Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File


In recent months, there has been a viral meme on X that we have highlighted in many Twitchy articles. 

This is it:

Next to the famous Auron MacIntyre meme about not hating journalists enough, we can't think of another tweet that better sums up what it is like to talk to a leftist today. 

Take Senator Cory Booker yesterday. He was questioning Jeremy Carl, President Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations. During the hearing, Booker asked Carl about 'great replacement theory.' 

Watch Booker react with shock when Carl tells him that is EXACTLY what Democrats have been doing with immigration policy for four years under Joe Biden (if not much longer): 

This characterization by AF Post is actually a bit misleading. Carl never mentioned 'white people.' He was talking about replacing AMERICAN people with illegal immigrants. 

It was only Spartacus who made that into a racial argument. 

Amazingly, Democrats thought the exchange was such a win for them that the party's Foreign Relations Committee posted the clip as well. 

Welp. No one ever accused Democrats of having any self-awareness. 

Booker KNOWS this is the Democrat strategy. They're not exactly hiding it. 

Just ask Texas representative Gene Wu. 

Oops. 

But it wasn't just Wu. Chuck Schumer has also bragged publicly that Democrats are trying to do this. 

And let's not forget Biden himself. 

Oops again. 

It's all a performative act by Booker, which is the Democrats' stock in trade when it comes to political discourse. 

Carl did nothing wrong, and Carl said nothing wrong. He made the sometimes fatal mistake of telling the truth in Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, there are a few squishy Republicans (we're looking at you, Utah Senator John Curtis) who could sink his nomination.

That's how they play the game.

Heads, Democrats win. Tails, America loses.

HA. 

That's accurate.

In a state as far-left as New Jersey, he probably was voted in. That doesn't speak very well of New Jersey's electorate.

But we loved Booker's rhetorical flourish of removing his glasses like he's David Caruso or something. 

(Incidentally, we can find no confirmation that Booker actually wears prescription glasses to read. He certainly didn't seem to need them when he was reading during his infamous filibuster that accomplished nothing.)

Maybe the reason Booker acted so shocked was that someone finally told him to his face that America sees precisely what the Democrats are attempting. 

Doing that to a Democrat is like feeding garlic to a vampire. 

And it generally gets the same reaction.

Every time. 

Democrats do the meme every single time they speak. 

It is all their 'discourse' is in 2026.

============================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

