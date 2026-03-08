Mamdani Blames White Supremacy for Protest, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over 'Allahu Akbar' Bomb-Throwing Jihadis

In a statement that somehow managed to prioritize pearl-clutching over public safety, Zohran Kwame Mamdani rushed to label January 6 participant Jake Lang a 'white supremacist' for organizing an anti-Islamification protest outside Gracie Mansion while barely mustering more than a vague tut-tut for the two Muslim men who allegedly hurled a shrapnel-packed homemade explosive at the crowd while shouting 'Allahu Akbar.'

Because nothing says 'unity' like condemning the protesters first and treating an attempted bombing as a minor etiquette breach.

Priorities, right?

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

Post continues:

... at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are. I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe. Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day. My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we'd be able to see the garbage piles along the streets of New York City from our office.

Jake Lang engaged in peaceful, lawful free speech.



Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi (not mentioned in Mamdani's tweet) tried to kill him with a nail bomb.https://t.co/loMjHGrHI7 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 8, 2026

This. ^

The fact that you opened your statement here referring to Jake Lang as a white supremacist instead of condemning the guy that literally tried to throw a bomb at peaceful protesters, tells us everything we need to know about you and your uselessness. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) March 8, 2026

Your wife celebrated October 7.



Hating evil is not "white supremacy." It's common sense that transcends race, you commie jihadist liar. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 8, 2026

So @ZohranKMamdani calls Jake Lang a White Supremacist but he won’t describe who threw the bomb at Jake:



A Muslim jihadist Mamdami supporter.



White people founded our country, @ZohranKMamdani, & Muslims like you have never been a part of America’s founding.



Go back to Uganda! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 8, 2026

Communists lie.

Gosh, who knew?

Why don’t you describe the religious and political ideology of the two suspects who allegedly tried using a bomb? “Allah Akbar” as they are arrested not clear enough for you? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2026

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Here's what you left out:



An expIosive was thrown by MusIims



They were shouting "Allah Akhbar"



Emir Balat and Ibrahim Nikk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2026

It was terrorism.



Confirmed “explosive device” (aka a bomb) by your Police Commissioner. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 8, 2026

So let me get this straight:



Protestor Jake Lang = White Supremacist



Violent people who created and threw BOMBS IN THE CITY SHOUTING ALLAH AKHBAR= ??????????



Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 8, 2026

This is very true.

