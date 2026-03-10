DNC Suing to Compel the Trump Administration to Say If It's Planning to Put Troops at the Polls

Democrats have given several reasons for opposing the SAVE Act and say one reason they're holding out is that they want a guarantee that the Trump administration isn't going to station federal agents or military personnel at polling places nationwide this November. There's a fear among Democrats that President Donald Trump wants to post ICE agents at polling places to intimidate non-citizens.

Now, the DNC is filing suit to compel the Trump administration to say whether it's planning to station federal agents at polling places this year.

The DNC is suing the Trump admin to try to compel the government to say whether it is planning to put armed federal agents or military personnel at polling places and election offices this year. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2026

Democrats are worried illegals won’t show up to vote illegally if ICE is there. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

Because if there are no illegals voting, dems know they can't win. — Me (@Keefer1958) March 10, 2026

If there is no cheating going on, why do you care? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 10, 2026

What is the legal basis for this demand?

It is without precedent as far as I can tell. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) March 10, 2026

What are they so afraid of? — Snoots 🇺🇸 (@ish_sober) March 10, 2026

Are they nervous?

They sound nervous. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 10, 2026

Man, they are really freaking out — Enuff with the nonsense (@jray129) March 10, 2026

They're flailing. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 10, 2026

Why should that be a concern? — Jerry W (@JerryWaggoner) March 10, 2026

They'll call it voter suppression and claim that federal agents will intimidate people from voting, especially minorities.

All the Trump administration has to do is say it hasn't decided yet.

