Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy



In recent months, there has been a viral meme on X that we have highlighted in many Twitchy articles.

This is it:

It's amazing how much leftist discourse is just them pretending not to understand things, thus making discourse impossible. — Millennial Woes (@MillennialWoes) February 22, 2025

Advertisement

Next to the famous Auron MacIntyre meme about not hating journalists enough, we can't think of another tweet that better sums up what it is like to talk to a leftist today.

Take Senator Cory Booker yesterday. He was questioning Jeremy Carl, President Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations. During the hearing, Booker asked Carl about 'great replacement theory.'

Watch Booker react with shock when Carl tells him that is EXACTLY what Democrats have been doing with immigration policy for four years under Joe Biden (if not much longer):

Trump appointee Jeremy Carl says the Democrats are actively trying to replace White people based on their immigration policies.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/P0enWY7s82 — AF Post (@AFpost) February 12, 2026

This characterization by AF Post is actually a bit misleading. Carl never mentioned 'white people.' He was talking about replacing AMERICAN people with illegal immigrants.

It was only Spartacus who made that into a racial argument.

Amazingly, Democrats thought the exchange was such a win for them that the party's Foreign Relations Committee posted the clip as well.

.@SenatorBooker: You think there is an active effort to “replace Americans” right now?



Trump Appointee Jeremy Carl: I think the Democratic party through its immigration policy shows signs of that. pic.twitter.com/b9u8EuSTMx — Senate Foreign Relations Committee (@SFRCdems) February 12, 2026

Welp. No one ever accused Democrats of having any self-awareness.

So Carl repeated back the exact electoral strategy Democrats have publicly discussed and celebrated and Booker pretended he had never heard of it https://t.co/avs3gM1Krt — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 13, 2026

Booker KNOWS this is the Democrat strategy. They're not exactly hiding it.

Just ask Texas representative Gene Wu.

"We are the majority of this country now, we have the ability to take over this country, and do what is needed"



This is an elected Democrat bragging about "great replacement" in an interview. https://t.co/jHImaZ875W pic.twitter.com/HELItcMuMS — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) February 13, 2026

Oops.

But it wasn't just Wu. Chuck Schumer has also bragged publicly that Democrats are trying to do this.

And let's not forget Biden himself.

Has the Senate Foreign Relations Committee ever heard of a guy named Joe Biden?



Probably so, since he served on that committee for decades. Here’s what he had to say:



“Unrelenting stream of immigration…folks like me will be an absolute minority….that’s a source of our… https://t.co/SJRDZF0pUE pic.twitter.com/BO1sIjsjNS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2026

Oops again.

It's all a performative act by Booker, which is the Democrats' stock in trade when it comes to political discourse.

This is the same manipulation as the debate on critical race theory. Leftists will explicitly tell you they want to “abolish whiteness” and then pretend to be shocked when you say they want to “abolish whiteness.”@realJeremyCarl did nothing wrong. https://t.co/giA4DkuMUo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) February 13, 2026

Carl did nothing wrong, and Carl said nothing wrong. He made the sometimes fatal mistake of telling the truth in Washington, DC.

Unfortunately, there are a few squishy Republicans (we're looking at you, Utah Senator John Curtis) who could sink his nomination.

Advertisement

If you celebrate demographic replacement, then it's happening and it's awesome.



If you lament it, then it's not happening and it's a racist conspiracy. https://t.co/yWk8L1yk3y — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) February 13, 2026

That's how they play the game.

Heads, Democrats win. Tails, America loses.

HA.

That's accurate.

@SenBooker is counting on the audience being as foolish as those who voted Booker into office. That is if Booker actually WAS voted in and not cheated in. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 13, 2026

In a state as far-left as New Jersey, he probably was voted in. That doesn't speak very well of New Jersey's electorate.

But we loved Booker's rhetorical flourish of removing his glasses like he's David Caruso or something.

(Incidentally, we can find no confirmation that Booker actually wears prescription glasses to read. He certainly didn't seem to need them when he was reading during his infamous filibuster that accomplished nothing.)

The Biden administration made a conscious decision to leave the border open and allow at least 10 million foreigners to enter illegally. Haitians. Central Americans.



That’s an effort to flood out the native population. Call it ‘replacement’ or whatever - but it’s wrong. https://t.co/yRUEJoH54O — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) February 13, 2026

Maybe the reason Booker acted so shocked was that someone finally told him to his face that America sees precisely what the Democrats are attempting.

Advertisement

They were not prepared for Jeremy Carl to feed them their own words https://t.co/AoHC3A3khB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2026

Doing that to a Democrat is like feeding garlic to a vampire.

And it generally gets the same reaction.

Every time.

Democrats do the meme every single time they speak.

It is all their 'discourse' is in 2026.





============================================

Related:

Fire and ICE: Authorities Look for Arsonist Seen Setting Kansas City Building Ablaze

Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit for Plunging Crime

Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of Women' From Voting

Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't by China This Time)

As Zohran Mamdani's (Predictable) Failures Mount, NYT Focuses on the Issues That Matter

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.