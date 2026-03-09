EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days APART Point-By-Damning-POINT

It's hard to believe the damage Abigail Spanberger has done to Virginia in just 50 days, but it's true.

And what makes it even grosser is she thinks she's doing well.

Oh, and she's a liar too.

Proud of what we've accomplished in my first 50 days!



📈$575 million in new business investment



💰Advancing bills to lower housing, healthcare, and energy costs for families



🍏Working with parents and teachers to strengthen Virginia schools



We’re just getting started. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 9, 2026

Liar.

Repost to everyone you know.



The LIAR is proud of:

1. Lying to the public;

2. Raising taxes on all citizens;

3. Stealing votes;

3. Gerrymandering away 50% of the voting public;

4. Grabbing guns from lawful gun owning citizens;

5. Levying a $500M citizen tax on energy use via… https://t.co/C1ygF4PToz — Jonny Quest (@jonnyquesthero) March 9, 2026

Post continues:

5. Levying a $500M citizen tax on energy use via windmills; 6. Supporting illegal aliens over American citizens; 7. Protecting m$rderers, r$pists & felons over citizens; 8. Allowing VA waterways to get polluted - and doing nothing about the toxic DC pipeline; 9. Allowing a Portsmouth, VA based convicted crack dealer & self dealing pot shop owner to drive statehouse policy - like an organized crime family; 10. Deploying false & slimy advertising tactics to lie to Virginians (billboards & ballot language); 11. Destroying Right To Work; 12. Forcing teachers to lie to kids in the classroom about J6; 13. Ignoring Christians & Catholics but boot licking Muslims; 14. Making Virginia voters the laughing stock of the nation;

And lucky us in Virginia, she's just getting started.

This needs a community note. That new business investment was secured by the previous governor. Your CIA is showing again. — Bexalalala 🇺🇸 (@bexalalala) March 9, 2026

Are you proud of the 50+ new taxes being pushed by your party? — The_Moderate_Virginian (@TheModerateVA) March 9, 2026

The business were brought here by Youngkin.

The 50+ new taxes are rediculous overreach.

The violent criminals being set free endangers all Virginians including our kids.



Please sign the petition.

Petition Calling for Legislative Review and Accountability of Governor Abigail… — Wendi (@WendiBertieBee) March 9, 2026

Being totally honest here, reading through these posts, we're not seeing anyone agreeing with or celebrating Abi. How the heck did this awful, unlikeable, horrid woman win?!

You have accomplished nothing for businesses except making it more expensive and burdensome to operate in the commonwealth. Those investments were made by Youngkin, not you. Taking credit for someone else’s work seems on point for you. — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) March 9, 2026

You have accomplished NOTHING except to get a woman killed with more to come on your ‘watch’. — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) March 9, 2026

Please stop. It’s been the most partisan disingenuous 50 days. Virginians are dying because you refuse to work with ICE, facing more and higher taxes, business are fleeing the state and you are gerrymandering the congressional map disenfranchising 47% of Virginians. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 9, 2026

THIS THIS THIS.

