NY Dem Harpy SHREDDED After Blaming Peaceful Protesters for Making Jihadi Muslim Throw Nail Bomb at Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:40 AM on March 08, 2026
AngieArtist

We've never heard of Democrat New York Senator Liz Krueger, but with garbage takes like this one, she will surely make a name for herself here soon ... if she hasn't already.

It's not every day we see someone who's so willing to make an ass of themselves on X. Ok, that's not true, we cover a lot of Democrats who are willing to embarrass themselves daily but this is something else.

Nothing like blaming the protesters for a nutball Muslim throwing a nail bomb at them:

What about out-of-country provocateurs, Liz? Do they count?

But you know, the real problem is anti-Muslim hate.

Holy Hell these people are stupid. Democrats, why do you elect such stupid people? Is it because you're even stupider than they are? Asking for a friend.

Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s Wife
Brett T.
If only we could stop doing things that make them hate us, like you know, merely existing.

============================================================

============================================================


