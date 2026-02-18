All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting...
Democrats Just Humiliated Jasmine Crockett (And She Is PISSED)
Here's What the Outside of Barack Obama's Presidential Library SHOULD Look Like
Crockett Rages As Colbert's Staged Coup Comes Crashing Down
VIP
Hillary Clinton Outdid Herself With This Spin on Pic of Bill in a...
The Day the White House Wept: New Audio/Video Shows Obama and Rice in...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's...
New Loophole Alert: Get Pregnant, Break Immigration Laws, Get a Free Pass from...
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost...
Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop...
Go Ahead, Make Our Day: Iran's Leader Taunts US Navy Amid Massive American...
Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appea...
WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism'...
Dem Jasmine Crockett Responds to Colbert Show Hoax That Boosted TX Senate Primary...

'People In Glass Houses ...' : Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott Jennings' Face

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on February 18, 2026
Twitchy


While CNN is mostly a horde of unhinged leftists squawking Democratic talking points, there are a few bright lights on the network, such as Kevin O'Leary and Lydia Moynihan.

But no one -- absolutely NO ONE -- is as masterful at owning the libs as Salem Media's Scott Jennings. We can't count the number of times we've written articles about how Jennings not only beat his on-screen opponent in a debate, but utterly humiliated them. Usually, Abby Phillip has to interrupt him to try to save the leftist he is trouncing, which only makes it funnier because she's usually as uninformed as they are, if not more so. 

Advertisement

Jennings even has a patented expression for when he (and everyone else) knows he's won the argument. We call it 'Scott Jennings Face.' You don't ever want to be the recipient of Scott Jennings Face. 

If anyone doubts how good Jennings is at his job, just listen to two of the worst leftists in any media: fired ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and the utterly vulgar and repugnant Jennifer Welch. 

They HATE Jennings ... and his face. Watch: 

Hang on a second. These two people are complaining about someone else's face? THESE TWO? 

Talk about projection and cope. Hasan resembles a jihadist chipmunk, and Welch usually looks like she was Katherine Helmond's stunt double in the movie Brazil (IYKYK). 

She looks like she's auditioning to replace Burgess Meredith as The Penguin. 

It's like asking Mark Sanchez to comment on why Tom Brady is such a bad quarterback. 

Recommended

All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting Trial for a Weird Reason
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Don't try to understand it. It's just Hasan being jealous and bitter because he was too much of a nutjob for even MSNBC (or MS NOW, or whatever they call it these days). 

Hasan is a male. We're pretty sure about that. 

But being a male is a far cry from being a man.

Everyone LOVES that face. Everyone who isn't a miserable, screeching leftist, that is. 

Adorable. Cherubic, even. 

And every Democrat's worst nightmare. 

Bingo. Exactamundo, even. 

And deep down, they both know it, even if they will never admit it.

In their minds, Hasan and Welch actually believe that this is an intelligent conversation. 

Advertisement

Which says everything about both of them.

That post concludes by labeling Hasan, 'a disgrace to the idea of journalism.'

We couldn't agree more. About him and Welch.

That's why Jennings has multiple employers who want his services, while these two have ... none. 

That's one thing we know will never happen. Not because Jennings wouldn't accept; we're sure he would. 

But because Welch knows that he would absolutely demolish her, as he has done on multiple times CNN. 

It's like someone living in a glass lean-to shed throwing stones at Mar-a-Lago. 

It's always the sign that you've already lost the argument. 

But it is pretty funny watching two hideous people -- inside and out -- attack the 'looks' of an objectively handsome man. An objectively handsome man who, by the way, could beat either of them in a debate Rush Limbaugh style, with half his brain tied behind his back. 

Advertisement

We don't mind that Hasan posted this clip, though. All his and Welch's incessant whining did was further convince everyone that Jennings is the best in the business today.

============================================

Related:

Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ... Erotic ... Poetry

Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum

Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting Trial for a Weird Reason
Aaron Walker
Here's What the Outside of Barack Obama's Presidential Library SHOULD Look Like
Doug P.
The Day the White House Wept: New Audio/Video Shows Obama and Rice in Tears Over Trump 2016 Victory
justmindy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Trump Pollster Drops Truth Bomb: Men, Hispanics, Up for Grabs — Dems' 'Stop Trump' Attack Is Coming Hard
justmindy
NYC Politician Who Endorsed Mamdani Now Concerned the 'Warmth of Socialism' Could Cost People Their Homes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting Trial for a Weird Reason Aaron Walker
Advertisement