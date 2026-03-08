NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them

We've never heard of Democrat New York Senator Liz Krueger, but with garbage takes like this one, she will surely make a name for herself here soon ... if she hasn't already.

It's not every day we see someone who's so willing to make an ass of themselves on X. Ok, that's not true, we cover a lot of Democrats who are willing to embarrass themselves daily but this is something else.

Nothing like blaming the protesters for a nutball Muslim throwing a nail bomb at them:

New York is no place for anti-Muslim hate or any other kind of prejudice. We don't need out-of-state provocateurs sowing fear, division, and violence in our city.https://t.co/D4Wdbz3UDu — Senator Liz Krueger (@LizKrueger) March 7, 2026

What about out-of-country provocateurs, Liz? Do they count?

🚨Footage of the suspect yelling “Allahu Akbar” while throwing a smoke bomb at protesters. https://t.co/WTvYHL6or7 pic.twitter.com/WnKNjye3if — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2026

But you know, the real problem is anti-Muslim hate.

Holy Hell these people are stupid. Democrats, why do you elect such stupid people? Is it because you're even stupider than they are? Asking for a friend.

Did you miss the part where the Muslims THREW NAIL BOMBS, ELIZABETH — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 8, 2026

wont you think of the poor innocent muslims? pic.twitter.com/qfcins2DMC — Zer0 and Sons Trading Company (@Zer0andSons) March 8, 2026

If only we could stop doing things that make them hate us, like you know, merely existing.

