LEEEEEEROY JENKINS! Kamala HQ Account Gets Dragged for 'Tomorrow' Teaser Video



We're not sure what it is, but some big news is coming from Kamala Harris today. Twitchy readers.

Did she finally learn how to pronounce 'fweedom'? Is another 'brat summer' coming our way? Did she figure out what the wipers on the bus do?

We're not sure, but we know it's going to be big because of the teaser video the @KamalaHQ posted to X last night.

The account has not posted on X since Harris lost the 2024 election, but now it's back with a bang. Check it out:

We're all a-flutter with anticipation!

Please don’t tease us. The anticipation is almost more than we can bear. pic.twitter.com/uCwExQhHMg — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 5, 2026

Like a monster truck rally, our tickets for this show include the whole seat, but we're only going to need the edge!

Please be a podcast please be a podcast https://t.co/deiUJ6s7Qz — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 5, 2026

Now, that would be outstanding. If nothing else, imagine the Twitchy fodder for years to come.

But that's not what most people are thinking.

Lmao no way she's gonna run it back https://t.co/bQVgp0ttsU pic.twitter.com/GZPQTbFFLT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2026

Yes, that's the prevailing speculation. She is going to 'run it back' and announce her 2028 presidential campaign.

Whether that's the case or not, today will tell.

More importantly, however ... WHAT IS WITH THOSE PASSWORDS?

Yikes.

When you are married to Doug Emhoff, maybe you should stay away from passwords that mention the word 'babysitter.'

The only worse password we could imagine for Kamala would be 'kneepads.'

LOL.

Close enough.

OK, that one would work, too. Or maybe 'coconuttree.'

That's usually the look everyone has on their face when we're promised new content from the worst social media team this side of the Governor Newsom Press Office.

We get to bully Kamala interns again? Is this Christmas? https://t.co/XMMSogbXPd pic.twitter.com/USBuqdLtI4 — Pub (@PubWanghaf) February 4, 2026

HAHA.

Yes, after a dreadful January, 2026 is already starting to look up.

Where can Republicans donate? https://t.co/xnQT29zYH5 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 5, 2026

If we know the Harris campaign, ALL you will be able to do is donate.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha



We are so back. https://t.co/DTfEps5b1s — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 5, 2026

Whatever the announcement is, it's going to be fun.

This made my day, but not for the reasons @KamalaHQ wishes it did. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) February 5, 2026

“Kamala 2028” is a blood alcohol content — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 5, 2026

HA.

We can smell the wine breath from here.

Republicans: you lost, go home



Democrats: we probably should move on



Kamala staff: we’re baaaaackkk https://t.co/BvV9MrEiv2 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) February 5, 2026

LEEEEEROY JENKINS!

The people who believe this campaign has a chance… pic.twitter.com/UvVS7ipDxT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2026

Shhh.

Let them cook.

Lord, please give me the chance to wreck this campaign 2.0 🙏 https://t.co/vBkk7dg14J — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 5, 2026

HAHAHA.

Who says we can't have nice things?

Whatever the announcement is today, you can be sure that Twitchy will be there to cover it.

Kind of like how a coroner covers a dead body.





