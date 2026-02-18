'People In Glass Houses ...' : Mehdi Hasan and Jennifer Welch Hate Scott Jennings' Face

While CNN is mostly a horde of unhinged leftists squawking Democratic talking points, there are a few bright lights on the network, such as Kevin O'Leary and Lydia Moynihan.
But no one -- absolutely NO ONE -- is as masterful at owning the libs as Salem Media's Scott Jennings. We can't count the number of times we've written articles about how Jennings not only beat his on-screen opponent in a debate, but utterly humiliated them. Usually, Abby Phillip has to interrupt him to try to save the leftist he is trouncing, which only makes it funnier because she's usually as uninformed as they are, if not more so.
Jennings even has a patented expression for when he (and everyone else) knows he's won the argument. We call it 'Scott Jennings Face.' You don't ever want to be the recipient of Scott Jennings Face.
If anyone doubts how good Jennings is at his job, just listen to two of the worst leftists in any media: fired ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan and the utterly vulgar and repugnant Jennifer Welch.
They HATE Jennings ... and his face. Watch:
Me: "Why does Scott Jennings have such an annoying face?"— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2026
Jennifer Welch: "He should be fired... he is such a disgrace to human beings, intelligent conversations, to the truth."
Watch Zeteo's full podcast 'We're Not Kidding':https://t.co/gMTsaYevpi pic.twitter.com/PzljNGfrkw
Hang on a second. These two people are complaining about someone else's face? THESE TWO?
Talk about projection and cope. Hasan resembles a jihadist chipmunk, and Welch usually looks like she was Katherine Helmond's stunt double in the movie Brazil (IYKYK).
“Why does Scott Jennings have such an annoying face?” https://t.co/kRKNYNHjHR pic.twitter.com/94S4OlWq2C— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 18, 2026
She looks like she's auditioning to replace Burgess Meredith as The Penguin.
You asked this... of Jennifer Welch? https://t.co/Q4Q7w9P7kp pic.twitter.com/o2zqedqrUa— Steve (@UberSteve) February 18, 2026
You're...asking her...about faces? https://t.co/7DdIzZhiOw pic.twitter.com/1aEHYZjEGJ— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 18, 2026
It's like asking Mark Sanchez to comment on why Tom Brady is such a bad quarterback.
Recommended
So.. you, with your face, and Jennifer Welch.. with her face.. are mocking Scott Jennings’s face? https://t.co/jNXqqlQtjr— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
Don't try to understand it. It's just Hasan being jealous and bitter because he was too much of a nutjob for even MSNBC (or MS NOW, or whatever they call it these days).
"Most loathsome man on cable news." You're mad because you're not a man and also not on cable news.— Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 18, 2026
Hasan is a male. We're pretty sure about that.
But being a male is a far cry from being a man.
Scott Jennings’ reacts are the only legitimate reason to watch CNN https://t.co/VnWFoYw8jS pic.twitter.com/VKWItDjwDP— illicitpoast (@illicitpoast) February 18, 2026
Everyone LOVES that face. Everyone who isn't a miserable, screeching leftist, that is.
https://t.co/hjDQsnTyD6 pic.twitter.com/96lUcsmq6Z— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 18, 2026
Adorable. Cherubic, even.
And every Democrat's worst nightmare.
The reason his face annoys you is because he has it on while destroying every idiotic leftist argument brought forth.— Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) February 18, 2026
It's not rocket science https://t.co/WkPIkI9ZMe
Bingo. Exactamundo, even.
And deep down, they both know it, even if they will never admit it.
Sophisticated analysis https://t.co/CT0uORdKm0— Jim Antle (@jimantle) February 18, 2026
In their minds, Hasan and Welch actually believe that this is an intelligent conversation.
Which says everything about both of them.
@mehdirhasan consistently comes out with low quality, race baiting drivel and lies; the level of his arguments essentially is:— Alec Bowers (@Alec_Bowers) February 18, 2026
“@ScottJenningsKY is a doodyhead”
-Mehdi level criticism
Jennings supports his positions with facts and evidence. Mehdi just makes things up and uses… https://t.co/NCXZlQedrF
That post concludes by labeling Hasan, 'a disgrace to the idea of journalism.'
We couldn't agree more. About him and Welch.
That's why Jennings has multiple employers who want his services, while these two have ... none.
Jennifer Welch should invite Scott Jennings on her show. Show us all how much of a "disgrace to human beings" Scott really is. Would be interesting no?— Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 18, 2026
That's one thing we know will never happen. Not because Jennings wouldn't accept; we're sure he would.
But because Welch knows that he would absolutely demolish her, as he has done on multiple times CNN.
You seriously shouldn't be throwing shade dude. pic.twitter.com/qUgAYYdukG— Mark (@SaltWater651) February 18, 2026
It's like someone living in a glass lean-to shed throwing stones at Mar-a-Lago.
He embarrasses them daily.— Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. 🇺🇸 (@BThomas3333) February 18, 2026
So naturally they attack him as a person. https://t.co/SplU7vzZyN
It's always the sign that you've already lost the argument.
But it is pretty funny watching two hideous people -- inside and out -- attack the 'looks' of an objectively handsome man. An objectively handsome man who, by the way, could beat either of them in a debate Rush Limbaugh style, with half his brain tied behind his back.
We don't mind that Hasan posted this clip, though. All his and Welch's incessant whining did was further convince everyone that Jennings is the best in the business today.
