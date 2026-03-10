Harvey Weinstein Calls Rikers 'Hell' — Turns Out Power Dynamics Suck When You're...
DNC Suing to Compel the Trump Administration to Say If It's Planning to Put Troops at the Polls

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Democrats have given several reasons for opposing the SAVE Act and say one reason they're holding out is that they want a guarantee that the Trump administration isn't going to station federal agents or military personnel at polling places nationwide this November. There's a fear among Democrats that President Donald Trump wants to post ICE agents at polling places to intimidate non-citizens.

Now, the DNC is filing suit to compel the Trump administration to say whether it's planning to station federal agents at polling places this year.

They'll call it voter suppression and claim that federal agents will intimidate people from voting, especially minorities.

All the Trump administration has to do is say it hasn't decided yet.

