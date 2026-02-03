Panic On the Streets of London: Morrissey Drops a Truth Bomb About What 'Diversity' Really Means

The White House Goes on Offense, Showing Everyone Who Democrats' Heroes Really Are
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, File


A funny thing happened to Steven Patrick Morrissey on his way to elder statesman status in the music world. The legendary former frontman for The Smiths, whose solo career has become almost as legendary over 40 years, suddenly became a 'right-winger.' 

Of course, anyone who has ever listened to Morrissey speak knows this is ludicrous. He has always been a liberal, a vehement vegan and animal rights activist, and the only public figures he might dislike more than conservatives are the British monarchy. 

But then woke happened. And mass third-world immigration into the UK happened. Moz, who has always been a vocal nationalist, refused to go along with any of it. Just like JK Rowling or Elon Musk, suddenly Morrissey started to become 'problematic.' Record labels wanted nothing to do with him, and even some Smiths fans started calling him a Nazi. 

The message was clear: conform or we will destroy you. 

But if anyone thought they could threaten Morrissey to conform, they've never read even one of his lyrics. And, like Rowling or Musk (though not as rich as either), he is uncancellable. 

This week, a video was posted on X of one of Moz's rare interviews, where he explained EXACTLY what leftists mean when they say 'Diversity is our strength.'

... GOD bless this Great British genius.

Uh-oh. The left is going to call him a racist. 

Again. 

But, of course, they will call him that because every word he said here is true. 

The UK is destroying itself, along with many other European nations. All in the name of 'diversity.' Even though the diversity those countries are importing consists of people who hate their identity and culture. 

We didn't have Morrissey and JD Vance agreeing with each other on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are. 

Didn't you know? Common sense is now 'far-right coded.'

Musically and lyrically, he always has been. 

We're not sure if it's genius just to point out that the emperor has no clothes, but it is courageous. And Morrissey has never been a shrinking violet when it comes to bravery. (He prefers gladioli.)

But if you say that in the UK these days, Keir Starmer tends to have you arrested. 

We hope that doesn't happen to Moz, but it wouldn't surprise us if it did. 

From what we can tell, based on the growing Raise the Colours movement in the UK, people on the streets of London agree with him. 

But it will cause panic in the seats of power. 

He really is unique. He has been for his entire career. 

Which makes it even funnier that people thought they could ever bully him into becoming what they demanded him to become. 

Those lyrics are from a Smiths song called Rubber Ring. That song also includes another famous lyric: 

'Don't forget the songs that made you cry / And the songs that saved your life.'

There have been many movies made and books written about the influence of Morrissey and The Smiths over the past 50 years, a band whose music many people credit with saving their lives (including this writer). 

But now, Moz has his sights set on saving the UK, a nation he loves with all his Irish blood and English heart. 

If there was ever a time that the British should be listening to Morrissey, we can answer that with another iconic question that he once posed: 

'How soon is now?'

