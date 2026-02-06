More Democrat Inspired Terrorism: Details Emerge of Maryland Man's Attempt to Murder Russ Vought



The left tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh after Chuck Schumer told the SCOTUS justice that he would 'reap the whirlwind.'

The left tried to assassinate Donald Trump -- twice -- after Democrats spent years calling him Hitler.

The left DID assassinate Charlie Kirk after Democrats demonized him for the crime of ... talking to people.

And the left isn't done trying to assassinate conservatives.

Because Democrats keep begging them to.

Last night, CBS News broke the story of a leftist's latest assassination attempt of a Trump administration official. This time, the target was OMB Director Russ Vought. Thankfully, the assassin, Colin Demarco, was not successful and is in police custody.

NEWS: A 26-year-old man from Maryland is facing attempted murder charges after he showed up at OMB director Russ Vought's home wearing a surgical mask and gloves. He was arrested Jan. 22 by Arlington County Police. Court records show Demarco is accused of plotting to murder a… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 5, 2026

... is accused of plotting to murder a victim with the initials "R.V." Sources familiar with the case separately confirmed to @CBSNews that Demarco's alleged target was @RussVought47 . @SarahNLynch

Why try to assassinate Vought? For one, the OMB Director almost immediately began cutting off waste, fraud, and abuse upon assuming his position. And we all know that the left needs taxpayer money to fund their violent 'protests.'

But DeMarco's insanity long precedes Vought's current role. According to CBS, the would-be assassin wrote a manifesto and, in it, he targeted Vought as an architect of the 'fascist' Project 2025.

During the course of the investigation, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service also discovered that Demarco had previously claimed to be writing a manifesto and that he had also drafted a series of notes detailing everything from a weapons stash to a 'Body Disposal Guide.'



The complaint adds that the alleged victim was involved in the creation of Project 2025 — a project funded by the conservative Heritage Foundation- to produce a policy agenda for the next GOP administration.

Gee, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and every other Democrat politician. Where could Demarco ever have gotten that idea?

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet had some thoughts about that.

So grateful OMB Director Russ Vought is safe and his would-be lunatic assassin has been arrested. 26-year-old Maryland man Colin Demarco has been charged with attempted murder charges.



- He believed President Trump's reelection would lead to a "fascist takeover" (wonder where he… https://t.co/0ubb6zncWs pic.twitter.com/4u3StjtwtV — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 5, 2026

... heard that one)

- He went to Vought's home to 'confront him' about Project 2025

- He also spoke of his admiration for Luigi Mangione



Yet further proof that there is a political violence problem in America and conservatives are the target.



God bless, Russ Vought.

Will the legacy media be calling on Democrats to 'turn down the temperature'?

(That was a rhetorical question, by the way.)

Assassination culture is alive and thriving on the American Left.



Thank God Director Vought is safe. https://t.co/zIZrJGXgMJ — Saurabh Sharma (@ssharmaUS) February 5, 2026

Another weak and vicious-minded man attempted to assassinate a Trump official — this time, Russ Vought.



The suspect reportedly targeted him because he thought he was fighting “fascism” and hated “Project 2025.” https://t.co/kM0g1bQ9Xb pic.twitter.com/xomyCpMPhj — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) February 5, 2026

It's not difficult to connect the dots here. There is Point A, and there is Point B. And there is nothing in between them.

Had Demarco succeeded, every prominent Democrat and many of their apparatchiks in the media would have Vought's blood on their hands.

The Democrats will recruit this guy to run for some state AG position. Warning: Virginia spot is already filled. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 6, 2026

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones must be SO disheartened that the Arlington County police foiled this plot. We're sure he was looking forward to Vought's wife weeping.

We're just waiting for Jones or another Soros judge in Northern Virginia to release Demarco without bail.

Another one?



This is what happens when judges like Deborah Boardman give would-be assassins a slap on the wrist https://t.co/L9UKYi440V — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 5, 2026

If the dems talk enough about killing their political rivals, their followers will attempt it and accomplish it as we have sadly seen. — Danny Michael (@MichaelologyJr) February 5, 2026

They're not going to stop.

Violent leftists are a national pathology… https://t.co/ovv97Im9dF — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 5, 2026

And their unindicted co-conspirators appear nightly on MS NOW and CNN.

Perhaps you too have seen these on the streets of Washington? https://t.co/ad1WfhXoxX pic.twitter.com/tfRnngeq5I — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) February 5, 2026

Gosh, it's almost like the left wanted Vought to be targeted for assassination.

Yeah ... ahem ... 'almost.'

Somebody was trying to kill Russ Vought



Here’s Virginia Dem Rep @JamesWalkinshaw:



“[Alex Pretti] was killed by Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino, Russ Vought, & Stephen Miller…”



1/2 https://t.co/Dp9MLpt1iR pic.twitter.com/VjT68lEwm6 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 6, 2026

Just pouring more gasoline onto the fire. It's what Democrats do best.

This story is deeply troubling and we cannot allow this type of behavior to continue. Thank you to law enforcement for capturing this individual before he was able to carry out his sadistic plot. https://t.co/y79C2JPDRS — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) February 6, 2026

All due respect to Rep. Huizenga, but 'deeply troubling' might be the understatement of the year.

Our neighbors want to kill us. https://t.co/K4pnazp5fo — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) February 5, 2026

Yes, that is a much more accurate assessment than 'deeply troubling.'

.@SenSchumer & his @TheDemocrats colleagues called @RussVought47 the most dangerous man in the country, "the godfather of the ultra-right," a white nationalist & a threat to our democracy. A Maryland man heard them & tried to kill Vought. https://t.co/PFSz0Yzst9 pic.twitter.com/Ly5Cd02FE4 — Joe (@9Joe9) February 6, 2026

Bingo.

There it is. The direct line of sight.

Remind us to laugh in her face the next time Nicolle Wallace tries to claim that all of the political violence in America is coming from the right.

People need to be held accountable.

And not just Colin Demarco.





