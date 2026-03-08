TSA Blames the Democratic Party
Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:46 PM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

In a statement that somehow managed to prioritize pearl-clutching over public safety, Zohran Kwame Mamdani rushed to label January 6 participant Jake Lang a 'white supremacist' for organizing an anti-Islamification protest outside Gracie Mansion while barely mustering more than a vague tut-tut for the two Muslim men who allegedly hurled a shrapnel-packed homemade explosive at the crowd while shouting 'Allahu Akbar.'

Because nothing says 'unity' like condemning the protesters first and treating an attempted bombing as a minor etiquette breach. 

Priorities, right?

Post continues:

... at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe. Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day.

My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the garbage piles along the streets of New York City from our office.

This. ^

Communists lie.

Gosh, who knew?

Ooh, ooh, we know!

This is very true.

