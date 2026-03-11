Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District

Finally some good news out of Virginia last night. It feels like quite a long time coming. The Republicans flipped a Democratic seat in an area easily carried by Kamala in the last Presidential election.

Jeannie LaCroix (R) defeats Muhammad "Sef" Casim (D) in Prince William County's Woodbridge District special election for Board of Supervisors.



🟦 DEM to 🟥 FLIP https://t.co/UQYD2TLkDh pic.twitter.com/3U4l5W9Ygp — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 10, 2026

The Democrat candidate had a history of racist tweets recently revealed. Let's be honest, that's who most Democrats are deep in their miserable little hearts. Occasionally, they reveal themselves.

This Northern Virginia magisterial district is 80% non-white. Kamala Harris carried it 74% to President Trump’s 23%. And it was just carried by a Republican running as the strongest anti-data center candidate in the race. https://t.co/VXvsc6U3HR — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) March 11, 2026

It's good to see Democrats have to pay for their misdeeds every once in a while.

Republicans pick up a Northern Virginia board seat in solid blue county because of Democratic nominee that had record of racist and antisemitic social media posts: https://t.co/ZHxB7jI9Vs — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 11, 2026

So, basically the usual Democrat candidate as of late.

Northern Virginians after two months of Spanberger: https://t.co/W79Y7q9v4a pic.twitter.com/j6DeTsg95N — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) March 11, 2026

Clearly, based on all the doom over here, this must mean a red wave midterm and R+20 turnout… Right? https://t.co/ckCJZIFfCH — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) March 11, 2026

Let's hope so. Not likely, but there is always hope.

Lot of potential for Republican Ws if Democrats nominate terrorists. https://t.co/hgUVwdJ9kZ — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 11, 2026

As they surely will.

Honestly for all the glitz and glamour we give high profile elections, it's the things like these that matter



I'm told last election this was 63-36 Democrat, and it has a lot of McAuliffe-Trump votes. Doesn't flip control, but local races help good local policy! https://t.co/zIVmVy674e — Sun Belt Politics (@SunBeltPolitics) March 10, 2026

Honestly, often local and state elections will matter even more than national elections to day to day lives.

One seat at a time! https://t.co/jZzeNBzj35 — Kate (@kate_p45) March 11, 2026

I pray we see this nationwide. https://t.co/Y83uNFfLmW — 🇺🇸I STAND WITH GOD ✝️🙏🏻 (@bch31276) March 11, 2026

Huge result ahead of April 21. Blue district flipped. https://t.co/i8CQjksYeg — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) March 11, 2026

This is why you contest every race. Kamala won this district by 51 in 24.

Huge win for Republicans 👏👏 https://t.co/99SMB6lSKr — cooper m (@CooperLeMO) March 11, 2026

Always contest every race. Give your party a chance to win.

Mo lost.

But I'd like to know why the Dems thought a guy with "a pattern of racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American views"---was their guy? https://t.co/TFxaZciDnG — mallen_incognito (@mallen55019) March 11, 2026

Because that is who they are.

