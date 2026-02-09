Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama



America, we regret to announce that, once again, we have disappointed Michelle Obama.

Like the black, female version os David French, the former First Lady can't seem to go a single day without expressing her deep dismay about all of the ways in which America has let her down. And it must be so difficult for her to do so because, also according to Obama, black women in America are not allowed to express their pain and suffering.

Advertisement

Yes, she really said that.

Thankfully, Obama doesn't have to endure the trials and tribulations of living in the White House anymore, but we still have to endure her whining, sadly.

Yesterday, Megyn Kelly decided that the best way to highlight what a horrible person Obama is would be to compare and contrast her remarks with those of another American who finds himself in the position of serving the American people in one of the highest offices in the nation.

See if you can spot the ever-so subtle differences between how Vice President JD Vance views the privilege he's been given by the American people, and how Obama views those same circumstances (except with no actual job responsibilities of her own).

There is also a slight contrast with how the two view their own children. Watch::

See if you can tell the difference between how @VP @JDVance talked about what life is like for him and his family in his sit-down with @MegynKelly this week... and how former First Lady Michelle Obama described her time in the White House... pic.twitter.com/zV1TnaM1ao — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 9, 2026

Wow. The part when both were talking about their kids?

Just ... wow.

Also, humility vs. unbridled arrogance, gratitude vs. narcissism, grace vs. boorishness, and many other comparisons we could think of.

One is about entitlement the other about gratitude. You figure out which is which. — Brian Moody (@Bmmoody) February 9, 2026

Honestly, we're not sure how Obama even survived those eight years when she was being celebrated by every media outlet in the country.

She must be so much happier now that she doesn't have to bear such crosses.

Except, of course, she's not.

A deeply discontented person will always be dissatisfied. — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) February 9, 2026

It almost makes us feel bad that this is who Barack Obama has to live with every day.

... Almost.

But we do feel pretty bad for her daughters. Imagine hearing your mother talk about you this way.

I had a lot of kids and loved them wholeheartedly and never complained about the sacrifices. Love is all. — Carol Lawson (@Cyclamen23488) February 9, 2026

It's fine to complain once in a while. Everyone can get frustrated, even the most thankful among us.

But with Obama, that's ALL she does. We have never once heard her thank the American people for the privilege granted her by her husband's election. We've never once even heard her express her joy at raising her children.

We are NOT the same! https://t.co/UzvRKPaAGA — JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) February 9, 2026

Thank God.

The difference between a grateful servant of the people… 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

And the forever victim mentality … 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/EUfO2Tbb9M — 🥎OUBoomerGirl🥎 (@luckycharm_07) February 9, 2026

One is blessed, while the other is oppressed. https://t.co/1e0dha0BlX — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) February 9, 2026

Of course, the differences come as no surprise to anyone when we consider how deeply grounded Vance is in his faith, and how deeply grounded Obama is in ... herself.

Advertisement

The lens through which we choose to view life makes all the difference in how we move through the world. — x (@LAGatorGal) February 9, 2026

You can say that again!

The guy on the left is grateful for his experience that the American people have given him.. The guy on the right is a whiny b****. — Clint (@clintga) February 9, 2026

LOL. 'The guy on the right.'

Ahem. Moving on ...

The difference is astonishing! Grateful and hateful! — Mel Webb (@MelWebb2038109) February 9, 2026

Excellent phrasing. We're suckers for a good rhyme.

There is another aspect of Vance's history that should be mentioned in illustrating how his worldview is diametrically opposite to Obama's: His military service.

#Gratitude Vs #Elitism



Thanks @VP, @JDVance for being a powerful model of gratitude and appreciation — qualities every Marine knows are essential to true leadership.



You remind us that “the spirit of gratitude” is at the heart of what makes Americans (and our military)… https://t.co/GOlztW9Zpv — Adam Schwarze (@AdamSchwarze) February 9, 2026

... our military) strong.



As a fellow former Infantry Marine and retired Navy SEAL, I’m proud to see a brother Marine lead with that same humility, respect for service, and thankfulness.



Leaders like you inspire the rest of us to serve with purpose and never forget who we’re fighting for. Minnesota stands with you.



Semper Fi!



Adam Schwarze

Schwarze For Senate 2026

Very well said.

Schwarze is running for Senate in Minnesota, a state that could use more elected representatives like him and Vance, and far fewer like Obama, Tim Walz, and Amy Klobuchar (who's got a pretty well-deserved reputation as a bullying ingrate herself).

Advertisement

As for Michelle Obama, we'll just have to hope that her FOUR homes, including two in Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, can help her manage all of the oppression that America -- and her daughters -- keep heaping upon her.





============================================

Related:

Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super Bowl Meatloaf

Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)

Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest

Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy

Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.