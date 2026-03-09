Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH

Full transparency, we know this is rage bait.

This Nick Cruse person (who we've never heard of) is clearly engagement farming here, BUT the pushback from Conservative X (and even some Democrats) is just too good not to write about. Don't get us wrong, we know this Cruse guy is just desperate for attention ...

So why wouldn't we give him what he's asked for?

Seems he has an issue with men and women who fight for our country:

Iran war veterans have no idea how horrible we are going to treat them when they come home



If people thought Americans were mean to Vietnam vets they haven’t seen s**t yet — Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) March 8, 2026

Someone really should tell this guy it's not the 1970s, and the majority of Americans support our troops.

But hey, whatever makes him feel important and scary and stuff.

Aww, look at you and your cute little rage-bait.



For every one of you, there are thousands of people like me who respect, honor, and cherish our vets, and I assure you, we will stand between dregs like you and our warriors.



They needn’t worry about a small, sad man like you. :) https://t.co/JtNZO7wlxn — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 9, 2026

She's a genius. And lovely, beautiful ... hilarious even.

Ahem.

No, Americans will not.

Just jackhole cowards sitting on the couch spewing anti-American garbage shoving Twinkies and Hotpockets in their drooling open maws.



You know - just you and your buddies. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) March 8, 2026

They're all so tough behind a keyboard.

You are a vile POS — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 9, 2026

Rage bait bulls**t. Most people will treat them like heroes.

Your influence on their treatment will be irrelevant. — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) March 9, 2026

You are the lowest of the low. A traitorous scumbag. The rest of your pathetic life people will look down on you for this. Hope it was worth it. — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) March 9, 2026

Oof, tough crowd. But accurate.

Who even are you? — Running Gag (@RunningGag77) March 9, 2026

Nobody.

Oh, wait. There he is.

