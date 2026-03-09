EPIC Post Takes Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Big BRAG About Her First 50 Days...
Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her...
LOL! This NBC News Poll May Be the Single Most Hilariously DAMNING Poll...
The NYC Bombing Story the Media BURIED Before You Could See It
Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them...
'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger...
Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes...
You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear...
VIP
Reality of How GOOD the February Jobs Report Really Is for America DECIMATES...
Joyce Alene Just HUMILIATED for Shaming Republicans for Silence... on the Bomb-Throwing Ji...
Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing...
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for...

San Jose State Spartans Celebrates Women's International Day With GIRL POWER Post, Just One BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on March 09, 2026
Twitchy

San Jose State University's athletics department marked International Women's Day with a vibrant graphic honoring the contributions of female athletes in their programs, emphasizing ongoing recognition and unity under the Spartan banner.

Advertisement

Cool, right?

GIRL POWER!

BUT the gesture has ignited backlash from those highlighting the school's ongoing legal battles over including MEN in women's sports, raising questions about consistency in championing women's achievements.

Hard to acknowledge impactful women when you can't even define what a woman is ... 

Note, after people began calling them out, they shut down replies.

So impactful.

This. ^

For real, yo.

Yup, that would be them.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Safe to say they did NOT think this one through.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting

'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn

Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH

You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear Americans' Letter

Reality of How GOOD the February Jobs Report Really Is for America DECIMATES Dems' Anti-Trump Circle Jerk

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CAMPUS CARRY LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Community Notes Drops Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on Rashida Tlaib and Her Repugnant, Anti-American LIE
Sam J.
LOL! This NBC News Poll May Be the Single Most Hilariously DAMNING Poll for Democrats, EVER (No, Really)
Sam J.
'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting
Sam J.
Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement