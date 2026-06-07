Decision Desk HQ Declares Nithya Raman Second in LA Mayor Race, Overtaking Spencer Pratt

We told you earlier it appeared Spencer Pratt's hold on second place for LA Mayor and therefore his chance to advance to the runoff was slipping away and now Decision Desk has officially called Nithya Raman the second place winner. Literally against all odds.

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Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor. After trailing the Republican and former reality star in a distant third, Raman leapfrogged Pratt for second place after the latest round of ballots was counted on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor.



After trailing the Republican and former reality star in a distant third, Raman leapfrogged Pratt for second place after the latest round of ballots was counted on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/yrkB1zDYRV — Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2026

She indeed was a distant third and leapfrogged. That's interesting wording.

Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the second of two spots in the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan Primary#DecisionMade: 7:57 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PIwkJ5xxGO — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 7, 2026

The machine wins. Absolutely nothing will change in LA. https://t.co/twSemEKEsE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 8, 2026

Even moderate Republicans who caution against questioning election results think these results look very shady.

If there's a consolation for Spencer Pratt & his supporters, Rudy Giuliani didn't win the first time in NYC, either. We'll see how happy Los Angelenos are in 4 years with the entrenched status quo. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 8, 2026

And yes, I'm suspicious of the voting in LA. For now, in the absence of evidence, that's just vague suspicion unsupported by proof, but the vote-counting process reeks. The reality is, however, that beating a machine always requires getting outside the margin the machine… — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 8, 2026

If you’re a Republican thinking of running in California in the future… seriously… why bother? https://t.co/tixUSn29Z0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 8, 2026

Is it fraud? Maybe not. Does it smell? To high heaven. https://t.co/nJ0Aaqe344 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 8, 2026

This is why election results should be tabulated quickly and there should be no more collecting of votes after election day. It leads to these kinds of quesitons.

No one should have any faith in these kinds of “trickle in” processes. I don’t know how they’re allowed in federal elections. We probably won’t know who controls the House of Representatives until Christmas, thanks to these idiots. — Charlie Anthony (@ant58431) June 8, 2026

Stolen election in broad daylight. https://t.co/tvvyimGMej — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 8, 2026

Remember when Newsom said he had a plan to ensure the GOP wouldn't lock out the gubernatorial race?



Put two and two together. They just did the same for LA's mayoral race. https://t.co/hrLYUv6GIZ pic.twitter.com/u3uye2pK9h — Tyrone Powers 🇺🇸⚓️ (@SomethingUNATCO) June 8, 2026

As long as they’re counting ballots after Election Day in California, it only means one thing: Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton are out of the runoffs for LA Mayor and Governor.



In fact, Gavin Newsom confirmed it just two weeks ago.



When asked about the possibility of ending up… pic.twitter.com/ywJNwUPeln — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) June 4, 2026

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The crazy part is he isn't even afraid to say it out loud. That's how much control Democrats have.

They really really want to move on to the "cooling off the mark" phase of this con game as soon as possible. The part where they convince the victims that it was kind of their own fault, they made mistakes, and anyway they should just move on. Better luck next time! https://t.co/IUxJXes9rn — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) June 8, 2026

Breaking in L.A. Mayor's race:



Moments after the new numbers came in showing Nithya Raman edging ahead of Spencer Pratt for second place, mayor Karen Bass' campaign issued a statement against Raman, referring to Raman as "her general election opponent" seemingly ruling out Pratt… pic.twitter.com/tftXWIsTN9 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 8, 2026

Bass has released her statement. It's a sad day for democracy.