saying Islam is incompatible with American Western civilization is not bigotry, it's fact. — Cicero's second cousin (@AndrewHath5) March 13, 2026

Just go to downtown London or Paris to see this for yourself.

Sometimes the truth hurts but it’s still the truth!



Every single American needs to understand exactly what’s happening. It’s jihad by immigration. pic.twitter.com/viQQy8YkId — ConservativeKER (@ConservativeKER) March 13, 2026

But, apparently, it is 'bigotry' to notice this.

Two Muslim terror attacks on the same day after this stupid article.



If a religion commands its followers to kill you, you would be stupid not to notice it. https://t.co/nvweRmf7ML — Dog Whisperer גְּדַלְיָהוּ 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇱🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) March 13, 2026

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The article would have been stupid on any other day.

Publishing and posting it yesterday was galactically stupid.

Dropping this on a day with 2 separate Islamist terrorist attacks was certainly a choice. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) March 13, 2026

To paraphrase the old knight at the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade:

The Free Press chose ... poorly.





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