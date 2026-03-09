San Jose State Spartans Celebrates Women's International Day With GIRL POWER Post, Just One BIG Problem

San Jose State University's athletics department marked International Women's Day with a vibrant graphic honoring the contributions of female athletes in their programs, emphasizing ongoing recognition and unity under the Spartan banner.

Advertisement

Cool, right?

GIRL POWER!

BUT the gesture has ignited backlash from those highlighting the school's ongoing legal battles over including MEN in women's sports, raising questions about consistency in championing women's achievements.

Hard to acknowledge impactful women when you can't even define what a woman is ...

Celebrating the impactful women in our program, beyond today and everyday.



Happy International Women's Day, Spartans!#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/Z9fbhZGc09 — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) March 8, 2026

Note, after people began calling them out, they shut down replies.

So impactful.

So cringe seeing this from SJSU. Read the room. — PiusX (@PiusXwest) March 8, 2026

This. ^

Y’all are suing the Feds to keep men in your women’s athletic program and locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/hheILosVyT — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) March 8, 2026

For real, yo.

Aren't you the creeps suing the federal government to allow a male to continue invading women's volleyball and injuring women in other teams? You trannny-dick-thirsty predators, rot in hell. — TERF, MD (@MarlaFights) March 8, 2026

Yup, that would be them.

This might be an epic ratioing in the making. pic.twitter.com/dlbivyrmFG — BapujiXYZ (@bapujixyz) March 8, 2026

There's a man on your Women's volleyball team you hypocrites. — Lisa Smith (@Go7Suarez) March 8, 2026

Safe to say they did NOT think this one through.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Uses Democrats' FAVORITE Talking Point to Stop, Drop, and ROLL Them Over Illegals Voting

'You Are REALLY Nasty': Greta Van Susteren Has Had ENOUGH of Adam Kinzinger and Folks, Grab Yer Popcorn

Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH

You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear Americans' Letter

Reality of How GOOD the February Jobs Report Really Is for America DECIMATES Dems' Anti-Trump Circle Jerk

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.