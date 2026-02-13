They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak Dem Cringe



For the love of God, can someone please tell Democrats to stay away from food?

Just food in general, as we recently saw on Super Bowl Sunday from fired journo John Harwood. But, more specifically, America needs a restraining order to ban them from coming within 500 yards of any grill.

Advertisement

It simply never ends well.

The latest to proudly post her cringe on social media is Virginia Governor-In-Name-Only Abigail Spanberger. If the Commonwealth's new chief executive has shown anything in her first month in office, it is that she loves nothing more than photo ops... unless it is raising or introducing a new tax on Virginians.

Here she is this week, torturing some poor piece of meat like it was a prisoner at a CIA black site she was in charge of (and knowing her history, she just might have been).

Now, we will give Spanberger credit for one thing. Unlike Chuck Schumer and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, this grill at least appears to be lit.

But aside from that, this is just another epicurean nightmare from the left. At this point, we think it must be intentional, and they want America to hate food.

This went for Spanberger like it always goes for Democrats: Badly.

Are you grilling rat? What is that? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2026

This looks like what most of the populace is forced to eat after embracing 'democratic socialism.'

Ugh. Just ... ugh!

Democrats cook worse than they meme. https://t.co/OQMvF9slpu pic.twitter.com/N7bmPw7vux — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) February 13, 2026

We didn't think they could do ANYTHING worse than they meme, but it's true.

What is it with democrats and trying to grill? https://t.co/nereM6JXXy pic.twitter.com/Yz5XaMMbZh — Beach City Cop (@VBStrong_67) February 13, 2026

They believe that this shows that they're 'in touch' with the voters.

As if we don't all know about the 50,000 new taxes and gerrymandering that Spanberger just endorsed.

But even without that knowledge, this strategy always backfires because they are just so hilariously BAD at it.

Did you cut that "meat" with a weed whacker???



Delete your Weber... https://t.co/CY7IS4Npxc — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 13, 2026

Actually, if Spanberger has her way, weed whackers will be outlawed in Virginia. Along with leaf blowers and lawn mowers.

And probably grills, too. Unless they're solar-powered.

How many neighborhood cats are missing, Senator? — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 13, 2026

LOL.

SHE'S EATING THE CATS! SHE'S EATING THE DOGS!

There is almost nothing as un-American as disgracing a grill like Spanberger just did.

Another Demorat tard who can't cook pic.twitter.com/7Ip5NEUNb2 — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) February 13, 2026

With apologies to the Master's tournament, it's a tradition unlike any other.

In Democrat-controlled Virginia you will eat thin disgusting gross looking steak and you will like it https://t.co/XXUiiu1iDs — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) February 13, 2026

Advertisement

'Steak' implies that gangly, stringy meat came from a cow.

We're not convinced of that.

Mmmmm fresh possum roadkill. Run over multiple times.



A Virginia delicacy https://t.co/HAfRuUKxxP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 13, 2026

We can almost still see the tread marks.

Ahem. We're not saying that could be human flesh.



We're also not NOT saying that.

They just hate America and Americans. That's the only explanation that makes any sense.

Whoever keeps telling Democratic politicians to man the grill for publicity photos is pulling a prank on them https://t.co/CBLR2RzZeU pic.twitter.com/iK6IRJFPZO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 13, 2026

We suppose that's possible, also. But we're sticking with the 'hate Americans' explanation.

Lady, we’re all going to die if we eat this.



Have you ever seen a grill before? https://t.co/M8f6Xuc0hQ pic.twitter.com/SwBdiWYZgo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 13, 2026

No, she has not.

The good news is that we're fairly sure no one actually ate Spanberger's abomination here.

Like everything else she does, this was just a photo op and nothing more.

Advertisement

We can only hope that the guy standing next to her tossed her gristly roadkill in the trash where it belonged as soon as the picture was taken.

And we can only pray that the next Democrat thinks twice before committing food crimes for the cameras.

But they probably won't, so stay tuned ...





============================================

Related:

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration

Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy

Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime

Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of Women' From Voting

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Abigail Spanberger.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.