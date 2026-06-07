Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platne...
Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist...
Pratt's Lead VANISHES: California’s Shady Late Drops Appears to be Officially Stealing LA...
Harpy Jennifer Welch: 'Susan Collins is a MAGA Fascist' — Says the Woman...
Kurt Schlichter Goes Sarcastic About Election Counts
VIP
Platner’s Heart Tattoo: Covering the Swastika, Keeping the Obsession
Ro Khanna: 'I Believe Lyndsey Fifield' on Platner Abuse Allegations — But Still...
FCC Chairman Calls the Media Out Over Scott Pelley
Iron Will’s Dad Enrages Disgusting, Horrible Lefties by Celebrating and Loving His Son...
(GOODBYE) Hello Fresh Ad for Those 'Prepping' for Pride Month One of the...
POPCORN! DataRepublican Says 'Hello' to Mr. Hunter Biden and His Newfound Popularity on...
LOL-GTFO! Lefty Blue Check DOG-WALKED for Attempting to Normalize Platner As Just a...
Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE...
Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP...

Decision Desk HQ Declares Nithya Raman Second in LA Mayor Race, Overtaking Spencer Pratt

justmindy
justmindy | 9:25 PM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

We told you earlier it appeared Spencer Pratt's hold on second place for LA Mayor and therefore his chance to advance to the runoff was slipping away and now Decision Desk has officially called Nithya Raman the second place winner. Literally against all odds.

Advertisement

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor. After trailing the Republican and former reality star in a distant third, Raman leapfrogged Pratt for second place after the latest round of ballots was counted on Sunday afternoon.

She indeed was a distant third and leapfrogged. That's interesting wording.

Even moderate Republicans who caution against questioning election results think these results look very shady.

Recommended

Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer
justmindy
Advertisement

This is why election results should be tabulated quickly and there should be no more collecting of votes after election day. It leads to these kinds of quesitons.

Advertisement

The crazy part is he isn't even afraid to say it out loud. That's how much control Democrats have.

Bass has released her statement. It's a sad day for democracy. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer
justmindy
POPCORN! DataRepublican Says 'Hello' to Mr. Hunter Biden and His Newfound Popularity on X and HERE WE GO
Sam J.
Pratt's Lead VANISHES: California’s Shady Late Drops Appears to be Officially Stealing LA Mayor Runoff
justmindy
Dana Loesch TRIGGERS Candace Owens By Pointing Out One Simple but VERY TRUE Fact About Her and Erika Kirk
Sam J.
Kurt Schlichter Goes Sarcastic About Election Counts
Jacob B.
Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer justmindy
Advertisement