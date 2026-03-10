Weird Lefty Wonders Why Kai Trump Could 'Irreversibly Transition' Her Teeth as a Minor But Not Her Gender

Leftist 'influencer' Evan Loves Worf who is apparently an adult man, is obsessed with Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Trump. Her latest transgression was going grocery shopping with her Secret Service in tow. Yes, security she receives because her grandfather is President really enrages the Left. Of course, none of these people had a word to say when Biden had his adult grandchildren living in the White House and traveling with him and fake Dr. Jill all over the world.

Evan Loves Worf is convinced Kai has veneers. It's possible she does, but we here at Twitchy don't hyperfocus on the dental decisions of young women. Evan apparently thinks Kai getting veneers is the same as doing a sex change on minors. He wonders why Kai was allowed to transition her teeth while she was minor, but trans kids can't have a sex change until they are over 18. Maybe Evan isn't aware of the birds and the bees, but teeth aren't part of the sex organs.

Btw just want to point out that her teeth required an irreversible cosmetic procedure when she was a minor https://t.co/aklw7XBFej — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 10, 2026

Actually lots of kids get braces, too, but that doesn't require chopping off breasts or other parts. Evan should get out more.

This is exactly like pretending castrating boys will magically turn them into girls. You are very smart. https://t.co/AaFxoV3NDB — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) March 10, 2026

Analogies are hard, apparently.

Why are you looking into a underage girls past you weirdo https://t.co/ppCPkJQ73p — ShoresyTakesOnTheCanes (@caseyskater) March 10, 2026

Leftists have the worst message discipline you've ever seen lol https://t.co/Uvv9pVPKYz — Bill Bartley (@RatAlt64) March 10, 2026

Because they're dumb.

OMG the communists mocking imperfections like they’re the Nazis these days!



Whaaaat is going on!?! https://t.co/LbWBpshfTi — M4H4 (@T0NT0BLANC0) March 10, 2026

Because Trump broke their brain and they must make fun of anything associated with him.

It costed millions to make her look like an average college chick. https://t.co/l0tcgJAgQU — 169er (@AOEast1983) March 10, 2026

Costed? Maybe this tweep should consider spending some money to have an average grasp of English grammar and mechanics instead of mocking young girls on social media.

I hate this type of liberal lord why am I a lefty https://t.co/yjXzefjEKU — GARY RAPSHEET 🦅🇺🇸 (@GARYINPAIN) March 10, 2026

Did you hurt your back with that stretch? https://t.co/KJJG4Suv6N — Kellie L. Gambling (@two_bysea) March 10, 2026

Probably the most exercise he's ever done.

Some people have mental a mental illness, this is one of those people. Don’t be one of them. https://t.co/2tzEAh92DN — Alex (@nv_busdrvr) March 10, 2026

Wow just like lopping off a penis or breasts. You did it, you unlocked the cheat code on any debate involving trans children. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) March 10, 2026

Evan thinks getting something irreversibly done to your teeth is just like chemically castrating children.



He thinks this because he is subhuman. Literally. — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) March 10, 2026

That about sums it up.

