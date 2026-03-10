‘Media Personality’ Notes Pete Hegseth Doesn’t Salute Black Service Member
Weird Lefty Wonders Why Kai Trump Could 'Irreversibly Transition' Her Teeth as a Minor But Not Her Gender

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Leftist 'influencer' Evan Loves Worf who is apparently an adult man, is obsessed with Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Trump. Her latest transgression was going grocery shopping with her Secret Service in tow. Yes, security she receives because her grandfather is President really enrages the Left. Of course, none of these people had a word to say when Biden had his adult grandchildren living in the White House and traveling with him and fake Dr. Jill all over the world. 

Evan Loves Worf is convinced Kai has veneers. It's possible she does, but we here at Twitchy don't hyperfocus on the dental decisions of young women. Evan apparently thinks Kai getting veneers is the same as doing a sex change on minors. He wonders why Kai was allowed to transition her teeth while she was minor, but trans kids can't have a sex change until they are over 18. Maybe Evan isn't aware of the birds and the bees, but teeth aren't part of the sex organs. 

Actually lots of kids get braces, too, but that doesn't require chopping off breasts or other parts. Evan should get out more.

Analogies are hard, apparently.

Bill Maher Tells Podcaster His Position Feels Like 'Someone Who Just Wants to Wallow in Trump Hate."
Brett T.
Because they're dumb.

Because Trump broke their brain and they must make fun of anything associated with him.

Costed? Maybe this tweep should consider spending some money to have an average grasp of English grammar and mechanics instead of mocking young girls on social media.

Probably the most exercise he's ever done. 

That about sums it up. 

DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA TRANSGENDER

