More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:21 AM on February 06, 2026
imgflip


The left tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh after Chuck Schumer told the SCOTUS justice that he would 'reap the whirlwind.'

The left tried to assassinate Donald Trump -- twice -- after Democrats spent years calling him Hitler. 

The left DID assassinate Charlie Kirk after Democrats demonized him for the crime of ... talking to people. 

And the left isn't done trying to assassinate conservatives. 

Because Democrats keep begging them to. 

Last night, CBS News broke the story of a leftist's latest assassination attempt of a Trump administration official. This time, the target was OMB Director Russ Vought. Thankfully, the assassin, Colin Demarco, was not successful and is in police custody.  

... is accused of plotting to murder a victim with the initials "R.V." Sources familiar with the case separately confirmed to @CBSNews that Demarco's alleged target was @RussVought47 

@SarahNLynch

Why try to assassinate Vought? For one, the OMB Director almost immediately began cutting off waste, fraud, and abuse upon assuming his position. And we all know that the left needs taxpayer money to fund their violent 'protests.'

But DeMarco's insanity long precedes Vought's current role. According to CBS, the would-be assassin wrote a manifesto and, in it, he targeted Vought as an architect of the 'fascist' Project 2025. 

During the course of the investigation, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service also discovered that Demarco had previously claimed to be writing a manifesto and that he had also drafted a series of notes detailing everything from a weapons stash to a 'Body Disposal Guide.'

The complaint adds that the alleged victim was involved in the creation of Project 2025 — a project funded by the conservative Heritage Foundation- to produce a policy agenda for the next GOP administration.

Gee, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and every other Democrat politician. Where could Demarco ever have gotten that idea? 

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet had some thoughts about that. 

... heard that one) 
- He went to Vought's home to 'confront him' about Project 2025 
- He also spoke of his admiration for Luigi Mangione 

Yet further proof that there is a political violence problem in America and conservatives are the target. 

God bless, Russ Vought.

Will the legacy media be calling on Democrats to 'turn down the temperature'?

(That was a rhetorical question, by the way.)

It's not difficult to connect the dots here. There is Point A, and there is Point B. And there is nothing in between them.  

Had Demarco succeeded, every prominent Democrat and many of their apparatchiks in the media would have Vought's blood on their hands.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones must be SO disheartened that the Arlington County police foiled this plot. We're sure he was looking forward to Vought's wife weeping. 

 We're just waiting for Jones or another Soros judge in Northern Virginia to release Demarco without bail. 

They're not going to stop.

And their unindicted co-conspirators appear nightly on MS NOW and CNN.

Gosh, it's almost like the left wanted Vought to be targeted for assassination. 

Yeah ... ahem ... 'almost.'

Just pouring more gasoline onto the fire. It's what Democrats do best. 

All due respect to Rep. Huizenga, but 'deeply troubling' might be the understatement of the year. 

Yes, that is a much more accurate assessment than 'deeply troubling.'

Bingo. 

There it is. The direct line of sight. 

Remind us to laugh in her face the next time Nicolle Wallace tries to claim that all of the political violence in America is coming from the right. 

People need to be held accountable. 

And not just Colin Demarco. 

============================================

