Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on February 15, 2026
Meme


Of all the media celebrities on the left, many of us at Twitchy (including this writer) often go easiest on Bill Maher. The HBO host does have some moments of clarity, mostly when he is calling out the woke insanity -- like transgenderism or support for Hamas -- from his fellow lefties. 

At the end of the day, however, Maher is a pretty hardcore leftist himself. He has a terminal, incurable case of TDS, and he is a devoted acolyte of the climate cult. His only problem is that, like many of the other climate nutjobs who worship at the altar of Al Gore and Greta Thunberg, Maher doesn't even understand basic science as it relates to the topic. 

The weekend, Maher tried to dunk on Interior Secretary Doug Burgum (who he called Doug 'Burn 'Em' because that's high comedy, apparently) for saying that carbon is not a pollutant. 

We'll set aside for a moment the fact that carbon is the most fundamental building block of all life on Earth. Because what was even funnier is that in his attempted dig, Maher demonstrated that he does not know the difference between carbon dioxide -- essential for all plant life on the planet -- and carbon monoxide. Watch: 

... close the door, turn the car on, and let’s see if carbon is a pollutant, okay?'

Umm ... who wants to tell him? 

What makes this rake stomp all the more epic, of course, is how confident and smug Maher is in his vastly superior scientific knowledge over the Secretary of the Interior of the United States. 

Except he forgot the one pesky detail: adding that extra oxygen atom makes all the difference in the world. 

There's stupid, and then there is AOC stupid. You never want to fall into the latter category, as Maher just did. 

For someone who pretends to be as even-minded and rational as Maher often does, it's hilarious to see him throw rationality (and basic middle school science) out the window whenever the topic of the weather comes up. 

Oh, no! Think of all the 'pollutants' Maher ingests whenever he has a carbonated beverage. 

We hope he'll be OK. 

That makes it even funnier. It's not just Maher who failed this basic chemistry test. It was an entire roomful of writers as well. 

All of whom were inhaling and exhaling carbon dioxide as they were coming up with this banger. 

We're almost certain that Maher is not aware of fact number one above, in addition to obviously not knowing fact number two. 

It reminds us of the time that Jon Stewart tried to 'school' Bill O'Reilly on the economy -- while not knowing the difference between the national debt and the budget deficit.

OOF. 

Stewart should have been banned from any political commentary ever after that embarrassment. 

It's as Ronald Reagan famously said, 'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they are ignorant, but that they know so much that isn't so.'

And then they all want to lecture everyone else. All of whom, by the way, have a MUCH smaller 'carbon footprint' than they do.

LOL. 

Yes, that is Maher's profoundly ignorant logic here.

We could also remind Maher that if he breathed 100 percent oxygen (the one gas he seems to love), he would also likely die. 

It's called oxygen toxicity. It can destroy your lungs and central nervous system. 

The other trouble with our 'liberal friends,' as Reagan called them, is that they pretend this is all so simple while not bothering to learn any of the fundamentals, let alone the complexities. 

If we just raise everyone's taxes and ban the basic drivers of our economy, everything will be fine, right? 

More likely, it would be like forcing millions of people around the world to jam into that garage with a running car. 

We doubt that Maher will ever acknowledge his ignorance. To do so would destroy his smug worldview that he is better than the rest of us. 

But maybe before he tries to lecture us again, he should consult with a 10-year-old, who likely knows more about carbon, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide than he has ever troubled himself to learn. 

============================================

