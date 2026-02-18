'People In Glass Houses ...' : Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott Jennings' Face



While CNN is mostly a horde of unhinged leftists squawking Democratic talking points, there are a few bright lights on the network, such as Kevin O'Leary and Lydia Moynihan.



But no one -- absolutely NO ONE -- is as masterful at owning the libs as Salem Media's Scott Jennings. We can't count the number of times we've written articles about how Jennings not only beat his on-screen opponent in a debate, but utterly humiliated them. Usually, Abby Phillip has to interrupt him to try to save the leftist he is trouncing, which only makes it funnier because she's usually as uninformed as they are, if not more so.

Advertisement

Jennings even has a patented expression for when he (and everyone else) knows he's won the argument. We call it 'Scott Jennings Face.' You don't ever want to be the recipient of Scott Jennings Face.

If anyone doubts how good Jennings is at his job, just listen to two of the worst leftists in any media: fired ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and the utterly vulgar and repugnant Jennifer Welch.

They HATE Jennings ... and his face. Watch:

Me: "Why does Scott Jennings have such an annoying face?"



Jennifer Welch: "He should be fired... he is such a disgrace to human beings, intelligent conversations, to the truth."



Watch Zeteo's full podcast 'We're Not Kidding':https://t.co/gMTsaYevpi pic.twitter.com/PzljNGfrkw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2026

Hang on a second. These two people are complaining about someone else's face? THESE TWO?

Talk about projection and cope. Hasan resembles a jihadist chipmunk, and Welch usually looks like she was Katherine Helmond's stunt double in the movie Brazil (IYKYK).

“Why does Scott Jennings have such an annoying face?” https://t.co/kRKNYNHjHR pic.twitter.com/94S4OlWq2C — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 18, 2026

She looks like she's auditioning to replace Burgess Meredith as The Penguin.

It's like asking Mark Sanchez to comment on why Tom Brady is such a bad quarterback.

So.. you, with your face, and Jennifer Welch.. with her face.. are mocking Scott Jennings’s face? https://t.co/jNXqqlQtjr — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 18, 2026

Don't try to understand it. It's just Hasan being jealous and bitter because he was too much of a nutjob for even MSNBC (or MS NOW, or whatever they call it these days).

"Most loathsome man on cable news." You're mad because you're not a man and also not on cable news. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 18, 2026

Hasan is a male. We're pretty sure about that.

But being a male is a far cry from being a man.

Scott Jennings’ reacts are the only legitimate reason to watch CNN https://t.co/VnWFoYw8jS pic.twitter.com/VKWItDjwDP — illicitpoast (@illicitpoast) February 18, 2026

Everyone LOVES that face. Everyone who isn't a miserable, screeching leftist, that is.

Adorable. Cherubic, even.

And every Democrat's worst nightmare.

The reason his face annoys you is because he has it on while destroying every idiotic leftist argument brought forth.



It's not rocket science https://t.co/WkPIkI9ZMe — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) February 18, 2026

Bingo. Exactamundo, even.

And deep down, they both know it, even if they will never admit it.

In their minds, Hasan and Welch actually believe that this is an intelligent conversation.

Advertisement

Which says everything about both of them.

@mehdirhasan consistently comes out with low quality, race baiting drivel and lies; the level of his arguments essentially is:



“@ScottJenningsKY is a doodyhead”



-Mehdi level criticism



Jennings supports his positions with facts and evidence. Mehdi just makes things up and uses… https://t.co/NCXZlQedrF — Alec Bowers (@Alec_Bowers) February 18, 2026

That post concludes by labeling Hasan, 'a disgrace to the idea of journalism.'

We couldn't agree more. About him and Welch.

That's why Jennings has multiple employers who want his services, while these two have ... none.

Jennifer Welch should invite Scott Jennings on her show. Show us all how much of a "disgrace to human beings" Scott really is. Would be interesting no? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 18, 2026

That's one thing we know will never happen. Not because Jennings wouldn't accept; we're sure he would.

But because Welch knows that he would absolutely demolish her, as he has done on multiple times CNN.

You seriously shouldn't be throwing shade dude. pic.twitter.com/qUgAYYdukG — Mark (@SaltWater651) February 18, 2026

It's like someone living in a glass lean-to shed throwing stones at Mar-a-Lago.

He embarrasses them daily.



So naturally they attack him as a person. https://t.co/SplU7vzZyN — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. 🇺🇸 (@BThomas3333) February 18, 2026

It's always the sign that you've already lost the argument.

But it is pretty funny watching two hideous people -- inside and out -- attack the 'looks' of an objectively handsome man. An objectively handsome man who, by the way, could beat either of them in a debate Rush Limbaugh style, with half his brain tied behind his back.

Advertisement

We don't mind that Hasan posted this clip, though. All his and Welch's incessant whining did was further convince everyone that Jennings is the best in the business today.





============================================

Related:

Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It

Eric Swalwell Gives Us Three Words We NEVER Wanted to Hear: Secret ... Erotic ... Poetry

Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum

Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.