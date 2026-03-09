EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days APART Point-By-Damning-POINT

Aaron Rupar: Often a Liar, Now Just Oblivious to How Obama's 'Optimism' Turned...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:55 PM on March 09, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

It's hard to believe the damage Abigail Spanberger has done to Virginia in just 50 days, but it's true.

And what makes it even grosser is she thinks she's doing well.

Oh, and she's a liar too.

Liar.

Post continues:

5. Levying a $500M citizen tax on energy use via windmills;

6. Supporting illegal aliens over American citizens;

7. Protecting m$rderers, r$pists & felons over citizens;

8. Allowing VA waterways to get polluted - and doing nothing about the toxic DC pipeline;

9. Allowing a Portsmouth, VA based convicted crack dealer & self dealing pot shop owner to drive statehouse policy - like an organized crime family;

10. Deploying false & slimy advertising tactics to lie to Virginians (billboards & ballot language);

11. Destroying Right To Work;

12. Forcing teachers to lie to kids in the classroom about J6;

13. Ignoring Christians & Catholics but boot licking Muslims;

14. Making Virginia voters the laughing stock of the nation;

And lucky us in Virginia, she's just getting started.

Being totally honest here, reading through these posts, we're not seeing anyone agreeing with or celebrating Abi. How the heck did this awful, unlikeable, horrid woman win?!

THIS THIS THIS.

============================================================

