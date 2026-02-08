Delete Your Account: John Harwood Gets DRAGGED By X for His Nasty-Looking Super...
Halftime S***show: Even NFL Players Have NO IDEA Who Bad Bunny Is (Just Like the Rest of Us)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on February 08, 2026
Twitchy


One of the biggest cultural gaslights from the left over the past few months leading up to today's Super Bowl has been that we should all know how great halftime performer Bad Bunny is. And, of course, if we don't know, we're are (say it with us), 'RAAAAAYYYCCCIIIISSSS!'

The truth is that before Jay Z forced this irrelevant artist on the NFL and the nation, most of America had never heard of him. Since his selection, however, the leftist media has been trying to turn him into the biggest thing in music since The Rolling Stones. The Grammys heaped awards on him, the media has hilariously and falsely claimed that Americans are learning Spanish ahead of his performance, and everyone on the left is pretending that they've always been big fans.

As a part of Generation X (which still has the best music and always will), this writer thought that maybe it's just a matter of being out of touch with the younger generations. Turns out, not so much. 

Over the weekend, one reporter decided to ask the NFL players themselves (who are all pretty young) what their favorite Bad Bunny banger was. The responses they gave were nothing short of hilarious. Watch: 

Our favorite responses were a tie between 'Ain't nobody got one' and 'She got some good stuff.' 

LOL. 

Well, the man did promise to wear a dress for his performance, after all. 

And, like every other man who has ever worn a dress, he is still a male. 

Whoa, His Eyes Get BIGGER? Adam Schiff's Reaction to ABC's Jon Karl Pushing Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS
No, this is what happens when Roger Goodell is too weak to stand up to Jay Z. 

Trust us. You are NOT alone. 

Or, you know, just pick anyone who is ACTUALLY popular in America. Not someone whose popularity you want to manufacture for virtue signaling snaps.

LOL. 

Seriously, though, Cheap Trick would be an outstanding choice for the Super Bowl halftime show. Everyone in America still knows and loves most of their popular songs, even decades after their heyday. 

Good question. And we all know the answer.

The funniest part is that most of the leftists who claim to love him hate football and probably won't watch one second of the Super Bowl (though they may tune in just to the halftime show so they can feel good about themselves). 

And pushing viewers away. 

We can't wait to see what the viewership numbers look like after both halftime shows. The NFL has a built-in advantage from being on NBC, but we're betting that Turning Point USA's alternate halftime show gives the league and network a run for their money this year.

HAHAHAHA. 

Yes, that is the narrative you're supposed to follow.

He's a niche musician (and we use that word extremely liberally) and always has been. 

There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not who you pick if you want to appeal to as many Americans as possible. 

Guaranteed.

No one can name one, let alone fulfill the popular social media meme of 'name three songs.'

Well, that's just your fault for only hanging out with 'racist' NFL players. LOL. 

HA! 

That one is going to upset our managing editor.

Goodell also wants us to believe that Bad Bunny (and Green Day, who are performing during the pregame) won't be 'political' in their performances.

We're not sure if he is that stupid or if he just thinks that we are. 

We shall embrace the power of 'AND.'

We sure hope so. It's the only way the NFL will ever learn to ditch Jay Z and his horrible picks for the halftime show. 

Luckily for the NFL players participating in the Super Bowl, they're going to be busy during halftime and won't have time to watch this guaranteed awful performance.

In that way, they're very much like the rest of America.

============================================

