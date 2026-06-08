Pearl-Clutching Pelley: Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Host Was OFFENDED at Hearing Americans Distrust the ‘News’

Scott Pelley can’t keep his big, ignorant yap shut. The famously fired 60 Minutes host sat for an interview with the New York Times, where he unintentionally laid out exactly why the legacy media is in the death spiral it so richly deserves. He took offense at CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss asking staff why they thought the American public distrusted them. Pearl-clutching Pelley says it was the first time he’d heard such an accusation lobbed at his ‘well-trusted’ industry. Seriously, could this fool be any more out of touch?

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WATCH: Here’s the full exchange of Scott Pelley saying he was “shocked” to hear @BariWeiss or anyone say there’s a bias at CBS News and the country doesn’t trust the news media, insisting “we certainly didn’t believe that….” Garcia-Navarro: “So, when Bari comes in, she has a meeting with senior 60 Minutes staffers, and in that meeting, she asked, and I’m quoting, why does the country think you’re biased? Is that a correct assessment of that?” Pelley: “I wasn’t there, but that is what I’ve been told by my colleagues who were there, and they were shocked that was sort of her hello to the staff at 60 Minutes.” Garcia-Navarro: “What was the feeling about that particular opening salvo to the team?” Pelley: “Uh-oh. She, I am told, said something to the effect of why do you think the country thinks you’re biased, but she didn’t offer any kind of a metric, you know, what’s your metric? Why do you think so? Do you have a poll? Is there a – market research? What are you talking about? Because we certainly didn’t believe that, and we just felt that she was making statements that perhaps she couldn’t back up and was coming into the news division with hardened preconceived notions that didn’t seem to be thought through.”

Apparently, Pelley has somehow managed to avoid the numerous polls and articles detailing the various reasons Americans rightfully distrust him and his fellow hacks. Unbelievable. (WATCH)

WATCH: Here’s the full exchange of Scott Pelley saying he was “shocked” to hear @BariWeiss or anyone say there’s a bias at CBS News and the country doesn’t trust the news media, insisting “we certainly didn’t believe that….”



Garcia-Navarro: “So, when Bari comes in, she has a… pic.twitter.com/c88dPEfWhc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

He has some nerve, he is paid $6 million a year and thinks that CBS works for him, not the other way around. — Almighty (@VadimGenfan) June 7, 2026

Guy’s a drama queen. — Coach Woody™️ (@CoachWoodyTM) June 7, 2026

He apparently took his tiara with him when he cleaned out his desk at 60 Minutes. We kid; he never takes it off.

Posters have heard years of lies from ‘journalists’ and have seen the polls. Scott, pay attention.

Gallup: Trust in the media is at a record low 28%.



YouGov: CBS has one of the largest partisan credibility gaps of any major news outlet.



But this veteran investigative reporter knows that and chooses not to believe it. — Erik Telford (@ErikTelford) June 7, 2026

An "investigative journalist" who doesn't realize that most of the country sees him as biased



Pretty much confirms his investigative incompetence — Disavowed (@DisavowedVet) June 7, 2026

Scott could start here. pic.twitter.com/lODNwXouUl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

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‘What is Gallup, is that some sort of equestrian magazine?’ Pelley, probably.

Posters say Pelley could watch his unhinged commencement performance at Wake Forest for some major clues why Americans don’t trust him. (WATCH)

“Why do you think so? Do you have a poll? Is there market research? What are you talking about?”

pic.twitter.com/gN5uuvYaA4 — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) June 7, 2026

Wow...That guy just really, really loves to hear himself talk. He thinks he's being profound... "speaking truth to power". He's actually just a self-important, narcissistic twerp... 🙄 — coastal (@cyntrificate) June 7, 2026

‘Journalists’ can’t hear anything since their mouths are always moving; not that they possess the ability to process information that clashes with their personal beliefs.

Commenters say Pelley is no different from other ‘journos’ who see themselves as (self-appointed) heroes.

I got through about 20 minutes of the interview. He talks like he's a platoon commander who knowingly sacrificed his life in a vain effort to save his soldiers from an ambush. It's a nauseating performance. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) June 7, 2026

The self-import and hubris levels are just incredible to behold.



He actually compared the emotional ordeal he’s experiencing to that of someone whose spouse was murdered. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2026

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Beyond politics, Pelley seems to be consumed with internal rage. Just someone who seethes at all time in the most unhealthy way possible. — Palterion (@palterion) June 7, 2026

Pelley is basking in the media limelight that seeks to inflate his importance to humanity. He’s angry that someone stood up to his massive entitled ego and fired him. How dare they? His rage will only increase as he's ignored and eventually launches his inconsequential Substack podcast with the rest of his forgotten ‘news’ castoffs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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