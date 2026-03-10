CNN BACKPEDALS After Posting/Deleting Abhorrent Post Framing Bomb-Throwing Jihadis As Victims... and NOPE

As Twitchy readers know, CNN posted perhaps one of the ugliest, most disingenuous, BS posts about the bomb-throwing Jihadis who literally bombed innocent people protesting outside of Zohran Mamdani's residence.

It was SO bad, in fact, and X EVISCERATED them so badly that they deleted the post.

And then they posted this to backpedal about said post:

A post regarding the two individuals arrested for throwing homemade bombs outside of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home failed to reflect the gravity of the incident thereby breaching the editorial standards we require for all our reporting. It has therefore been deleted. — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2026

... failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.

WHAT?!

No. You a-holes made the guys WHO LITERALLY THREW A BOMB AT INNOCENT PEOPLE the victim. We're not about to let that go.

CNN 1941

"For what was a enjoyable cruise across the vast Pacific, packed with camaraderie and togetherness on a beautiful summer day. But in the flash of an instant, thousands of lives would change as Japans fleet began attacking Pearl Harbor" pic.twitter.com/rz6lFET4p3 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) March 10, 2026

The internet is forever pic.twitter.com/jWni68aymN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2026

That it is.

I trusted you to tell me the truth for nearly a decade.



I trusted you.



I am still paying the price for that.



You are an evil piece of propaganda garbage that wrecked my worldview for years. pic.twitter.com/RJkImsUuI1 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 10, 2026

We noticed you mentioned "editorial standards". Is this a new feature at CNN? — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 10, 2026

Now, now, CNN has always had standards ... they're just double standards.

"A post regarding the Muslim terrorists arrested for throwing bombs towards peaceful protesters tried to minimize the severity of the incident and was therefore called out by social media. It has been deleted in an attempt to erase our complicity in the matter."



Fixed it. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) March 10, 2026

Thanks, Aggie.

Deleting that post was literally the worst thing you guys could’ve done since making the post.



So this is all right on brand. pic.twitter.com/yMZvLcaVA3 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 10, 2026

Ain't it though?

