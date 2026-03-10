

Poor Canada.

Not only have they had to endure weeks of knowing the truth that their hockey players aren't as good as Americans, now they're finding out that when it comes to the left-wing propaganda Olympics, their 'journalists' are only second best as well (if that).

Advertisement

The leftist media has been trying to undermine and cause panic about the US and Israel finally giving Iran what it has deserved for the past 50 years, from the moment the first bombs dropped on the mullahs' heads. They tried claiming it is illegal (it is not), that other nations would reject America (they aren't), and that it would cause a global oil price crisis (it didn't).

Given that they are running out of narratives, it's no surprise that Canadian journo Mark Slapinski (yes, that's his real name) decided to try out a WHOPPER of a new one. Yesterday, he claimed that the US is going too far even for Israel, which is now begging Trump to stand down against Iran.

But the capper is how Slapinski ended his evidence-free tweet:

BREAKING: The Israelis are now PANICKING and telling Trump to stand down on Iran.



You can't make this s*** up! — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 9, 2026

LOL.

Really? You 'can't make this s*** up'?

Funny, because that's exactly what Slapinski did. He completely made it up.

(The use of 'BREAKING' is also almost always a red flag.)

Even Grok knew the post was a load of Canadian bacon.

Here is a more detailed reply from Grok:

Based on recent reports and public statements, there is no evidence that Israeli officials or leaders are advising or telling Donald Trump to de-escalate or stand down from the ongoing conflict with Iran (which appears to be the intended reference here, given the lack of any notable 'viral conflict' in current events). To the contrary, multiple sources indicate that Israel has been pushing for sustained or escalated military action against Iran, including joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that began in early March 2026 and have targeted Iranian nuclear sites, military infrastructure, and leadership. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has framed the campaign as essential to neutralizing Iran's nuclear and missile threats, describing the regime as an 'existential threat' and aligning closely with Trump's rhetoric on achieving 'peace through strength.'

Oops.

Apparently you can, in fact, make this s*** up https://t.co/09oFmwLxKq — sisterinferior (@sisterinferior) March 10, 2026

Slapinski could have at least put some effort into his lie.

No “anonymous source told me”



No AI slop video for “proof”.



At least put in some effort. — Eddie Ki Yay! (@TarHeeled67) March 10, 2026

That's just being lazy.

pic.twitter.com/oFQcLmbC1M — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) March 10, 2026

Do they smoke crack in Canada? Or do they just freebase maple syrup?

Sadly, Slapinski received about 20,000 likes for his utter lie of a tweet, even though he got buried by the comments.

Apparently, many people on X (or at least the troll farm accounts) care more about what they'd like to be true, rather than what is true.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Edited: the laughter is because Israelis don’t panic and this stupid tweet is proof that this dude knows NOTHING. https://t.co/0c9TLnlaPt — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) March 9, 2026

That would certainly qualify him to be a journalist.

Says the guy who just… made it up. 😂🤣 https://t.co/DyhxbeFiZs — C. Weber (@CWBOCA) March 10, 2026

Did the voices in your own head tell you this!?? pic.twitter.com/prGZrm51O2 — Jeremy Levine (@JeremyLevine92) March 10, 2026

That's a distinct possibility. Either that or he is being paid by someone to lie.

Advertisement

WHERE DO YOU GET YOUR ISLAMIC PROPAGANDA?? #askingforafriend pic.twitter.com/vhYtj9DFVf — Uri Lederman (@ledermanu) March 9, 2026

We doubt that Slapinski is getting paid any of that Tucker Carlson/Candace Owens money, but he can always hope.

HAAAAAA.

That Community Note is still pending, but we hope it gets stapled to his tweet.

Unfortunately for Slapinski, that will also mean that he can't get paid for those 20,000 likes he received for posting a lie.

We have no doubt that Slapinski will not change his BS story, nor will he apologize after he does get slapped with that Community Note.

LOL.

None of this is surprising from Slapinski, who is also claiming that Israel is using chemical weapons on children and that there is video evidence of President Trump having sex with children (we will not dignify those repugnant posts by giving them oxygen on Twitchy, but you can view them at his account).

In other words, all he ever does, in fact, is make s*** up.

For his next trick, maybe Slapinski can make up an alternate ending to the Olympic gold medal hockey game that's still burning all Canadians and will continue to do so for the next four years.

It's worth a shot.





============================================

Advertisement

Related:

OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'

Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the DOJ, Gets Mugged By Reality

Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan - UPDATED

'People In Glass Houses ...': Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott Jennings' Face

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.