Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't by China This Time)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on February 10, 2026
Twitchy/Meme


Eric Swalwell is no stranger to embarrassing himself in public. Most of the time, he does that on his own dime, such as his cringeworthy 'surprise interviews' or pretending that he works out. But he's also been known to do it in his official capacity as a Congressman, like the time he tried to take on Ben Shapiro and got laughed out of the hearing room. 

But the man who would be California governor -- and who DID have a relationship with a Chinese spy in return for campaign cash -- is completely lacking in self-awareness, so we can always look forward to another humiliating display from him. 

Most recently, Swalwell tried to defame ICE agents and demand the resignation of acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. 

It ... it didn't go so well for America's least favorite flatulent Representative. Watch: 

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what is known in the common vernacular as an 'epic beatdown.' 

No less epic for how quickly it was delivered. 

We will also accept 'mic drop.' 

Obviously, Swalwell disgraced himself with his characterization of federal law enforcement officers, but his big mistake was trying to shame Lyons over the case of Liam Ramos. 

Lyons had the facts, while all Swalwell had was another failed, false narrative. 

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
If you're going to play 'gotcha,' it helps if you have the first clue what you are talking about. 

Swalwell never qualifies. 

Our favorite part was when Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino cut Swalwell off when he tried to embarrass himself further. 

He's got quite the collection by now. 

Every time. 

That's partly due to the fact that he usually looks like he hasn't showered or shaved in a month. 

Yes, that is the correct visceral reaction.

All it takes is a firm grasp of the facts and the law, two things Swalwell never has even a tenuous grasp of. 

We love how calm Lyons was as he was destroying Swalwell to his face. 

That makes the whole exchange even better. 

That would have been some delicious icing on the cake. 

That's not entirely fair. 

Feminine hygiene products serve a purpose. Swalwell can make no such claim about himself. 

He might not even be eligible to run for California governor. Not that this will stop him from trying. 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. 

Given Swalwell's ... ahem ... unfortunate history, we don't want to be the ones who have to change that diaper. 

We already like ICE Director Todd Lyons. 

But leave it to national embarrassment Eric Swalwell to make us like him even more. 

============================================

