VIP
VIP
Here We GO! Georgia US House 14 Special Election General Results LIVE With Twitchy

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:10 PM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Tonight is the Special Election for Georgia U.S. House 14, Marjorie Taylor Greene's old seat.

Currently there are a whopping 17 (yes, SEVENTEEN) candidates running; Trump has endorsed DA Clay Fuller.

This is definitely one to watch, and especially with TWITCHY because we're cool like that.

From NBC News:

The polls are now closed in Georgia's 14th Congressional District for a special election to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If no candidate wins a majority, the top two vote-getters will advance to an April 7 runoff.

All 17 candidates appeared on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. Five candidates withdrew after the deadline and will still appear on the ballot, alongside three Democrats.

See results below:

