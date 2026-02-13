A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s...
INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal...
Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church...
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration...
BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...
Trump Stuns Democrats, 2026 Panic As Republicans Surge?
*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning...
US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo...
Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER...
NBC News Baffled That Most Latinos Do Not Use The Term 'Latinx'
ABC News Reports This Inflation Update Is 'Defying Fears' (Stoked by Dems and...
VIP
WHOA. Bad Timing?! Pramila Jayapal Shares Her Shiny New Trans Bill of Rights...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski's SAVE Act Gaslighting (on STEROIDS!) Torched By the Most Perfect...
VIP
CNN's Abby Phillip Understands 'Tom Homan Has Been Big on This Lost Children...

They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak Dem Cringe

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on February 13, 2026
AngieArtist


For the love of God, can someone please tell Democrats to stay away from food? 

Just food in general, as we recently saw on Super Bowl Sunday from fired journo John Harwood. But, more specifically, America needs a restraining order to ban them from coming within 500 yards of any grill. 

Advertisement

It simply never ends well. 

The latest to proudly post her cringe on social media is Virginia Governor-In-Name-Only Abigail Spanberger. If the Commonwealth's new chief executive has shown anything in her first month in office, it is that she loves nothing more than photo ops... unless it is raising or introducing a new tax on Virginians. 

Here she is this week, torturing some poor piece of meat like it was a prisoner at a CIA black site she was in charge of (and knowing her history, she just might have been). 

Now, we will give Spanberger credit for one thing. Unlike Chuck Schumer and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, this grill at least appears to be lit. 

But aside from that, this is just another epicurean nightmare from the left. At this point, we think it must be intentional, and they want America to hate food. 

This went for Spanberger like it always goes for Democrats: Badly. 

This looks like what most of the populace is forced to eat after embracing 'democratic socialism.'

Ugh. Just ... ugh! 

Recommended

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We didn't think they could do ANYTHING worse than they meme, but it's true. 

They believe that this shows that they're 'in touch' with the voters. 

As if we don't all know about the 50,000 new taxes and gerrymandering that Spanberger just endorsed. 

But even without that knowledge, this strategy always backfires because they are just so hilariously BAD at it. 

Actually, if Spanberger has her way, weed whackers will be outlawed in Virginia. Along with leaf blowers and lawn mowers. 

And probably grills, too. Unless they're solar-powered. 

LOL. 

SHE'S EATING THE CATS! SHE'S EATING THE DOGS!

There is almost nothing as un-American as disgracing a grill like Spanberger just did. 

With apologies to the Master's tournament, it's a tradition unlike any other. 

Advertisement

'Steak' implies that gangly, stringy meat came from a cow. 

We're not convinced of that. 

We can almost still see the tread marks. 

Ahem. We're not saying that could be human flesh. 

We're also not NOT saying that. 

They just hate America and Americans. That's the only explanation that makes any sense. 

We suppose that's possible, also. But we're sticking with the 'hate Americans' explanation. 

No, she has not. 

The good news is that we're fairly sure no one actually ate Spanberger's abomination here. 

Like everything else she does, this was just a photo op and nothing more. 

Advertisement

We can only hope that the guy standing next to her tossed her gristly roadkill in the trash where it belonged as soon as the picture was taken. 

And we can only pray that the next Democrat thinks twice before committing food crimes for the cameras. 

But they probably won't, so stay tuned ...

============================================

Related:

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration

Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy

Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime

Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of Women' From Voting

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Abigail Spanberger. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy
Grateful Calvin
A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s Presidential Primary Lineup
Warren Squire
BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates BACKFIRES
Sam J.
HILARIOUS Thread of Champagne Socialist Mamdani Bro Throwing TANTRUMS Over Airline Injustices a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church Invasion
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration Grateful Calvin
Advertisement