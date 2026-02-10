Eric Swalwell Gets OWNED by ICE Director Todd Lyons (at Least It Wasn't by China This Time)



Eric Swalwell is no stranger to embarrassing himself in public. Most of the time, he does that on his own dime, such as his cringeworthy 'surprise interviews' or pretending that he works out. But he's also been known to do it in his official capacity as a Congressman, like the time he tried to take on Ben Shapiro and got laughed out of the hearing room.

But the man who would be California governor -- and who DID have a relationship with a Chinese spy in return for campaign cash -- is completely lacking in self-awareness, so we can always look forward to another humiliating display from him.

Most recently, Swalwell tried to defame ICE agents and demand the resignation of acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

It ... it didn't go so well for America's least favorite flatulent Representative. Watch:

Swalwell: "Will you resign from ICE?"



Lyons: "No"



Swalwell: "Why not?"



Lyons: "Because that child that you're showing right there, the men and women of ICE took care of him when his father abandoned him and ran from law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/H7Rx8pZqRk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what is known in the common vernacular as an 'epic beatdown.'

No less epic for how quickly it was delivered.

We will also accept 'mic drop.'

Obviously, Swalwell disgraced himself with his characterization of federal law enforcement officers, but his big mistake was trying to shame Lyons over the case of Liam Ramos.

Lyons had the facts, while all Swalwell had was another failed, false narrative.

These hearings are always theater. Full of attempted gotcha moments. Im glad Lyons stood his ground. https://t.co/JDmijuHMel — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) February 10, 2026

If you're going to play 'gotcha,' it helps if you have the first clue what you are talking about.

Swalwell never qualifies.

Poor Swalwell he doesn’t like government run daycare pic.twitter.com/8wHNjNXOVr — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) February 10, 2026

Our favorite part was when Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino cut Swalwell off when he tried to embarrass himself further.

Another L for Swalwell 😂 https://t.co/4bSpanRPbP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 10, 2026

He's got quite the collection by now.

Does anyone else feel so dirty and gross after seeing Swalwell that they want to take a shower? — America1st (@Marianne4Trump2) February 10, 2026

Every time.

That's partly due to the fact that he usually looks like he hasn't showered or shaved in a month.

Swalwell is so pathetically corrupt and gross!

Democrat poster boy. pic.twitter.com/toPbcOZ7Xw — Chris Kleyn@Chris' Li'l Bookstore (@ChrisLilBooksto) February 10, 2026

Yes, that is the correct visceral reaction.

See how easy it is to dispel them https://t.co/iLteWMXPJu — Serf (@TheRoyalSerf) February 10, 2026

All it takes is a firm grasp of the facts and the law, two things Swalwell never has even a tenuous grasp of.

We love how calm Lyons was as he was destroying Swalwell to his face.

That makes the whole exchange even better.

the proper response was - why have you not resigned for sleeping with a chinese spy? — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) February 10, 2026

That would have been some delicious icing on the cake.

Director Lyons is a patriot. 🇺🇸

Swalwell is a douche. https://t.co/wTT7CwAc7J — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 10, 2026

That's not entirely fair.

Feminine hygiene products serve a purpose. Swalwell can make no such claim about himself.

Mr. Swalwell- will you resign from Congress and promise never to run for any elective office at all - go make a new life with Feng-Feng? https://t.co/g0VADj01Fm — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 10, 2026

He might not even be eligible to run for California governor. Not that this will stop him from trying.

Swallwell: “Why not?”

Lyons: “Because I never got catfished by a Chinese spy.” — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) February 10, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect.

Given Swalwell's ... ahem ... unfortunate history, we don't want to be the ones who have to change that diaper.

Legend — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 10, 2026

We already like ICE Director Todd Lyons.

But leave it to national embarrassment Eric Swalwell to make us like him even more.





