Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)



One of the biggest cultural gaslights from the left over the past few months leading up to today's Super Bowl has been that we should all know how great halftime performer Bad Bunny is. And, of course, if we don't know, we're are (say it with us), 'RAAAAAYYYCCCIIIISSSS!'

Advertisement

The truth is that before Jay Z forced this irrelevant artist on the NFL and the nation, most of America had never heard of him. Since his selection, however, the leftist media has been trying to turn him into the biggest thing in music since The Rolling Stones. The Grammys heaped awards on him, the media has hilariously and falsely claimed that Americans are learning Spanish ahead of his performance, and everyone on the left is pretending that they've always been big fans.

As a part of Generation X (which still has the best music and always will), this writer thought that maybe it's just a matter of being out of touch with the younger generations. Turns out, not so much.

Over the weekend, one reporter decided to ask the NFL players themselves (who are all pretty young) what their favorite Bad Bunny banger was. The responses they gave were nothing short of hilarious. Watch:

LMAOO.. they asked NFL players what their favorite Bad Bunny song was, and NONE of them could name one.



One player even said, “I don’t listen to Bad Bunny like that, but she has some good stuff..” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I1E92AIWAl — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 6, 2026

Our favorite responses were a tie between 'Ain't nobody got one' and 'She got some good stuff.'

LOL.

Well, the man did promise to wear a dress for his performance, after all.

Well, Bad Bunbun *is* wearing a dress during the halftime show. https://t.co/xkmvmShPfx — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) February 6, 2026

And, like every other man who has ever worn a dress, he is still a male.

This is what happens when the internet swears everyone listens to the same 3 artists. Reality check: NFL locker rooms aren’t your TikTok FYP. Also calling Bad Bunny “she” is elite accidental comedy. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 6, 2026

No, this is what happens when Roger Goodell is too weak to stand up to Jay Z.

This needs to spread. I got a lot of hate for not knowing who bad bunny is — 🇺🇸 TrollDaMatrix 🇺🇸 (@TrollDaMatrix) February 6, 2026

Trust us. You are NOT alone.

LMAO classic! NFL players out here calling Bad Bunny 'she' and not knowing a single song The league pushes this globalist halftime nonsense, but real Americans want rock, country, or classic hits—not forced diversity vibes. Bring back Toby Keith or AC/DC! #MAGA #SuperBowlFail — B Ray🇺🇸 (@INDYpatriot9109) February 6, 2026

Or, you know, just pick anyone who is ACTUALLY popular in America. Not someone whose popularity you want to manufacture for virtue signaling snaps.

I’ looking forward to hearing Bun E pic.twitter.com/iA3kQTW6sz — Dr. Fred Welch (@fjw09080) February 7, 2026

LOL.



Seriously, though, Cheap Trick would be an outstanding choice for the Super Bowl halftime show. Everyone in America still knows and loves most of their popular songs, even decades after their heyday.

So if the fans don’t listen to it and the players don’t listen to it, who the hell is it for? — Ken (@AllegedlyKen) February 7, 2026

Good question. And we all know the answer.

The funniest part is that most of the leftists who claim to love him hate football and probably won't watch one second of the Super Bowl (though they may tune in just to the halftime show so they can feel good about themselves).

Advertisement

Best post of the day. Nobody knows this weirdo. Just another way of the woke DEI douches at the NFL pushing their agenda. https://t.co/s2n2yHujAX — Lynda McLaughlin (@LyndaMick) February 6, 2026

And pushing viewers away.

We can't wait to see what the viewership numbers look like after both halftime shows. The NFL has a built-in advantage from being on NBC, but we're betting that Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show gives the league and network a run for their money this year.

Everyone in this video, except the last guy, is racist for not knowing and loving Bad Bunny.

Am I doing this right? https://t.co/gvc0nd3m0B — Jo Thomas (@rthomas86) February 7, 2026

HAHAHAHA.

Yes, that is the narrative you're supposed to follow.

This moron is supposedly famous and I don’t know what any of its songs are either. — Samuel Soehnel (@SamuelSoehnel) February 6, 2026

Nobody listens to bad bunny here. Literally no one. I have not heard a single song of his either. — wheesper (@wheespersnap1) February 6, 2026

The only people who listen to Bad Bunny are grade school aged Latinas, obese single Latinas in their 30s and White Liberals that heard about him yesterday.



He's impossible to understand. Imagine mumble rap but in Spanish. — Breakfast Taco (@AnthonyStoner17) February 6, 2026

He's a niche musician (and we use that word extremely liberally) and always has been.

There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not who you pick if you want to appeal to as many Americans as possible.

Advertisement

I’ll bet $10,000 that every single one of those NFL players can sing every word to at least three of Kid Rock songs. — HattiesClemy 🇺🇸 (@HattiesClemy) February 6, 2026

Guaranteed.

No one can name one, let alone fulfill the popular social media meme of 'name three songs.'

I keep hearing how popular Bad Bunny is, but I’ve yet to meet someone that could name a song by him. — Donatello (@Donatello_s3) February 6, 2026

Well, that's just your fault for only hanging out with 'racist' NFL players. LOL.

Bad Bunny has less than 7 million units in sales for his albums, and he's released 7 albums in 7 years. That's including digital sales and physical sales worldwide (hardly anyone buys his music) — Thomas Huffman (@itistommy25) February 6, 2026

My favorite Bad Bunny song is Little Bunny Foo Foo — John Palance (@PalanceJohn) February 6, 2026

HA!

That one is going to upset our managing editor.

And yet the NFL commissioner wants you to believe how popular Bad Bunny is, hahaha. — NoMoreTurningAway (@LRH_360yankee) February 7, 2026

Goodell also wants us to believe that Bad Bunny (and Green Day, who are performing during the pregame) won't be 'political' in their performances.

We're not sure if he is that stupid or if he just thinks that we are.

We shall embrace the power of 'AND.'

LMAO @nflcommish @NFL this halftime show will be the least viewed ever in the history of the Super Bowl! https://t.co/VdZxsakKYi — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) February 6, 2026

Advertisement

We sure hope so. It's the only way the NFL will ever learn to ditch Jay Z and his horrible picks for the halftime show.

Luckily for the NFL players participating in the Super Bowl, they're going to be busy during halftime and won't have time to watch this guaranteed awful performance.

In that way, they're very much like the rest of America.





============================================

Related:

Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump Crucifixion Protest

Oh, HELL NO! Zohran Mandani Spits In Every New Yorker's Face With His Model for Immigration Policy

Cue the Outrage! Lefties Blow a Gasket at Trump for 'Racist' Meme (Except There's Just One Problem)

More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought

Pretend to Be SHOCKED: New Watchdog Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.