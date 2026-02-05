Feed the ‘Journos’: For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee You Can...
LEEEEEEROY JENKINS! Kamala HQ Account Gets Dragged for 'Tomorrow' Teaser Video

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on February 05, 2026
Twitchy


We're not sure what it is, but some big news is coming from Kamala Harris today. Twitchy readers. 

Did she finally learn how to pronounce 'fweedom'? Is another 'brat summer' coming our way? Did she figure out what the wipers on the bus do? 

We're not sure, but we know it's going to be big because of the teaser video the @KamalaHQ posted to X last night. 

The account has not posted on X since Harris lost the 2024 election, but now it's back with a bang. Check it out: 

We're all a-flutter with anticipation! 

Like a monster truck rally, our tickets for this show include the whole seat, but we're only going to need the edge!

Now, that would be outstanding. If nothing else, imagine the Twitchy fodder for years to come. 

But that's not what most people are thinking.

Yes, that's the prevailing speculation. She is going to 'run it back' and announce her 2028 presidential campaign. 

Whether that's the case or not, today will tell. 

More importantly, however ... WHAT IS WITH THOSE PASSWORDS? 

Yikes. 

When you are married to Doug Emhoff, maybe you should stay away from passwords that mention the word 'babysitter.'

The only worse password we could imagine for Kamala would be 'kneepads.'

LOL. 

Close enough. 

OK, that one would work, too. Or maybe 'coconuttree.'

That's usually the look everyone has on their face when we're promised new content from the worst social media team this side of the Governor Newsom Press Office.

HAHA. 

Yes, after a dreadful January, 2026 is already starting to look up. 

If we know the Harris campaign, ALL you will be able to do is donate.

Whatever the announcement is, it's going to be fun. 

HA. 

We can smell the wine breath from here. 

LEEEEEROY JENKINS!

Shhh. 

Let them cook.

HAHAHA. 

Who says we can't have nice things? 

Whatever the announcement is today, you can be sure that Twitchy will be there to cover it. 

Kind of like how a coroner covers a dead body. 

============================================

