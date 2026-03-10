Harvey Weinstein Calls Rikers 'Hell' — Turns Out Power Dynamics Suck When You're Not the One in Charge

Harry Weinstein is apparently not a fan of Rikers. Poor him.

Harvey Weinstein on life at Rikers:



“It’s hell. Other inmates get to go to the yard. But every time I’m out there, I feel like I’m under siege. They come up and say, 'Weinstein, give me some money. Weinstein, give me your lawyer. 'Weinstein, do this. Weinstein, do that.' I’m… — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Getting into Rikers is only slightly easier than breaking out of it. The Uber dropped us off at a parking lot outside the facility, where we waited in the frigid cold for a prison official to pick us up. Then, after an obstacle course of barbed-wire gates and metal detectors, we arrived at the crumbling cinder-block structure that Weinstein has called home for the better part of two years. Over the past few years, the 73-year-old has been hospitalized for a laundry list of maladies: diabetes, a heart operation, cancer. Spinal stenosis keeps him in a wheelchair most of the time. Because of his infirmities, he is housed in a medical unit of the jail, away from the general population. Safety concerns keep him confined to his cell for 23 hours a day. For me, this visit also was something of a reunion. I first encountered him in 1999, when I worked as editorial director of Talk magazine, the ill-fated monthly that Weinstein launched with the legendary editor Tina Brown. Our first meeting was not auspicious. I arrived at work to find an ashen-faced Tina slumped on a chaise in her office as Harvey, phoning in from a yacht trip to Capri, screamed profanities at her from a speakerphone.

Aww, poor baby.



Guess he knows how so many young actresses felt ... — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 10, 2026

Lots of young women probably felt 'under siege' as well.

Wow kinda sucks to have people make you feel unsafe and boss you around and threaten you I guess — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) March 10, 2026

One thing about karma ... it will always get you.

Always found it ironic we treat Weinstein & Epstein so differently.



Ppl lose jobs & rep for any Epstein ties.



Yet many in H'wood knew exactly what HW was doing & get a pass.



🤷🏻‍♂️ — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) March 10, 2026

Damn this story hits hard. It’s one thing to want justice served against him for his numerous crimes. But when you hear the actual details of his punishment, it certainly gives you pause. I mean, I had no idea he was getting “derided”. — Grouchy Mars (@GrouchyMars) March 10, 2026

How will he survive 'derision'.

Why on earth are you giving a rapist and abuser a platform to whine about the consequences of their actions? — Kendall Roy’s Publicist (@ShivRoytheThird) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

They feel sympathy for him.

Oh wow, people are using their power to make you uncomfortable and demand things from you against your will. That must be so difficult for you to experience. 🎻 pic.twitter.com/wVf6OkhSIl — ZeroBarkThirty(2) (@ZeroBarkThirty2) March 10, 2026

Aw. Poor guy doesn’t like being preyed upon. Hate to see it. — Mike Stanley (@Stanimal032) March 10, 2026

It's prison, did he expect a day at a spa? — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) March 10, 2026

Bless his heart.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.