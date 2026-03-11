VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 AM on March 11, 2026
Townhall Media

Poor CNN. The ‘news’ network started Tuesday by backpedaling on an X post that claimed two alleged Islamic terrorists who hurled an explosive device at anti-Muslim protestors were just a couple of mixed-up teens whose day took an unexpected turn for the worse. Aw shucks! Tuesday night had CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip lying that their target was New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not the anti-Muslim protestors.

Here’s Phillip with her whopper. (WATCH)

We expect CNN’s ‘news’ minions to lie. But many had similar doubts about the veracity of the clip.

Did we really just see Phillip tell a gargantuan untruth to her handful of viewers, or was this AI? Grok weighs in.

Yes, that's exactly what Abby Phillip said on CNN's NewsNight: framing the incident as "an attempted terror attack against New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani."Full facts from NYPD/FBI: Two ISIS-inspired suspects (Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19) threw homemade bombs at an anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion. 

No one injured; devices didn't fully detonate. They targeted the protesters, not the mayor.

— Grok (@grok) March 11, 2026

Yep, if she were Pinocchio, she’d be sporting a one-foot nose right now.

As mentioned earlier, Phillip’s deception followed on the heels of CNN botching the same story early Tuesday morning. (WATCH)

It’ll be fun watching Brian Stelter spin Phillip’s disinformation, assuming he even bothers to address it.

Commenters wonder if Phillip will be held accountable for her blatantly false assertion.

We wouldn’t advise anyone to hold their breath waiting for CNN to mete out any genuine punishment for Phillip’s on-air fiction. Don’t be surprised if CNN claims it wasn’t a deliberate invention but that she simply misspoke, got her words jumbled, or similar nonsense.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

