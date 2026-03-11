From Skeptic to Churchgoer: Joe Rogan Reveals 3-4 Years of Church Attendance, Praises...
Democrats Pay the Price: Racist Tweets Sink Candidate as GOP Claims Upset in Diverse VA District

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 11, 2026

Finally some good news out of Virginia last night. It feels like quite a long time coming. The Republicans flipped a Democratic seat in an area easily carried by Kamala in the last Presidential election.

The Democrat candidate had a history of racist tweets recently revealed. Let's be honest, that's who most Democrats are deep in their miserable little hearts. Occasionally, they reveal themselves. 

It's good to see Democrats have to pay for their misdeeds every once in a while. 

So, basically the usual Democrat candidate as of late. 

Let's hope so. Not likely, but there is always hope.

As they surely will.

Honestly, often local and state elections will matter even more than national elections to day to day lives.

Always contest every race. Give your party a chance to win.

Because that is who they are.

