From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises Jesus' Teachings

Joe Rogan has apparently been exploring Christianity and attending church. He talked about it on one of his latest podcasts.

NEW: Michael Shellenberger asks Joe Rogan point-blank if he is a Christian after Rogan said he has been going to church for the last few years.



Rogan: "I'm fascinated by the story of Jesus Christ... I can't find a flaw in the way [Jesus] tells you to live..."



Shellenberger:… pic.twitter.com/JnlTWyyGRL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2026

Clearly, Rogan still needs to actually confess the name of Christ, but it's obvious he has an open heart and mind.

Being a Christian doesn’t mean “it’s a good way to live your life.”



It means a bone deep belief in your marrow that Jesus Christ, the son of God, died for your sins, and in a very REAL way, his sacrifice gave you everlasting life in the kingdom of God.



I’m not a Christian.… https://t.co/hJTm15dUzg — Missileman (@MinuteofZombie) March 10, 2026

But does @joerogan believe that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and rose on the 3rd day to spend 40 days with His Disciples before Ascension? And 50 days later sent His Holy Spirit down to live (within us) as a Helper, as long we repent our sins and accept Jesus as our Lord… https://t.co/HEcjGwsiCE — Kimberly Auer (@Kimberlyrja8) March 10, 2026

This is the way. It is a very fulfilling way to live. https://t.co/SLTptgfOJZ — Shaun McKnight (@ShaunMcKnight) March 10, 2026

It is the best way to live in this life and the next.

I really feel like he's just being honest about it. When someone asks if you're Christian it comes with their understanding of what it means to be Christian.



There is a big difference between what the LDS believe and the Catholics.



He said he believes in the fruit of Jesus'… https://t.co/rM8p8Aqqdo — Manxome Foe (@TheManxomeFoe90) March 10, 2026

The journey to the foot of the cross is longer for some than others.

Man, love me some real thought provoking ideas. Jesus was real and he was more than the best of us. https://t.co/Qpaho6fs7a — collin (@KirbyBird69) March 11, 2026

Joe is getting close. I think prayers should be said for him and the Holy Spirit will listen. https://t.co/RYjijC1Hct — Rivers Edge (@TheRiversEdgeAB) March 11, 2026

This is the best thing the Body of Christ could do for Joe.

'I don't know' is a completely honest and acceptable answer. Many of us were there once, before we finally did know. https://t.co/MfImA5YxGM — Luke West (@lukewestbooks) March 11, 2026

Praying God opens his eyes to the truth of Jesus Christ https://t.co/7S9qNy4u26 — Twiddle-Dee (Carol) (@lovesmdd) March 10, 2026

Joe Rogan is so close! He just needs to submit! His life would be so different. Truly he has come a long way https://t.co/VkS4k4taFl — abejmorris (@abejmorris) March 10, 2026

The fact that Joe Rogan is even saying this, is awesome. Be patient with people and entreat them along the path. Conversion is a process, not an event. https://t.co/Cr2DlvSWZt — Joshua Bell (@CoachCrazy) March 10, 2026

Joe is a pre-Christian. He'll get there through the power of the Holy Spirit. Pray for his full realization of Christ.

