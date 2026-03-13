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The Free Press Does the 'Norm': The REAL Problem in America Is the GOP's Anti-Muslim Bigotry

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on March 13, 2026
Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP, File


When Bari Weiss, now head honcho at CBS News, founded The Free Press, her mission statement declared that the new media site would be fiercely independent, including opinions from across the political spectrum. 

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The publication has lived up to that objective, which means that sometimes, it publishes some opinions that are pure, reeking garbage. 

Yesterday was one of those times.

After two terror attacks from radical Muslims rocked Virginia and Michigan yesterday, staff writer River Page wrote an article declaring that the REAL problem isn't 'the religion of peace,' but rather, the Republican Party's bigoted 'Islamophobia.'

Norm Macdonald would be so proud!  

We can't post too much from the article, because it is firewalled, but suffice it to say that Page is very upset that Republicans insult Zohran Mamdani (who once cheered on globalizing the intifada). 

Needless to say, we haven't seen any articles from Page denouncing Democrats for calling their political opponents Nazis, or being concerned about how that type of hateful rhetoric could metastasize into something very dangerous in America.

Color us shocked.

Also, needless to say, Page's fretting about 'anti-Muslim bigotry' didn't land very well with people who, you know, live in the real world. 

Talk about winning big at the Bad Timing Awards!

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It's getting to the point where people who say, 'But that's not real Islam!' sound exactly like the ones who say, 'But real Communism has never been tried!'

The scary part is that leftists don't believe that murdering people is worse than speech they don't like. 

For many of them, murdering people is the solution to speech they don't like. 

Charlie Kirk is all the evidence we need (even though there is a lot more). 

Not that Kirk's assassin was a radical Islamist, but we've all seen how, for the left, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. That's where the batpoop insane 'Queers for Palestine' posters come from.

We don't give even the tiniest one. 

Because they will never, EVER call out bigotry that goes in the other direction. 

Nope. That doesn't count, and writers like Page will never call that bigotry or hate. 

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Who would ever pay to read dreck like this? 

Hmm, good question. But that's another article that Page will never write. 

And it's not even because he wouldn't want to. It's because it would never even occur to him to write it. 

Just in case anyone forgot the legendary Macdonald meme. 

That's the only good news from this trash article. 

Page and The Free Press are getting taken to the woodshed with a gigantic ratio. 

Just go to downtown London or Paris to see this for yourself. 

But, apparently, it is 'bigotry' to notice this. 

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The article would have been stupid on any other day.

Publishing and posting it yesterday was galactically stupid.

To paraphrase the old knight at the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: 

The Free Press chose ... poorly. 

============================================

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