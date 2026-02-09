So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
This Post Summing Up the 'Problems With Both Sides' DECIMATES the Left
'AY DIOS MIO!' LOL! TMZ's Kid Rock Vs. Bad Bunny Poll NOT Going...
NY Times Had ALL the 'Fingerprints of Climate Change' Bases Covered These Last...
Nepotism! Conflicts of Interest! Fraud! OH MY! MN State Whistleblowers Start Leaking Docs...

Spot the Difference: Megyn Kelly Highlights the Opposing Worldviews of JD Vance and Michelle Obama

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on February 09, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis


America, we regret to announce that, once again, we have disappointed Michelle Obama. 

Like the black, female version os David French, the former First Lady can't seem to go a single day without expressing her deep dismay about all of the ways in which America has let her down. And it must be so difficult for her to do so because, also according to Obama, black women in America are not allowed to express their pain and suffering. 

Yes, she really said that. 

Thankfully, Obama doesn't have to endure the trials and tribulations of living in the White House anymore, but we still have to endure her whining, sadly. 

Yesterday, Megyn Kelly decided that the best way to highlight what a horrible person Obama is would be to compare and contrast her remarks with those of another American who finds himself in the position of serving the American people in one of the highest offices in the nation. 

See if you can spot the ever-so subtle differences between how Vice President JD Vance views the privilege he's been given by the American people, and how Obama views those same circumstances (except with no actual job responsibilities of her own). 

There is also a slight contrast with how the two view their own children. Watch::

Wow. The part when both were talking about their kids?

Just ... wow. 

Also, humility vs. unbridled arrogance, gratitude vs. narcissism, grace vs. boorishness, and many other comparisons we could think of.

Honestly, we're not sure how Obama even survived those eight years when she was being celebrated by every media outlet in the country. 

She must be so much happier now that she doesn't have to bear such crosses. 

Except, of course, she's not. 

It almost makes us feel bad that this is who Barack Obama has to live with every day. 

... Almost. 

But we do feel pretty bad for her daughters. Imagine hearing your mother talk about you this way. 

It's fine to complain once in a while. Everyone can get frustrated, even the most thankful among us. 

But with Obama, that's ALL she does. We have never once heard her thank the American people for the privilege granted her by her husband's election. We've never once even heard her express her joy at raising her children. 

Thank God. 

Of course, the differences come as no surprise to anyone when we consider how deeply grounded Vance is in his faith, and how deeply grounded Obama is in ... herself. 

You can say that again! 

LOL. 'The guy on the right.' 

Ahem. Moving on ...

Excellent phrasing. We're suckers for a good rhyme. 

There is another aspect of Vance's history that should be mentioned in illustrating how his worldview is diametrically opposite to Obama's: His military service. 

... our military) strong. 

As a fellow former Infantry Marine and retired Navy SEAL, I’m proud to see a brother Marine lead with that same humility, respect for service, and thankfulness. 

Leaders like you inspire the rest of us to serve with purpose and never forget who we’re fighting for. Minnesota stands with you. 

Semper Fi! 

Adam Schwarze
Schwarze For Senate 2026

Very well said. 

Schwarze is running for Senate in Minnesota, a state that could use more elected representatives like him and Vance, and far fewer like Obama, Tim Walz, and Amy Klobuchar (who's got a pretty well-deserved reputation as a bullying ingrate herself). 

As for Michelle Obama, we'll just have to hope that her FOUR homes, including two in Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, can help her manage all of the oppression that America -- and her daughters -- keep heaping upon her. 

============================================

