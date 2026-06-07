Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer

A independent journalist writing on 'women, culture and public policy' (groan) started watching the series 'House'. She was not impressed and took to Twitter to say so.
Late to the party, but I've started watching Season 1 of House. Same narrative every episode:— Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 6, 2026
Patient has mysterious illness.
Hugh Laurie (House) gets diagnosis wrong.
Patient nearly dies.
Hugh Laurie gets diagnosis wrong again.
Gets threatened with being fired.
Patient nearly…
House 'Huge Laurie' apparently had time today and clapped back.
Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren’t happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and…— Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 7, 2026
Poor Janet. At least she got the attention she was seeking.
Well this was unexpected. And not the slightest bit patronising 🤣 https://t.co/6OFoFvXRJj— Janet Murray (@jan_murray) June 7, 2026
Shockingly the lady who writes on 'women' felt Laurie's reply was misogynistic. Who could have seen that coming?
Hang this in the Louvre https://t.co/V7kLq61DuQ— Alan Cornett (@alancornett) June 7, 2026
Recommended
Goodness me! Hugh Laurie is a clever and funny man. Dont try and give him any lip! https://t.co/FJistrbqml— IandrewDiceClay (@IANdrewDiceClay) June 7, 2026
If I ever get burned this bad by his majesty Hugh Laurie, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or plant a tree in my honor https://t.co/YrONPvM159— Maggie Phillips (@maggiemphillips) June 7, 2026
How could anyone show their face in public ever again?
One of the reasons I couldn't watch House. Lots of the medical diagnoses would have been picked up on routine tests early, but things were always stretched out for dramatic effect. https://t.co/xKL62do2fa— Kashif Pirzada, MD (@KashPrime) June 7, 2026
Some people agreed with Karen, ahem, Janet.
This is so cool! At the risk of sounding fawning, I'm a huge huge fan of House, the entire 8 season series (never skipped one, watched all in one go), Dr Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), Dr James Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) and everybody else.— Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) June 7, 2026
Watched it once and once again.… https://t.co/8NQONQ1PiT
Others did not.
This website is somehow still free. https://t.co/a7SUdD0KYF— NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) June 7, 2026
Hugh Laurie never fails to land the sort of insult that arrives wearing a tweed jacket. https://t.co/ZOUcD3Gx9z— Arzu (@arzus__) June 7, 2026
This is one of the most sophisticated burns I’ve seen in a long time https://t.co/mHPWPo0yjp— Rallen (@rallen78) June 7, 2026
At least if you are going to be humiliated online, it was done with class.
This is something pretty special. https://t.co/CsblH1zbfW— Jane, Empress of the Known Universe (not GP)🏳️🌈 (@blablafishcakes) June 7, 2026
https://t.co/B5FjWHvPkB pic.twitter.com/TplYqeXQoD— Sisu (@nopitypolitics) June 7, 2026
Unhinged Hugh Laurie is my favourite genre of content https://t.co/8nXLSpUoiH— Purnima Malhotra (@PurnimaMalhotra) June 7, 2026
Never change, Twitter.
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