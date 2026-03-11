Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in...
CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Musl...
VIP
Giving ‘Til It Hurts: Adam Carolla Is Tired of Cash Going to ‘Noble...
Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After...
‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS...
Adam Carolla Calls Out Katie Couric After Her Tongue-Bathing ‘Interview’ With Gavin Newsom
VIP
Chinese Account Likes AI Propaganda Video Showing US Airman Bombing a Little Girl...
Katie Couric Explains the SAVE Act, Says Voter Fraud Is ‘Vanishingly Rare’
Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ:...
Daily Mail: 'Staggering' Number of US Troops Wounded in War With Iran
Harvey Weinstein Calls Rikers 'Hell' — Turns Out Power Dynamics Suck When You're...
DNC Suing to Compel the Trump Administration to Say If It's Planning to...
VIP
MD's Eye-Opening Thread: Be Cordial, But Hover Like a Hawk – Hospital Horror...
Here We GO! Georgia US House 14 Special Election General Results LIVE With...

From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises Jesus' Teachings

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Joe Rogan has apparently been exploring Christianity and attending church. He talked about it on one of his latest podcasts.

Advertisement

Clearly, Rogan still needs to actually confess the name of Christ, but it's obvious he has an open heart and mind.

It is the best way to live in this life and the next.

Recommended

Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District
justmindy
Advertisement

The journey to the foot of the cross is longer for some than others. 

This is the best thing the Body of Christ could do for Joe.

Advertisement

Joe is a pre-Christian. He'll get there through the power of the Holy Spirit. Pray for his full realization of Christ.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BIBLE CATHOLIC CHURCH CHRISTIANITY VATICAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District
justmindy
CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Muslim Protesters
Warren Squire
Adam Carolla Calls Out Katie Couric After Her Tongue-Bathing ‘Interview’ With Gavin Newsom
Warren Squire
Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After Decade of Gaslighting
Warren Squire
Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ: De Facto Campaign Adviser
justmindy
‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District justmindy
Advertisement