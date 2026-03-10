COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This...
CNN BACKPEDALS After Posting/Deleting Abhorrent Post Framing Bomb-Throwing Jihadis As Victims... and NOPE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:47 AM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, CNN posted perhaps one of the ugliest, most disingenuous, BS posts about the bomb-throwing Jihadis who literally bombed innocent people protesting outside of Zohran Mamdani's residence.

It was SO bad, in fact, and X EVISCERATED them so badly that they deleted the post.

And then they posted this to backpedal about said post:

... failed to reflect the gravity of the incident.

WHAT?!

No. You a-holes made the guys WHO LITERALLY THREW A BOMB AT INNOCENT PEOPLE the victim. We're not about to let that go. 

That it is.

Now, now, CNN has always had standards ... they're just double standards.

