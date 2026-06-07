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Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer

justmindy
justmindy | 5:35 PM on June 07, 2026
Twitchy

A independent journalist writing on 'women, culture and public policy' (groan) started watching the series 'House'. She was not impressed and took to Twitter to say so.

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House 'Huge Laurie' apparently had time today and clapped back. 

Poor Janet. At least she got the attention she was seeking.

Shockingly the lady who writes on 'women' felt Laurie's reply was misogynistic. Who could have seen that coming?

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How could anyone show their face in public ever again?

Some people agreed with Karen, ahem, Janet.

Others did not. 

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At least if you are going to be humiliated online, it was done with class. 

Never change, Twitter.

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