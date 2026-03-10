DNC Suing to Compel the Trump Administration to Say If It's Planning to...
Harvey Weinstein Calls Rikers 'Hell' — Turns Out Power Dynamics Suck When You're Not the One in Charge

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Harry Weinstein is apparently not a fan of Rikers. Poor him.

Getting into Rikers is only slightly easier than breaking out of it. The Uber dropped us off at a parking lot outside the facility, where we waited in the frigid cold for a prison official to pick us up. Then, after an obstacle course of barbed-wire gates and metal detectors, we arrived at the crumbling cinder-block structure that Weinstein has called home for the better part of two years.

Over the past few years, the 73-year-old has been hospitalized for a laundry list of maladies: diabetes, a heart operation, cancer. Spinal stenosis keeps him in a wheelchair most of the time. Because of his infirmities, he is housed in a medical unit of the jail, away from the general population. Safety concerns keep him confined to his cell for 23 hours a day.

For me, this visit also was something of a reunion. I first encountered him in 1999, when I worked as editorial director of Talk magazine, the ill-fated monthly that Weinstein launched with the legendary editor Tina Brown. Our first meeting was not auspicious. I arrived at work to find an ashen-faced Tina slumped on a chaise in her office as Harvey, phoning in from a yacht trip to Capri, screamed profanities at her from a speakerphone.

Lots of young women probably felt 'under siege' as well. 

One thing about karma ... it will always get you.

How will he survive 'derision'. 

They feel sympathy for him.

Bless his heart. 

