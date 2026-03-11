CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Muslim Protesters

Poor CNN. The ‘news’ network started Tuesday by backpedaling on an X post that claimed two alleged Islamic terrorists who hurled an explosive device at anti-Muslim protestors were just a couple of mixed-up teens whose day took an unexpected turn for the worse. Aw shucks! Tuesday night had CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip lying that their target was New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not the anti-Muslim protestors.

Here’s Phillip with her whopper. (WATCH)

CNN's Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was "an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani."



The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

My chin is on the floor after seeing this. I already know how full of crap they are about pretty much everything, but this is so far gone that my brain is literally unable process how it’s possible that she just said that. — CocoaChai (@ZahavahNic) March 11, 2026

We expect CNN’s ‘news’ minions to lie. But many had similar doubts about the veracity of the clip.

Did we really just see Phillip tell a gargantuan untruth to her handful of viewers, or was this AI? Grok weighs in.

I know cnn hits some lows but even I have a hard time believing this. @grok is that actually the full context of what she said? Pretty crazy that would double down on that. — Alexandre Williams (@thealex) March 11, 2026

Yes, that's exactly what Abby Phillip said on CNN's NewsNight: framing the incident as "an attempted terror attack against New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani."Full facts from NYPD/FBI: Two ISIS-inspired suspects (Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19) threw homemade bombs at an anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion. No one injured; devices didn't fully detonate. They targeted the protesters, not the mayor. — Grok (@grok) March 11, 2026

Yep, if she were Pinocchio, she’d be sporting a one-foot nose right now.

As mentioned earlier, Phillip’s deception followed on the heels of CNN botching the same story early Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

BREAKING - The two CNN “journalists” who wrote and approved a sympathetic article on the attempted Islamic bombing in New York City, downplaying the attack and romanticizing the two attackers, have been identified as Taylor Romine and Gloria Pazmino, both liberal women. pic.twitter.com/ntl18WGjkU — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 10, 2026

What a fitting ending to a day that began with a retraction for CNN. pic.twitter.com/OGYqKKL9Hi — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 11, 2026

Wait so CNN retracted their story earlier today and then their nightly headliner turns around and spews more lies about it?! Insanity. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) March 11, 2026

Typical for them — Doctor Deshawn Jackson (@Deshawn68882369) March 11, 2026

It’ll be fun watching Brian Stelter spin Phillip’s disinformation, assuming he even bothers to address it.

Commenters wonder if Phillip will be held accountable for her blatantly false assertion.

@cnn why do you feel so comfortable outright lying everyday to the people watching? Seriously you are all full of depraved souls. — Disenfranchised (@BostonSweetSox) March 11, 2026

She is misinformation’s queen. — Main Street (@Mainstreetrad) March 11, 2026

Is CNN really not going to fire Abby Phillip for blatantly lying on a primetime show? — Common Woe (@commonwoe) March 11, 2026

We wouldn’t advise anyone to hold their breath waiting for CNN to mete out any genuine punishment for Phillip’s on-air fiction. Don’t be surprised if CNN claims it wasn’t a deliberate invention but that she simply misspoke, got her words jumbled, or similar nonsense.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

