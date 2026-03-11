Is This a South Park Episode? Iran Trots Out Its New Supreme Leader (Sort Of) and a Meme Is Born



It must be tough being a top leader in Iran these days. Currently, they are dropping faster than the average drummer for Spinal Tap.

First, the United States and Israel took out Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with an airstrike at the end of February. Soon thereafter, much of the country's military and political leadership suffered the same fate. A few days ago, what remained of that leadership selected the former leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader, but reports swirled for days that he had already been killed or critically injured as well.

According to reports, the new supreme leader of the regime in Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is severely injured and is currently on life support in the ICU of the Sina hospital.



He is reportedly unaware that the war started or that his father is dead. pic.twitter.com/k0z8osk6Gn — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 10, 2026

Another possibility is that, given the average life expectancy of a Supreme Leader in Iran in 2026, maybe the younger Khamenei simply didn't want the job.

Such speculation was hardly put to rest on Sunday as the Iranian regime proudly held a ceremony to welcome the new terrorist-in-chief to his office.

Except Khamenei wasn't even there. Instead, the regime brought out -- and we swear we are not making this up -- a cardboard cutout with Khamenei's face on it.

I cannot stop laughing. Wow. I’m in tears honestly.



The new Supreme Leader couldn’t “make an appearance” so apparently the Regime brought out a cardboard cut-out.



Honestly, these people 😂pic.twitter.com/o0HaAc0w9Y — Kosher (@koshercockney) March 10, 2026

Are ... are they trolling us now? Did they steal this from a South Park episode?

Most people could not even believe it was real.

This can’t be real. Surely? 😂😂 I honestly don’t know any more. Please somebody help. — Kosher (@koshercockney) March 10, 2026

Things have gotten so crazy lately, I can't even tell you if this is real. 😂 https://t.co/J5QxcW58Sf — Micro2Macr0 (@Micro2Macr0) March 10, 2026

We thought it had to be fake as well. According to Grok, however -- and we understand that even Grok gets it wrong sometimes -- this is not AI, but footage from the actual IRGC coronation ceremony on Sunday.

(But if it were AI, isn't this about the quality we'd expect from Iran?)

We have broken the Iranian regime so badly they've resorted to...whatever this is. https://t.co/63uG2AU4wO — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 10, 2026

Either that, or the Iranian leadership cadre got really drunk the night before and ordered a LOT of Papa John's.

That’s leftover pizza boxes 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ua4TSu6bZq — Amber Apinions (@fvckerysprinkle) March 10, 2026

Maybe that's why the one official kissed the cardboard cutout. He must have spotted a bit of leftover mozzarella stuck to one of the pieces.

HAAAHAHAHAHA.

We don't have to tell you what quickly followed the release of this footage on X.

A new meme was born. And there were some HILARIOUS entries.

Well, that's just a time-saver right there.

🚨 Breaking: Trump dispatches USS Cardboard to take out cardboard Supreme Leader Khamenei pic.twitter.com/OzSBA9CwMw — David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) March 10, 2026

That seems like the appropriate level of force projection.

BIGNEWS: The Iranian regime has resorted to using cardboard cutouts of their new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, at public events, in a scene straight out of a Saddam Hussein South Park episode, as rumors spread he may be dead or incapacitated.



This is pure comedy. pic.twitter.com/WnQMqeUQGn — Navigator (@BlalockNil90676) March 10, 2026

See? We weren't the only ones who thought this looked like something straight from the minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

HA!

More Iranian efficiency. The next Supreme Leader after Khamenei can have a similar ceremony, and all they have to do is glue on a new face.

“Iran Regime Suicide Hotline”

“Press 1 to be put on Jihadi List,

Press 2 to be put on Ayatollah List” pic.twitter.com/0vWCIdtUux — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 10, 2026

What a great gift idea for the next jihad!

LOL.

Poor Ben Affleck never looked quite that depressed.

Even Grok got in on the meme fun with an image of the new ayatollah sitting next to jack-of-all-trades Marco Rubio.

We love that Grok included the bent knees.

Marco Rubio realizing he has to step in as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. pic.twitter.com/1dUjXdc9Dr — Caт Bee 🪶 (@CatShoshanna) March 10, 2026

Well, that one was just inevitable, wasn't it?

❌ Board of Peace

✅ Piece of Board pic.twitter.com/0pTjNA2Mgs — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 11, 2026

There's a certain symmetry to that.

As we noted above, this video isn't exactly convincing anyone that Khamenei is still alive.

pic.twitter.com/i45fmVO9xh — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 11, 2026

We get it, Tiffany Gomas. We'd shout, 'That MFer is not real!' as well.

Mojtaba Khamenei waiting to be eliminated pic.twitter.com/Zld9oF0tca — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 10, 2026

We've got some good news for him.

It likely won't be a very long wait.

He's kinda quiet —BUT WE'RE GETTING ALONG GREAT!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ol7jfAeRsb — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 11, 2026

LOL. That Trump -- he can schmooze with anyone, can't he?

OOF!

That one probably would have been our favorite, except a few people realized that the cardboard cutout bore a striking resemblance to the alleged 46th President of the United States.

democrats bringing out Biden for another speech pic.twitter.com/m3KheOMqCY — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) March 10, 2026

That's it. We're done.

We can't top that, and we are at a loss for words.

It's just too perfect.

If Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive and out there somewhere, we'd like to congratulate him on his succession and on becoming the funniest meme of the day.

But, call us crazy, we don't think the cardboard is going to fool anyone in the IDF or the US Armed Forces, so he probably shouldn't stay in one place for more than five minutes.





