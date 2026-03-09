You Even HISTORY, Bro? Obama Lackey Jon Favreau Gets BRUTAL Schooling Over 'Dear...
Reality of How GOOD the February Jobs Report Really Is for America DECIMATES...
Joyce Alene Just HUMILIATED for Shaming Republicans for Silence... on the Bomb-Throwing Ji...
Ted Lieu Tells Americans to 'Cry Harder' About Dems Stealing Votes in the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Chuck Schumer Says SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0 Despite Once Pushing...
Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for...
His FACE! LOL! Bill Maher Sets Adam Schiff Up to Completely Own HIMSELF...
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers Into Victims and Victims into...
Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke...
TSA Blames the Democratic Party
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-T...
CNN Proves (Again!) That if Actual Events in Iran Don't Go the Way...
CBS's Scott McFarlane's Efforts to Spin VA Democrats' Fascist J6 Legislation Goes Really...

Impotent, POS Commie Openly THREATENS Iran War Veterans and BOOM, Conservative X Takes Out the TRASH

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on March 09, 2026
Meme

Full transparency, we know this is rage bait.

This Nick Cruse person (who we've never heard of) is clearly engagement farming here, BUT the pushback from Conservative X (and even some Democrats) is just too good not to write about. Don't get us wrong, we know this Cruse guy is just desperate for attention ... 

So why wouldn't we give him what he's asked for?

Seems he has an issue with men and women who fight for our country:

Someone really should tell this guy it's not the 1970s, and the majority of Americans support our troops.

But hey, whatever makes him feel important and scary and stuff.

She's a genius. And lovely, beautiful ... hilarious even. 

Ahem.

They're all so tough behind a keyboard.

Oof, tough crowd. But accurate.

Nobody.

Oh, wait. There he is.

